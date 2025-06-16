WWE Raw Results 6/16/25
Resch Center
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Bayley & Becky Lynch Segment
– Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane
– GUNTHER Segment
– Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile In A First Round Match In The 2025 Queen Of The Ring Tournament
– Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. Jey Uso In A First Round Match In The 2025 King Of The Ring Tournament
