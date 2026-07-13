WWE Raw Results 7/13/26

American Airlines Center

Dallas, Texas

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Oba Femi Segment

STILL TO COME

– Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez w/The Judgment Day

– Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Segment

– Chad Gable vs. Rusev vs. Joe Hendry vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ethan Page In A Gauntlet Match To Determine The Number One Contender For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Contract Signing

Checkout Episode 17 of The SUR Files