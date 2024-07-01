WWE Raw Results 7/1/24

TD Garden

Boston, Massachusetts

Jey Uso, Chad Gable, The Wyatt Sicks Segment

Jey Uso: Welcome to Monday Night Raw. Hold up, Money In The Bank is on Saturday. Only one person is going to snatch that contract. Not Carmelo, not Andrade, not LA Knight, not Chad Gable. You’re looking at him. The new Mr. Money In The Bank, and his name is “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Chad Gable: Enough, okay, enough of that word, I don’t want to repeat it. Oh, really? Well, for your information, you Boston idiots, YEET isn’t even a word. You know what is a word? Miracle. Look it up in the dictionary, and you’ll find a picture of Chad Gable right next to it. Because what I’ve done the last two weeks has been nothing short but miraculous. I overcame an attack from The Wyatts. I overcame my family leaving me. And I overcame two more monsters last week to punch my ticket to Money In The Bank. So, on Saturday, get ready to feast your eyes on another one, because I’m climbing the ladder, winning the contract, and calling myself, Master In The Bank.

Jey Uso: Chad, what are you doing out here, man? Didn’t The Wyatts get you already?

Chad Gable: Get me? What, you think I’m scared, uce? I’m not scared of them. You’re the one that should be scared of them. You took it upon yourself, you stole the fireflies. You know, come to think about it, I’m the missing man. My family left me, high and dry, you know. They should be after you, uce. Jey Uso, the man who abandoned his family.

Jey Uso: Man, I told Uncle Howdy they could have the fireflies. They can have the mosquitos and the cockroaches. I don’t want no smoke with The Wyatts. I’m not trying to end up like your ass. You want to talk about family? The only thing your family did is what I did, and that’s to get out from under a manipulative, scumbag like your ass.

Gable starts throwing haymakers at Jey. Short-Arm Reversal by Jey. Jey tees off on Gable. Jey SuperKicks Gable. Jey prepares for The USO Splash. Gable retreats to the outside. The lights go out in the building. Smoke starts billowing around the ringside area. Gable walks towards different silhouettes of The Wyatt Sicks. Nikki Cross hands over another package to Michael Cole to close this segment.

First Match: Karrion Kross w/The Final Testament vs. Xavier Woods w/Kofi Kingston

Woods refuses to shake Kross hand. Woods unloads a flurry of chops. Kross reverses out of the irish whip from Woods. Kross with a corner clothesline. Kross with The Rolling Elbow. Kross follows that with The Northern Lights Suplex. Kross stomps on Woods back. Kross kicks Woods in the chest. Haymaker Exchange. Kross puts his leg on the back of Woods neck. Woods is lighting up Kross’s chest. Woods sends Kross tumbling to the floor. Woods with The Slingshot Pescado. Woods with three knife edge chops. Kross avoids the steel ring post. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Kross. Kross PowerBombs Woods into the ring post. Kross has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Kross applies a rear chin lock. Woods with heavy bodyshots. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Kross reverses out of the irish whip from Woods. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from Kross. Woods slides under Kross’s legs. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods transitions into a corner mount. Woods SuperKicks Kross. Kross HeadButts Woods. Kross poses for the crowd. Woods with The Apron Enzuigiri. Woods gets distracted by The Final Testament. Kross rocks Woods with a forearm smash. Kross talks smack to Woods. Woods connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, The Authors Of Pain attacks The New Day from behind. Kofi sends Rezar tumbling to the floor. Kross clocks Kofi with The Kross Hammer. AOP drives Woods back first into the ringside barricade. Kross gets Kofi trapped in a vicious Key Lock.

Winner: Xavier Woods via Pinfall

– Before Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio entered The Judgment Day Clubhouse, Priest said that he was looking forward to seeing Dom finally put his father away for good. Priest asks Dom if he’s had any conversations with Rhea Ripley as of late. Dom says that he did talk to her, and everything is fine. Priest finds that funny because he just got off the phone with her, and she’s pissed off. Dom promises to put an end to the Liv Morgan situation tonight. Priest doesn’t believe Dom because he’s been saying the same thing for the last three weeks. Dom says that the Liv situation is not his fault and Priest is started to sound like his father. Priest finds Liv Morgan in the clubhouse again, which makes him even more upset. Liv has to prepare for her title defense, and she wishes Daddy Dom the best of luck in his match. Finn Balor says that Liv is responsible for bringing the tag titles back to The Judgment Day. Priest continues to express the fact that Liv doesn’t belong in the clubhouse. Finn didn’t appreciate what Priest said about them last week to Seth Rollins. He’s the World Champion, of course they need him more, it was the same way when Rhea Ripley was the Women’s World Champion. Priest is confident in himself despite putting his spot in The Judgment Day on the line. Priest says that he’s going to beat Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank. Finn tells Priest that he’ll have his back. And just like all brothers do, they tell the truth. And the truth is, ever since Priest became the World Heavyweight Champion, he’s changed.

– Sika tribute video package.

