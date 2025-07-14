WWE Raw Results 7/14/25
Legacy Arena
Birmingham, Alabama
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green w/The Secret Hervice
– Naomi Segment
– GUNTHER Segment
– CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. PENTA vs. Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Checkout Episode 473 of The Hoots Podcast