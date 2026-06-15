WWE Raw Results 6/15/26
CFG Bank Arena
Baltimore, Maryland
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Roman Reigns Segment
– Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament
– Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez
– Chad Gable vs. Rusev
– Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament
Checkout Episode 13 of The SUR Files