Zelina Vega Backstage Interview

Cathy Kelley: I’m here with Zelina Vega. And Zelina, last week, Dominik Mysterio offered to help you during your match against Liv Morgan this evening. Have you considered his offer and how have you maintained your focus on Liv Morgan, considering all of the recent chaos she’s caused?

Zelina Vega: Well, just like I told that bootleg Rhea Ripley last week, I’m not really interested in chasing Dirty D, I am more interested in chasing the WWE Women’s World Championship, okay. Zelina Vega is a champion. So, Liv Morgan and everyone that has doubted me is going to see what a real champion looks like.

Second Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Zelina Vega For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Morgan pulls Vega down to the mat. Vega with three arm-drags. Vega kicks the left hamstring of Morgan. Morgan blocks a boot from Vega. Morgan sends Vega face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Morgan applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Vega kicks Morgan in the face. Morgan rocks Vega with a forearm smash. Vega with clubbing blows to Morgan’s back. Vega slams Morgan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vega with a Tiger Feint Kick. Morgan drives Vega shoulder first into the top rope. Morgan dropkicks Vega off the ring apron. Dominik Mysterio makes his way down to the ringside area. Vega with a twisting arm-drag on the floor. Vega with The Flying Meteora off the apron. Rey Mysterio arrives. Morgan has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Vega with heavy bodyshots. Morgan drives her knee into the midsection of Vega. Morgan blows a kiss to Dom. Morgan delivers The Three Amigas. Morgan applies The Prism Trap.

Vega sends Morgan face first into the turnbuckle pad. Vega with a roll through head kick. Vega repeatedly slams Morgan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vega with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vega stomps on Morgan’s back. Vega drags Morgan to the corner. Vega lands The MoonSault for a two count. Vega kicks Morgan in the chest. Vega goes for The CodeRed, but Morgan counters with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Morgan pie faces Vega. Morgan with a straight right hand. Morgan has Vega perched on the top turnbuckle. Morgan and Vega are trading back and forth shots. Morgan hits The Avalanche CodeRed. Morgan wisely exits the ring. Morgan sends Vega face first into the apron. Morgan rolls Vega back into the ring. Dominik tells Rey to back away. Rey shoves down Dominik. Morgan with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Rey. Vega responds with The 619. Vega drops Morgan with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Dominik slides a steel chair into the ring. Vega throws the chair into Dominik’s face. Morgan connects with The Oblivion to pickup the victory. After the match, Dominik walks away from Morgan.

Liv Morgan: Cathy, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is going exactly as I planned it. So, I just wanted to take this opportunity to dedicate my victory tonight, and all of my future victories to the most gorgeous man in the WWE, my Daddy Dominik.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan via Pinfall

Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor Segment

Seth Rollins: Boston, welcome to Monday Night Rollins. I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Oh, the confetti is coming down, I think it’s a sign. I think it’s a sign that, next week, at this time, I will be standing here, once again, one more time, World Heavyweight Champion. I want to be real with you though, Boston. I want to be real with you, because I think you’ll understand where I’m coming from. I got a secret for you. I haven’t said this out loud to anybody, but I want to share it with you, because this is a championship city, that’s right. You have the Bruins, you got the Sox’s, you got the Pat’s, and judging by this leftover confetti here, you got the 2024 NBA Champions, Boston Celtics. Well deserved, well deserved for an incredible season.

I say this because this is a championship city, you understand the secret I’m about to tell you. I need to win back the World Heavyweight Championship. I need it, I have to have it. I can’t settle for second best. I cannot settle for anything less than a championship. And if I don’t beat Damian Priest at Money In The Bank, then I don’t get another crack at Priest as long as he’s the champion. And if I don’t beat Priest at Money In The Bank, then I got to reevaluate who is Seth Freakin’ Rollins. I got to reevaluate my legacy. But the thing about me, when the pressure is the highest, that is when I’m at my very best. So, this Saturday, Money In The Bank, when I take that title that Priest has been keeping warm for me since WrestleMania, not only will I take the title from Priest, I’m going to take Priest from The Judgment Day. But what I want everyone to understand is, it’s not my mission to breakup The Judgment Day. But without The Judgment Day, Damian Priest has the opportunity to be the version of himself.

Finn Balor: Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to one half of your new World Tag Team Champions. So, I should be in a good mood tonight, but I’m not. I’m in a bad mood. In fact, I’m in a real bad mood, and you want to know why I’m in a bad mood? Because everything around here seems to be changing. What it means to be in The Judgment Day is changing. Damian Priest is changing. And you know what, Seth, I blame you. It’s all your fault.

Seth Rollins: Oh, shut up, man. You know what, Damian Priest is his own man, he’s making his own decisions. I don’t put words in his mouth. I don’t even think that you’re mad at Priest for changing, I don’t. You know what I think? I think you’re jealous of Priest, because he’s had the one thing that you couldn’t get, and that’s the World Heavyweight Championship. Now, here’s the deal, Finn. My beef isn’t with you, it’s with Priest. But since you’re out here, and you want to step in my ring, I will knock your teeth right down your throat. Oh, yeah, there’s that Judgment Day Trap. Alright boys, you got one more week to be on the same side, make it worth it, let’s go.

