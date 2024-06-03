WWE Raw Results 6/3/24

Giant Center

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio Segment

Liv Morgan: Welcome to the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. They say that revenge is never as sweet as you think it’s going to be when you finally get it, but not for me. First, I did what no other woman in this division could do, and that is take out Rhea Ripley. But then I became your new Women’s World Champion. But that’s not all, because then I put Becky Lynch into early retirement. Do you want to know what the cherry on top of it all is? Kissing, Dominik Mysterio. You guys know what I’m talking about. Last week, you all saw the video, over 40 million views in less than 24 hours.

Dominik Mysterio: Liv, I don’t know what kind of game you’re trying to play. Let me say my peace. I don’t know what kind of game you’re trying to play, but Mami isn’t playing the same game. And when she comes back, she’s going to kill you.

Liv Morgan: Well, maybe, because she’s probably going to kill you, too. Do you know what though? I promise, I’ll make it all worth it. Dom, how long are you going to keep on lying to yourself? You didn’t come out to the ring last week to help Becky. You came out so you can be closer to me. And that’s okay, because I meant what I said when I said, that I want to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, and that includes you.

Finn Balor: Hey, back off. This has been enough. He doesn’t want anything to do with you. In fact, none of The Judgment Day do.

Liv Morgan: Well, what if I don’t want to go? But most importantly, what if he doesn’t want me to go? Well, okay, I’ll go for now.

Liv plays around with Dominik’s hair as she exits the ring to close the segment.

Sheamus Backstage Interview

Jackie Redmond: Cole, thank you so much. Sheamus, after what happened last week, how pumped are you to get inside the ring with one, Ludwig Kaiser?

Sheamus: How pumped am I? I’m very pumped. I mean, you obviously saw what transpired last week, right, when Ludwig attacked me in the back. He came at me out of nowhere, dropping real bombs. Crazy, right. And here I was, thinking this whole time, that he was just GUNTHER’s big mouth announcer, which his sole purpose was to carry his coat. And yeah, sure, he looks like a living breathing Ken-Doll. He’s annoying. He’s arrogant. But maybe GUNTHER has been holding him back. Maybe there’s more bite to his bark. Tonight, he gets a chance to see if he could go toe-to-toe with The Celtic Warrior. Now, see, I’m on the cusp of 15 years in the WWE, and I stood in the ring with the best of the best. And for me, it’s always been, can the fella across the ring from me gained my respect. And there’s only one way to gain my respect. You got to put on banger after banger.

First Match: Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Kaiser delivers a chop block as Sheamus was making his entrance. Kaiser had to be restrained by the referees and producers. Sheamus with clubbing blows to Kaiser’s back. Sheamus slams Kaiser’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sheamus uppercuts Kaiser. Chop Exchange. Sheamus with an european uppercut. Sheamus with a gut punch. Sheamus follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Kaiser scores the ankle pick. Kaiser hyperextends the right leg of Sheamus. Kaiser kicks the left shoulder of Sheamus. Second Chop Exchange. Sheamus with forearm shivers. Sheamus is choking Kaiser with his boot. Kaiser kicks the right knee of Sheamus. Kaiser dropkicks the right knee of Sheamus. Kaiser repeatedly kicks Sheamus in the back. Kaiser spits at Sheamus. Kaiser with clubbing blows to Sheamus back. Kaiser slaps Sheamus in the chest. Sheamus clotheslines Kaiser. Sheamus spits at Kaiser.

Sheamus kicks Kaiser in the face. Sheamus with another uppercut. Sheamus fish hooks Kaiser. Sheamus kicks Kaiser in the gut. Sheamus drives his knee into the midsection of Kaiser. Kaiser ducks a clothesline from Sheamus. Kaiser continues to target the right leg of Sheamus. Kaiser is choking Sheamus with his boot. Sheamus blocks The PK. Sheamus with clubbing hamstring kicks. Sheamus uppercuts Kaiser. Sheamus clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope. Kaiser slams the right leg of Sheamus on the ring apron. Chop/Haymaker Exchange. Sheamus whips Kaiser into the ringside barricade. Sheamus rolls Kaiser back into the ring. Kaiser blocks The Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Kaiser with a Top Rope Stunner. Kaiser with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kaiser drives Sheamus face first into the steel ring post. Kaiser delivers The Wrap Around Dropkick. Kaiser has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Kaiser mocks Sheamus. Sheamus slams Kaiser’s head on the top rope. Sheamus with a Running Lariat. Sheamus with two running axe handle strikes. Kaiser rakes the eyes of Sheamus. Kaiser kicks the back of Sheamus right knee. Kaiser with two short-arm lariats. Sheamus responds with a Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam for a two count. Sheamus goes for The Celtic Cross, but Kaiser ducks out of the way. Kaiser avoids The Pump Knee Strike. Kaiser with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Sheamus starts favoring his right knee in the corner. Sheamus refuses to quit. Third Chop Exchange. Sheamus sends Kaiser to the corner. Kaiser kicks Sheamus in the face. Sheamus is throwing haymakers at Kaiser. Kaiser goes back to the right knee of Sheamus. Kaiser hammers down on the back of Sheamus neck. Sheamus drops Kaiser with a Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus goes for The Brogue Kick, but his knee gives out. Kaiser rolls Sheamus over for a two count. Sheamus decks Kaiser with a back elbow smash. Sheamus launches Kaiser over the top rope. Thirteen Beats Of The Bodhran. Kaiser denies The Avalanche White Noise. Kaiser connects with The Running Enzuigiri to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via Pinfall

