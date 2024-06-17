WWE Raw Results 6/17/24

Seth Rollins & Damian Priest Segment

Seth Rollins: Corpus Christi, let me welcome you back to Monday Night Rollins. And in case you forgot, let me introduce your host for this evening, he is a visionary, he is a revolutionary, he is Seth Rollins. Man, I miss you guys, too. Thank you, very much. Now, I’m going to cut to the chase, because I figure you guys want to sing all night, anyways. I’m back for one reason. I’ve seen them all. I’ve faced them all. I’ve beat them all. I’ve done it all. But I got into this business, not just to be one of the best, I got into this business to be the very best of all-time. And I can’t do that without getting back the championship that I made. The World Heavyweight Championship. Now, Money In The Bank is only a few short weeks away. I know how to climb a ladder pretty well. I am quite familiar with the Money In The Bank Contract. And I figure, it is the fastest way for me to get back in the mix for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Damian Priest: Seth, I’m not being sarcastic, I really wanted to come out here first to say, welcome back. Really, I mean that. You look great. You look healthy. It’s good to have you back, man, sincerely. Real talk, look, I’ve been wanting some face-to-face time with you because I wanted to tell you, straight up, I wanted to cash in on you, for the World Title. I wanted that cash in to happen on you. Out of respect, I wanted to be World Champion by beating you. Now, that didn’t happen, but I feel like I’m doing okay. I need to tell you, though, this is no longer, Monday Night Rollins, it’s the show where you all rise for your champion, you know.

Seth Rollins: Hey, you know what? Let’s cut him some slack, he had a rough weekend, alright. Almost lost a leg over in Scotland. I like where you’re coming from, alright. I like where you’re coming from, and I kind of respect it. And here’s the thing, Priest, you may not know this. You and I are a lot alike. Think about it. We both made our names in groups. You in Judgment Day, me with the greatest group of all-time, The Shield. We both won Money In The Bank Contracts. Had to wait a long time to cash it in, but when we did, we made a mark because it was on the grandest stage of them all. We both won our first world titles at WrestleMania. So similar we are, but there’s this one little thing that separates me from you. And that’s the fact that, at some point, I grew a set. Now, you heard me out here talking about legacy earlier. I want to be the greatest of all-time, and I realize, to have that legacy for myself, at some point, I needed to stand on my own two feet. So, let me ask you a question, the question we’ve all been wondering since you won that title at WrestleMania. What kind of champion do you want to be? What do you want your legacy to be in this industry? Do you want to be one of the greatest of all-time or do you want to be just a footnote in the history of The Judgment Day?

Damian Priest: Yeah, that’s a fair question, and I get it why you’re asking. Wow. Look, Seth, let me remind you of something. When you first had this title, I was your first challenger. And at that point in time, you beat me, because you were better than me. You did, you were better. Times have changed. Now, on Saturday, you’re right, I almost lost my leg, so I understand that people tonight thought I was going to come out here and relinquish the title. The only thing I want to relinquish is the fact that you think you’re better than me, today. You want to know what type of legacy I want to live, what type of champion I am? How about this, don’t worry about any ladders, don’t worry about any briefcase. At Money In The Bank, how about it’s Seth Rollins versus Damian Priest for the World Title?

Seth Rollins: You ain’t serious, are you? This is a trap, your boys going to come out, and jump me now. Is that what this is? I know you.

Damian Priest: No, there’s nobody coming out, they don’t even know I’m out here. This is between you and me, man-to-man. It’s a simple yes or no, do you want a shot at my world title or not?

Seth Rollins: Well, if it’s that simple, then I accept your challenge. But just remember this, Priest, as long as I’m around here, this show will always and forever be, Monday Night Rollins.

– We see Chad Gable walk into Adam Pearce’s office with The Alpha Academy. Gable says that if it wasn’t for his number one disappointment, and the rest of the academy, he would be the Intercontinental Champion. He wants Pearce to do the right and give him a rematch with Sami Zayn. Pearce knows how much the Intercontinental Title means to Gable, but it’s important for him to go to the back of the line and earn his way back into title contention, just like everyone else. Gable says that he’s a leader, he belongs in front of the line. However, he knows how to keep a cool head, and he’s down to compete. Pearce says that he has the perfect opponent for Gable.