Damian Priest: Yo, yo, stop being paranoid. Nobody is setting you up. There’s no trap.

Seth Rollins: This ain’t your trap? This sure looks like a trap to me.

Damian Priest: No, I said there’s no trap. You know why, because this my business, and nobody else is getting involved in my business. Now, you’re right, Seth, this is about you and me, just you and me. You’re out here trying to tell the world that my days as World Champion are numbered? I can’t tell you how wrong you are, Seth, because this idea you have that you still run Monday Night Raw, those days are numbered.

Seth Rollins: Is that how you feel? Is that how you really feel? If that’s how you feel, you know what, we don’t have to wait till Saturday to get this fight on, so let’s do this thing, right here, right now.

Rollins gets into a brawl with Finn Balor. Priest pulls Balor off of Rollins. Priest says that he can fight his own battles. Rollins SuperKicks Priest into Balor. Rollins nails Balor with The Curb Stomp. Priest plants Rollins with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to close this segment.

Ludwig Kaiser Promo

After weeks of continuous hard-fought battles, after proving what Ludwig Kaiser is capable of, after going toe-to-toe with Bron Breakker, and being on the verge of beating him, here comes your fraud of a legend, Sheamus. To viciously attack me from behind, to blindside me, purposely trying to take me out, ending up breaking my ribs. So, after so many years, Sheamus, so many accomplishments, so many people all around the world looking up to you, you finally show your true colors, you showed who you really are. You are nothing but a coward. You know, Sheamus, before, it was about beating you. You were meant to be only one chapter in the story of The Rise Of The Kaiser, but now it’s more than that. Now, I will make it my only goal to come back, not only to beat you, but to embarrass you, to humiliate you, and to end The Celtic Warrior, once and for all.

Third Match: Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile In The Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Forearm Exchange. Kai reverses out of the irish whip from Stark. Stark dives over Kai. Stark with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nile clotheslines Stark for a one count. Kai sweeps out the legs of Nile. Kai with The Pump Kick from the outside. Stark with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Stark rolls Kai back into the ring. Nile dropkicks Stark off the ring apron. Kai with a forearm smash. Nile shoves Kai. Nile with a Punch/Heel Kick Combination. Nile reverses out of the irish whip from Kai. Nile with a running side kick. Kai answers with The Face Wash. Stark with The Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Stark has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Nile with The Avalanche Double Bulldog. Nile sends Kai to the corner.

Nile with a Running Side Kick. Nile with a Release German Suplex. Nile ducks a clothesline from Stark. Nile with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Nile with another German Suplex. Nile goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Stark gets in the way. Standing Switch Exchange. Nile with The Double German Suplex for a two count. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Nile with a Windmill Kick to Kai. Stark responds with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Stark rocks Kai with a forearm smash. Kai with The Scorpion Kick. Stark with a Roll Through Knee Strike. Nile with The Roundhouse Kick. Nile follows that with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Stark SuperKicks Nile. Stark drops Nile with The Springboard Tornado DDT. Kai hits The Kairopractor for a two count. Nile gets distracted by Kairi Sane. Kai with a Leaping Foot Stomp. The Unholy Union attacks Sane on the outside. Stark blasts Nile off the apron. Stark connects with The Z360 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zoey Stark via Pinfall

Uncle Howdy & Bo Dallas Interview

Bo Dallas: How much longer are we going to keep doing this? What are we even doing here?

Uncle Howdy: Do you honestly believe you’re in the right?

Bo Dallas: I was destined to do this.

Uncle Howdy: Do you think you’re special?

Bo Dallas: Special. Special implies that others are not. But there’s others that are less than that deserve to be forgotten. We were the ones that everyone wanted to forget about. We were the ones that everybody abandoned. We made them notice us.

Uncle Howdy: There you are. How do you believe you can bring them to life?

Bo Dallas: No one chosen. Just willing. Clay in the hands of the potter. Die in the flash to become something beautiful. They become a family. We’ve become a family. Even now, there’s false prophets parading around, belittling their family for their own gain. It’s disgusting. They must pay for their sins.

Uncle Howdy: And you think this is your responsibility?

Bo Dallas: I am the voice of the reckoning.

Uncle Howdy: I am the reckoning.

Bo Dallas & Uncle Howdy: I am nobody. I set me free. I free me from the cave. I am nobody. I gave them a family. I made them beautiful. I am the reckoning. I set them free. There you are.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Chad Gable talking to Otis in the catering section. Gable just saw the new Wyatt video and they’re obviously talking about him. He’s going to need help. He’s been critical of Otis and his choses. Those things were hurtful. Otis says that he doesn’t hate Chad. This is Gable’s problem now, not The Academy. Gable doesn’t know who they’re going to target next. It could be Otis, Tozawa or Maxxine. Gable says that he’ll have Otis back because he’s his number one guy.

Fourth Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio