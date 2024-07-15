WWE Raw Results 7/15/24

Nutter Center

Dayton, Ohio

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan Segment

Rhea Ripley: Monday Night Raw, Mami’s home. It’s been exactly three months since I’ve been in this ring, and that’s all because of one person, Liv Morgan. And I have seen her running around with something of mine, and it’s not Dominik Mysterio, no, because I am going to handle him later. She’s been walking around with something I’ve never lost, and that’s the Women’s World Championship. Now, Liv, you think that you took me out, yeah, but the funny thing is, you really just actually pissed me off. So, what I want you to do is, I want you to walk out here, and bring your stupid little self in front of me, so I can rip you apart. Come on.

Dominik Mysterio: Mami. Please, be quiet. Mami.

Liv Morgan: Rhea, oh, Rhea. Can you hear me, okay? Hi, my sweet girl. Before I get started here, I just wanted to apologize about my voice, I had a very long weekend in Mexico, and I’ve always known to be quite the screamer. Hi, Daddy Dom. But, Rhea, how are you doing? Is your shoulder feeling okay? I wasn’t sure when we would see you again, because of what I did to you. My shoulder is doing great, if you wanted to know, all because of this. Rhea, I think by now that you know, I meant it when I said, that I wanted to take everything from you, and that includes Dominik. But I do have to admit that, at first, I really didn’t see what you saw in him, I was confused, I just wanted to hurt you. But then I got to spend time with him, and I got to look into his eyes, I got to kiss him, and it all just became very, very, very real to me, realer than what you guys had. And since you’ve been gone, I’ve had him all to myself. So, while Mami might finally be home, Liv is finally on top.

Dominik Mysterio: Mami, it’s not what it looks like.

Rhea Ripley: Liv, the thing is, I actually knew you’d be too scared to come out here, and face me, because you know that when you get in my ring, your revenge tour ends. And I’ve waited three months for this, I think my patience can handle a little bit longer, that’s why I’m going to set up this challenge. SummerSlam. Rhea Ripley versus Liv Morgan, for my Women’s World Championship.

Liv Morgan: Rhea, I always knew the end game here would be, Rhea Ripley versus Liv Morgan, for the Women’s World Championship. So, I’m not going to run, no, but I do think you should know. I’m not the same Liv Morgan that you knew. And just like I helped Dominik finally beat his dead-beat dad, something that you couldn’t do, I’m finally going to beat you, too. So, I accept. Oh, and Daddy Dom, I hope to see you there, too. Bye.

Rhea Ripley: Liv, I know you’re still listening, so I’m going to say this loud and clear. SummerSlam, I don’t only end your revenge tour, I don’t only end your title reign, I’m going to end your career.

Rhea refuses to accept a black rose from Dominik to close this segment.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Rhea Ripley continues to ignore Dominik’s advances in the backstage area. She walks into The Judgment’s Day Clubhouse, and she sees multiple bouquets of black flowers. Dominik is trying to make it up to his Mamacita. Rhea proceeds to slam the door in Dominik’s face. Dominik turns around and Damian Priest starts laughing. Dominik says that things are a little bit complicated. Rhea starts throwing the flowers at Dominik. He’s officially in the doghouse.

First Match: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

Haymaker Exchange. Reed reverses out of the irish whip from Sheamus. Sheamus kicks Reed in the face. Sheamus runs into Reed. Reed with a Leaping Body Bock. Following a snap mare takeover, Reed with a rolling senton splash. Sheamus punches Reed in the ribs. Sheamus with a forearm smash. Sheamus with two uppercuts. Sheamus thrust kicks the midsection of Reed. Reed hammers down on the back of Sheamus neck. Reed HeadButts Sheamus. Reed with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Sheamus with a leaping shoulder block that sends Reed to the floor. Sheamus with a running knee lift. Reed HeadButts Sheamus. Reed with two haymakers. Reed dumps Sheamus over the top rope. Reed with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron.

Reed launches Sheamus over the announce table. Reed resets the referee’s ten count. Sheamus slams Reed’s head on the announce table. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Sheamus gives Pat McAfee a big hug. Reed regains control of the match during the commercial break. Sheamus tells Reed to bring it. Sheamus is throwing haymakers at Reed. Sheamus with a flurry of short-arm clotheslines. Sheamus hits The White Noise for a two count. Sheamus dives over Reed. Reed with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Reed drags Sheamus to the corner. Reed goes for The MoonSault, but Sheamus ducks out of the way. Sheamus connects with The Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory. After the match, Pete Dunne clocks Reed with a Running Enzuigiri. Dunne refuses to shake Sheamus hand. Dunne proceeds to attack Sheamus from behind. Reed plants Sheamus with The Tsunami.

