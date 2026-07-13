WWE Raw Results 7/13/26
American Airlines Center
Dallas, Texas
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Oba Femi Segment
STILL TO COME
– Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez w/The Judgment Day
– Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Segment
– Chad Gable vs. Rusev vs. Joe Hendry vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ethan Page In A Gauntlet Match To Determine The Number One Contender For The WWE Intercontinental Championship
– Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Contract Signing
Checkout Episode 17 of The SUR Files