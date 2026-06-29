WWE Raw Results 6/29/26

Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City, New Jersey

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Oba Femi King Of The Ring Celebration

Oba Femi: That’s good, that’s fine. You see, that is a reaction, a reception befitting of a ruler, but now you have to give me a reception befitting a king. So, ladies and gentlemen, your 2026 King Of The Ring, Oba Femi. Very good, very, very good. I told Jey Uso that destiny was on my side. He didn’t believe until he stepped into this ring with me. Now he’s a believer. But now that destiny has played out, she’s not finished with me, she’s still kind to me. So, ladies and gentlemen, a choice has to be made.

– Brock Lesnar comes down to the ring with Paul Heyman. Brock starts clapping his hands for Oba.

Brock Lesnar: Ladies and gentlemen, your King Of The Ring, Oba Femi. My apologies, Oba, I have not watched the show, everybody knows I don’t watch the show, but congratulations, alright. That’s a hell of a feat, King Of The Ring. You know, I was King Of The Ring at one time, a long time ago. Now, because I don’t watch the show, I got to rely on Mr. Heyman over here, and Mr. Heyman tells me that you’ve got a pretty big decision to make. Maybe I can help you with that. Paul also tells me that you’re very good at calling names, like, when I’m not here, you call Brock Lesnar a promo. When I’m not here, you call Brock Lesnar a bitch. He also tells me that you cut a great promo, which I never really could, that’s why I have Mr. Heyman here. But Oba, you know what they say, talk shit, get hit.

Brock delivers the low blow. Brock drops Oba with The F5. Heyman gives Brock props for cutting a hell of a promo. Oba rises back on his feet.

Oba Femi: Hey, this is exactly what you always do, you show up, you F5 and you leave. And you said I called you names behind your back, well, guess what, you’re in front of me, and you’re still a bitch. So, here’s the deal, we can play cats and rats, forever or we can settle the score. Me and you, one-on-one, Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. What’s it going to be?

Brock Lesnar: I accept, Oba, but here’s one condition. I’m going to one up you, Oba. SummerSlam. Minneapolis. Hell In A Cell.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Paul Heyman is telling Adam Pearce is losing money if he’s not printing out t-shirts for Brock Lesnar versus Oba Femi inside Hell In A Cell at SummerSlam. Pearce just wanted a heads up. Heyman says that SummerSlam has the match of all matches in the main event of SummerSlam. Pearce is completely speechless as Heyman continues to do his sales pitch. Austin Theory joins the conversation. He can’t believe that Heyman is here. Theory says that he has a match tonight, and he should come down to the ring with him. Theory didn’t know that Heyman was coming tonight, well, he sure as hell knows now. Heyman walks away from Theory. Theory is left confused. Pearce walks up to Oba Femi. Femi says that the titles will always be there, he’ll take it when he wants it. Femi is 100% sure that he wants to fight Brock Lesnar in Hell In A Cell. Femi says that needs to put an end to Brock Lesnar. Femi will be forgoing his shot at the WWE/World Heavyweight Championship for the time being.

First Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page

Page applies a side headlock. Mysterio with shots to the ribs of Page. Mysterio whips Page across the ring. Mysterio drops down on the canvas. Page drops Mysterio with a shoulder tackle. Page with a straight right hand. Page whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio slides under Page’s legs. Page kicks Mysterio in the gut. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Page. Mysterio runs around Page. Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Mysterio buries his shoulder into the midsection of Page. Page denies The Corner Mount. Page dumps Mysterio face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Page rams his knee across Mysterio’s face. Page hammers down on the back of Mysterio’s chest. Page with clubbing shoulder blocks. Page applies a wrist lock. Page whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio holds onto the ropes. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Page sends Mysterio out to the ring apron. Mysterio with a shoulder block from the apron. Mysterio with The Apron Enzuigiri. Mysterio slams Page’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page gets Mysterio tied up in the tree of woe.

Page repeatedly stomps on Mysterio’s chest. Page is trying to rip off Mysterio’s mask. Mysterio with three sharp elbow strikes. Page responds with a Sidewalk Slam onto the top turnbuckle pad. Page has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Mysterio is displaying his fighting spirit. Page punches Mysterio. Page slams Mysterio’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Page sends Mysterio to the corner. Mysterio goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Page counters with a Sidewalk Slam for a two count. Page talks smack to the crowd. Page whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio kicks Page in the chest. Mysterio with a Spinning Back Kick. Page blocks The Sunset Flip. Page inadvertently punches the mat. Mysterio sends Page tumbling to the floor. Mysterio with a Sliding Splash to the outside. Mysterio rolls Page back into the ring. Mysterio ascends to the top turnbuckle. Mysterio with a Flying Seated Senton.

Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Page. Mysterio with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Mysterio with a shoulder block. Mysterio follows that with a Corner Mount. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Mysterio decks Page with a back elbow smash. Page answers with a SitOut Wheelbarrow Facebuster for a two count. Page poses for the crowd. Page goes for a Powerslam, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Page falls into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Page counters with The Big Boot. Page with The Pop Up Powerslam for a two count. Page puts Mysterio on his shoulders. Page starts climbing up the turnbuckles. Mysterio denies The Avalanche Rolling Senton. Mysterio with a Top Rope Hurricanrana. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Mysterio hits The 619. Mysterio connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rey Mysterio via Pinfall

– Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh walks into Danhausen’s Laboratory. They want to get their money back. McDonagh says that he needs to get uncursed because he has a match tonight. Mysterio tells JD to relax. Mysterio says that it would be better to make Danhausen come to them by stealing a gift he got from the New York Knicks.

STILL TO COME

– Joe Hendry Concert

– Iyo Sky Queen Of The Ring Celebration

– LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

– Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio

– Roman Reigns Segment

Checkout Episode 15 of The SUR Files