Winner: Sheamus via Pinfall

– Back inside The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse, Damian Priest is elated to have Rhea Ripley back. Rhea expresses her gratitude to Damian for keeping things under control even with everything that’s on his plate. Damian is not concerned about what’s ahead tonight, because he’ll just be having a conversation about SummerSlam with GUNTHER, and he should’ve taken care of business with Braun Strowman months ago. Rhea wants to know why Carlito is hanging out in their clubhouse. Dominik Mysterio wants to speak with Mami. He knows that he’s messed up, and he’s been trying to reach out to her this entire week. Rhea wants to know why he hasn’t reached out to her for the last three months while she was injured, or was he just too busy playing around with his new girlfriend.

– Sami Zayn runs into Ilja Dragunov in the backstage area. Ilja is very appreciative for this title opportunity. Him saving Sami Zayn last week from Bron Breakker is not why he’s getting this match. He’s getting this match because Sami went to Adam Pearce and asked for it. He’s been watching for Ilja. He knows that Ilja is a special talent. When Ilja is deep in the fight, and it’s ugly, because that’s how it’s supposed to look when you’re in a fight. That’s the kind of person Sami Zayn wants to be. There’s only one thing, tonight, Ilja better bring his absolute best. Ilja hopes that Sami does the same.

– GUNTHER Vignette.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Zelina Vega. The WWE Universe is going crazy over the return of Rhea Ripley. How are all of these events affecting her pursuit of the Women’s World Championship? Zelina doesn’t have any love lost for Rhea Ripley or Liv Morgan, but whenever they get done with this love triangle, she’ll be in the front of the line. Zelina says that if it wasn’t for Dominik Mysterio, she would be the champion right now. Jackie says that Zelina brings up a good point. Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark joins the conversation. Sonya thinks that it’s funny that Zelina believes that she’s in the front of the line. The line doesn’t go to Liv Morgan, it goes to them. Zelina says that she couldn’t hear past Sonya’s forehead. These little scare tactics do nothing for Zelina. Nothing is standing in the way of her becoming the Women’s World Champion. Zelina proceeds to challenge Sonya to a match.

Second Match: Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville w/Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deville with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Deville sends Vega to the corner. Vega ducks a clothesline from Deville. Vega with forearm shivers. Deville shoves Vega. Deville with the hammer throw. Deville catches Vega in mid-air. Deville goes for a Bodyslam, but Vega counters with The Spinning DDT. Vega dropkicks Deville into the middle rope. Vega delivers The 619. Baszler attacks Vega behind the referee’s back. Baszler stomps on the right elbow of Vega. Deville connects with The Deville’s Advocate. After the match, Deville and company gangs up on Vega. Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter storm into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Sonya Deville via Pinfall

– Dominik Mysterio wants to know why Damian Priest didn’t give him a heads up about Rhea Ripley returning last week. Damian says that he was trying to warn Dominik, but he continued to be busy with Liv Morgan. It’s not his fault that Dominik lied to him about having communication with Mami, let alone lying about ending things with Liv. Jey Uso is pumped that Mami is single and ready to mingle. Jey had a funny embrace with Damian. Jey tells Dominik that when he sees Rhea, tell her he said hi. YEET! Dominik has been to prison before, he can’t let people talk to him like that. He needs to show Jey Uso who Rhea Ripley belongs to.

– Chad Gable tells Adam Pearce that he’s cracked the code of Uncle Howdy. He’s no other than Bo Dallas. He knows that Pearce had a meeting with him last week, and he wants to know all of the details. What disciplinary actions will Pearce dish out? Pearce says that his conversation with Bo was private, and he’s keeping it that way. Gable is sick and tired of The Wyatt Sicks. Pearce says that Bo Dallas is here tonight. If Gable wants to have a conversation with him, by all means, go and talk to him. Gable says that he’ll handle things on his own like he always does. Gable plans to call out Bo, tonight. Gable says that it’s pathetic as he walks away.

Damian Priest & GUNTHER Segment

Damian Priest: Dayton, Ohio. All Rise for El Campion. Now, I’m out here because I have a match against Braun Strowman, but we know what was advertised. I want this face-to-face, right now. So, GUNTHER, get on out here.