– Back inside The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse, Finn Balor tells Dominik Mysterio if he continues to play with fire, he’s going to get burnt. Balor tells Priest that the situation is taken care of. Does Rhea Ripley believe that the situation is taken care of? Dominik says that he’s giving Mami some space, but everything is fine. Priest has to deal with Dominik’s father tonight. Balor has a match with Dragon Lee later on. How about they settle some scores and remind the world that The Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw.

– Ilja Dragunov walks up to Ricochet in the trainer’s room. He’s not here to stop Ricochet from fighting. Fighters like them need the spirit of competition to push them forward, so he understands where Ricochet is coming from. Ricochet agrees with Dragunov. However, Ricochet did almost beat him last week. Dragunov tells Ricochet to be cautious because people like Bron Breakker are wired differently. Ricochet says that he’s wired differently. They’re both wired differently, and Bron has forgotten that fact. Ricochet is ready to finish the score with Dragunov, but it will have to be after he’s done with Bron Breakker tonight. Dragunov wishes Ricochet the best of luck.

Dragon Lee Promo

Those who say it can’t be done, are usually interrupted by others who do achieve it. Every match, every opportunity, to step into that ring, I’m going to show the WWE Universe there is no one like me. Fate seldom announces its arrival. I will be ready I’m going to do what I’ve always done. And the rest will follow. I will be a legend. There is only one Dragon Lee. And I will set the world on fire.

Second Match: Finn Balor w/JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Balor with forearm shivers across the back of Lee. Balor applies a wrist lock. Lee drives his knee into the midsection of Balor. Lee grabs a side wrist lock. Lee slaps Balor in the chest. Lee with two arm-drags. Lee applies an arm-bar. Balor backs Lee into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Balor with a gut punch. Balor stomps on Lee’s back. Balor slams Lee’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Balor with a knife edge chop. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Balor hammers down on the back of Lee’s neck. Balor whips Lee across the ring. Lee ducks a clothesline from Balor. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover. Lee lands The Suicide Dive. Lee is fired up. Balor regains control of the match during the commercial break. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Balor pulls Lee down to the mat. Balor toys around with Lee.

Balor slaps Lee in the chest. Lee is throwing haymakers at Balor. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee holds onto the ropes. Lee with a Rebound German Suplex. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Balor. Combination Cabron. McDonagh runs interference. Balor rolls Lee over for a two count. Lee flips over a clothesline from Balor. Lee with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee puts Balor on his shoulders. Lee with a Rolling Senton. Lee knocks McDonagh off the ring apron. Carlito attacks Lee behind the referee’s back. Lee blocks The SuperPlex. Lee HeadButts Balor. Lee wipes out Carlito with a Flying Crossbody Block. Lee transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lee SuperKicks McDonagh. Balor blasts Lee with The Shotgun Dropkick. Balor connects with The Coupe De Grace to pickup the victory. After the match, Judgment Day and Carlito gangs up on Lee. Braun Strowman and Rey Mysterio storms into the ring to make the save. Strowman with a double shoulder tackle. Strowman drops McDonagh with The Big Boot. Judgment Day wisely runs away from Strowman.

Winner: Finn Balor via Pinfall

– Damian Priest tells Carlito if he still wants to become a member of The Judgment Day, he should go to Adam Pearce, and challenge Braun Strowman to a match, tonight. Carlito says that’s not cool. R-Truth feels Carlito’s pain. Being in The Judgment Day is like riding a roller coaster. When you’re down, they keep kicking you. When you’re up, they still kick you. Truth says that being The Judgment Day were the best days of his life. The Miz can’t believe that Truth just said that especially since they just became the World Tag Team Champions. Truth tells Miz to stop being obsessed with The Judgment Day, it’s starting to get weird.

Sami Zayn & Chad Gable Segment

