WWE Raw Results 6/15/26

CFG Bank Arena

Baltimore, Maryland

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Roman Reigns Segment

– Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament

– Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez

– Chad Gable vs. Rusev

– Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Checkout Episode 13 of The SUR Files