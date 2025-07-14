WWE Raw Results 7/14/25

Legacy Arena

Birmingham, Alabama

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green w/The Secret Hervice

– Naomi Segment

– GUNTHER Segment

– CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. PENTA vs. Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Checkout Episode 473 of The Hoots Podcast