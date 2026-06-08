WWE Raw Results 6/8/26

Accor Arena

Paris, France

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Oba Femi & Dominik Mysterio Segment

Oba Femi: You guys are wonderful here in Paris. I would love to stand here and watch you guys exalt me all night, but we have things to attend to. I know, I know, but let’s get down to business. Alright, alright, alright. There’s so much we have to touch on, you know. Me and Paul Heyman, we don’t agree on a lot of things, but we do have one opinion that we both share, and that is Paul Heyman doesn’t believe in predictions, he believes in spoilers. And so do I, so I have a little bit of a spoiler for you guys here in Paris tonight. And that is I will run through every single man in this King Of The Ring Tournament, down to the last one, and I will meet the last one, one-on-one, at Night Of Champions. And whoever he is, he’ll fought valiantly, but unfortunately his journey ends there, because I will destroy him as well.

And when I do, I’ll take my rightful place upon the throne as your new King Of The Ring. And that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler. And I will take that crown, because, as you know, your ruler needs a crown to be The Ruler, doesn’t he? And 2026 is the year of collecting trophies, but there is one trophy that I have yet to collect, but that is the head of Brock Lesnar. Because the score is 1-1, but he’s nowhere to be seen. He comes back, and he gets even, and he disappears. And he does it in the most underhanded way possible. He cheats, he hits me from behind, he attacks when I’m not looking, and I get to listen to Paul Heyman talk about what I unleashed in his Big Bad Beast, but the only thing that I’ve seen for the last three weeks is a Big Bad Bitch. So, Brock, you can’t stay away forever, when I see you, I’ll settle the score.

Dominik Mysterio: Oba, you don’t rule anybody. You see, you’re so worried about Brock Lesnar, Brock Lesnar, but you should’ve been worried about Dirty Dom. Let me ask you a question. How long have you been here, rookie? And I said, how long have you been here rookie, a cup of coffee? I am a 20 year veteran in this game. I am The King Of The Luchadores. And once I am your King Of The Ring, I will rule over you. So, why don’t you make this easy for yourself, bend the knee and respect the stache?

Oba shrugs off a chair shot from JD McDonagh. Oba punches the chair into McDonagh’s face. Oba is choking McDonagh. Mysterio delivers The 619. Oba catches Mysterio in mid-air. Oba with The Toss Slam. Oba prepares for The Fall From Grace. McDonagh pulls Mysterio out of the ring.

Oba Femi: Hey, Dom, you messed up tonight. We all know Rey Mysterio is your father. Next week, I will introduce you to your daddy.

– We got a video recap of the Seth Rollins/Bron Breakker main event from last week’s Raw.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Seth Rollins. Are we done with The Vision now? Seth welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. Time is flat circle, because the last time he was in Paris, he was in fact the World Heavyweight Champion, he was the leader of The Vision, and The Vision was the future, but now The Vision is in the past. The present is The King Of The Ring Tournament, which he will win, and the future is him taking back the title that he never loss. And what that means is he has a date down the line with Roman Reigns, a man he used to call his brother, a man who can’t seem to win titles on his own, a man who can’t seem to beat Seth Rollins when it matters the most. Rollins says that Roman is holding onto a title that doesn’t belong him. That World Heavyweight Championship is the title Rollins created. It belongs to The Visionary, The Revolutionary, the World Heavyweight Championship belongs to Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

First Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green In A First Round Match In The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Morgan immediately retreats to the outside after the bell rings. Becky goes for The Manhandle Slam, but Green lands back on her feet. Bliss rocks Becky with a forearm smash. Green wants Bliss to shake her hand. Green denies The Sister’s Abigail. Green sends Bliss into a right hand from Becky. Becky kicks Green in the gut. Becky sends Green to the corner. Green with a double knee strike. Green side steps Becky into the turnbuckles. Becky launches Green over the top rope. Becky punches Green. Bliss with a drop toe hold. Bliss with a knee lift. Bliss dropkicks Becky. Becky avoids The Running Meteora. Bliss dodges The Oblivion. Bliss rocks Morgan with a forearm smash. Becky with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Bliss with a Cannonball Senton off the ring paorn. Green follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Green is fired up. Becky drives Green face first into the steel ring post.

Becky has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bliss ducks a clothesline from Becky. Bliss with two shoulder tackles. Bliss dropkicks Becky. Bliss blocks a boot from Morgan. Bliss with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bliss poses for the crowd. Green with a Sliding Double Flatliner. Bliss with a Flipping Senton Splash. Stereo Running Meteoras. Bliss dropkicks Morgan. Green with The Pump Kick. Green with Two Running Meteoras. Morgan side steps Green into the turnbuckles. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Morgan rolls under a clothesline from Becky. Becky with a Flying Forearm Smash. Morgan with a Double Running Hip Attack. Bliss delivers her combination offense. Bliss denies The Manhandle Slam. Green with The Missile Dropkick. Bliss kicks Green in the gut. Bliss drops Green with The DDT for a two count.

Bliss ascends to the top turnbuckle. Becky stops Bliss in her tracks. Becky and Bliss are trading back and forth shots. Green yanks Becky off the middle turnbuckle. Green slaps Bliss in the face. Green and Bliss are brawling on the top turnbuckle. Morgan with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Bliss hits The Twisted Bliss for a two count. Becky tees off on Bliss. Becky uppercuts Bliss. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Becky dumps Morgan and Green out of the ring. Bliss kicks Becky in the gut. Becky blocks The Tornado DDT. Becky goes for The Manhandle Slam, but Bliss rolls her over for a two count. Bliss with a Running Blockbuster. Morgan goes for The Oblivion, but Bliss counters with The Sister’s Abigail. Becky connects with The Manhandle Slam for a two count. Green responds with The Unprettier. Morgan sneaks in with The Jackknife Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Liv Morgan via Pinfall

STILL TO COME

– Sol Ruca (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria w/Bayley For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints vs. Talla Tonga In A First Round Match In The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament

– PENTA (c) vs. Rey Mysterio For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Checkout Episode 12 of The SUR Files