First Match: Chad Gable w/The Alpha Academy vs. Braun Strowman

Gable with a waist lock go-behind. Strowman blocks The German Suplex. Strowman punches Gable in the chest. Strowman whips Gable across the ring. Gable kicks Strowman in the face. Strowman goes for a Powerslam, but Gable lands back on his feet. Strowman holds onto the ropes. Strowman drops Gable with The Big Boot. Strowman says that The Academy doesn’t have to deal with Gable’s crap. Strowman HeadButts Gable. Strowman with an overhand chop. Strowman whips Gable chest first into the turnbuckles. Strowman puts Gable on the top turnbuckle. Strowman talks smack to Gable. Gable applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Strowman with a right hand that sends Gable tumbling to the floor.

Strowman has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Strowman with two shoulder tackles. Strowman continues to whip Gable chest first into the turnbuckles. Strowman with a Big Biel Throw. Strowman plays to the crowd. Gable shoves Tozawa into Strowman. Strowman flings Tozawa into Gable. Strowman rolls Gable back into the ring. Gable repeatedly kicks the left knee of Strowman. Strowman connects with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Gable tells The Academy to get in the ring. Gable grabs Tozawa by his left ear. Maxxine stands up to Gable. Gable tosses Maxxine’s crutch out of the ring. Gable tells Maxxine to leave. Gable slaps Tozawa in the face. Otis shoves down Gable which gets a massive reception. Gable starts begging for mercy. Otis helps Maxxine and Tozawa to the back.

Winner: Braun Strowman via Pinfall

– Inside The Judgement Day Clubhouse, Finn Balor says that they need to do something about Braun Strowman because he’s becoming a runaway train. Balor tells Priest that he’ll have his back when he faces Seth Rollins. Priest wants to know why Balor took the hotel room key last week. Balor took the key card to protect Dominik Mysterio. It’s gone and it’s taken care of. Balor did not appreciate Priest’s accusations. Priest says that Balor has been acting strange lately. Tonight, Balor has a MITB Qualifying Match. Priest knows that Balor can become Mr. MITB, but where is his head at? Balor says that when he gets the briefcase, he’s going to cash in on Cody Rhodes. Priest can trust him. Dominik is having a hard time finding his purple cow vest. Carlito cracks a joke by saying that Dominik probably left it in Liv Morgan’s hotel room.

Second Match: Iyo Sky w/Damage CTRL vs. Zelina Vega vs. Kiana James In A Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Sky immediately attacks Vega after the bell rings. Sky with clubbing blows to Vega’s back. James pulls Sky off of Vega. James with a forearm smash. Sky tugs on James hair. Vega pulls Sky down to the mat. Vega is throwing haymakers at Sky. Vega kicks the right hamstring of Sky. Vega with a Pump Knee Strike. James breaks up the cover with an elbow drop. James rolls Vega over for a two count. James kicks Vega in the gut. James slams Vega’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. James repeatedly stomps on Vega’s chest. Vega with a Headscissors Takeover. Sky dropkicks Vega to the floor. Sky pops back on her feet. Sky slams James head on the top rope. Sky with The Quebrada. Vega responds with The Flying Meteora off the ring apron. Sky and Vega with a Double SuperPlex. The official waves off the double cover. Forearm Exchange.

Vega tees off on Sky. Sky with The Shotei. Vega blocks The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Vega kicks Sky in the chest. Sky denies The CodeRed. Sky ducks a clothesline from Vega. Sky with The Double Underhook BackBreaker. James drives Sky back first into the turnbuckles. James with a Corner Spear. James PowerBombs Vega for a two count. Sky with The Sunset Flip for a two count. James kicks Sky in the gut. Vega with a deep arm-drag. Vega decks Sky with a back elbow smash. Vega with a Rolling Head Kick. Vega with The Roundhouse Kick. Assisted Hurricanrana to Sky. Vega sends James across the ring. Sky with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Sky walks over James. Vega knocks Sky off the turnbuckles with The 619. Vega hits The CodeRed for a two count. Vega slides out through the apron. Vega with a Roundhouse Kick. Vega gets distracted by Liv Morgan. James nails Vega with The Bankrupt. Sky responds with a Running Meteora. Sky connects with Over The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Iyo Sky via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of Bron Breakker’s vicious attack on Ricochet last week.

Sami Zayn Segment