GUNTHER: Ladies and gentlemen, the World Heavyweight Champion. Look at you, still so confident, still carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders. Week for week, carrying Monday Night Raw, and still living out your childhood dream of being the World Heavyweight Champion. In all honesty, good for you, and while I was away, I paid close attention to you. I made my honest assessment, and the result of that, I want to share it with you, right now. You’re not living up to it. Your reign has been nothing. No prestige, no contributions. But understand this, it’s okay, because you and me, we’re not cut from the same cloth. So, I come in good spirits, and I want to do you a favor. I want to lift that weight off your shoulders, spare you the embarrassment at SummerSlam. Just hand me my title, and we move on.

Damian Priest: Your title? GUNTHER, I wish it was SummerSlam right now, so I can knock that stupid smirk off your face. Look, we all heard on that video saying that this was never your dream. Let me explain something to you. While you were getting everything handed to you in Europe, I was literally fighting for my life on the street. I fought in the streets for 20 years to get here, let alone become the world champ. So, hey, man, if this is not your dream, and you’re just here for a paycheck, I don’t care the reason, we don’t need you here. I know you’re good, man, but I don’t give a damn. I earned this. And you’re the last person around here that’s taking this title from me.

GUNTHER: I recognize your hardship, and I’m not going to question your street credibility. But let’s be honest, being on the streets is a choice, come on. I mean, don’t blame me that your parents thought their offsprings is not worth it to provide them with a good life. You know, my parents, they provided me with everything. My qualities and my greatness were recognized my entire life. So, while you were apparently fighting for your life on the streets, I received calls from WWE, begging me to sign a contract with them. And the reason why they were begging me is to avoid the people like you, getting into positions to call yourself the World Champion. And once again, it will be on me, because who if not me that takes on the challenge, that takes on the responsibility to restore the honor and the prestige of this great sport, and the World Heavyweight Championship. And you know what, there’s one thing I don’t understand, either. I don’t understand why all those people here don’t love you to death, because they’re just like you. Whatever you’re going to achieve in life, you are, and you will always be street trash.

Damian Priest: Street trash. You know, for somebody who seems to have so much clarity, it’s crazy to me that you can’t see what’s coming right after you. You don’t even see why you lost your title at WrestleMania. It’s the same reason you’re going to lose to me at SummerSlam, it’s because you don’t have any heart. You don’t know what it’s like to feel like you have to fight for everything you have. GUNTHER, at SummerSlam, I’m going to remain El Campion. And for the first time in your life, you’re going to fight from the bottom, because you will have absolutely nothing. And then maybe we find out after SummerSlam, if you’re something more than just a boring, conceited, privilege, scumbag.

– Adam Pearce makes the match with Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio official. Bron Breakker is pissed that Pearce is giving Ilja Dragunov a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Pearce wants to know what does that have to do with Bron? Bron can a learn or two about respect from Sami Zayn. Bron doesn’t care about Pearce or Zayn’s respect. Bron says that he’s going to destroy both guys in the ring. Pearce is dealing with one hot-head tonight, and he doesn’t want Bron to get suspended. Pearce has security escort Bron out of the building.

Third Match: Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Strowman outpowers Priest. Priest with clubbing hamstring kicks. Priest side steps Strowman into the turnbuckles. Priest with forearm shivers. Priest ducks a clothesline from Strowman. Priest with The Roundhouse Kick. Strowman catches Priest in mid-air. Priest rocks Strowman with a forearm smash. Priest with combination kicks. Strowman blocks The Rolling Elbow. Strowman with a Big Biel Throw. Strowman with two uppercuts. Strowman HeadButts Priest. Strowman whips Priest into the turnbuckles. Strowman drops Priest with a shoulder tackle. Strowman clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Strowman plays to the crowd. Strowman prepares for The Strowman Express.

Priest sends Strowman crashing into the timekeeper’s area. Priest has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Priest applies a rear chin lock. Strowman gets back to a vertical base. Priest continues to kick the left hamstring of Strowman. Priest with two forearm smashes. Strowman answers with two clotheslines. Strowman levels Priest with The Body Avalanche. Strowman with The Concrete Sledge for a two count. Strowman goes for The Chokeslam, but Priest lands back on his feet. Priest kicks the back of Strowman’s left knee. Priest with a Leaping Enzuigiri. Priest with Two Windmill Kicks. Strowman goes for The Running Powerslam, but Priest lands back on his feet. Priest with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Priest gets into a big brawl with GUNTHER. GUNTHER with a blistering chop. Priest responds with a Lariat. GUNTHER retreats to the outside.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

– The Alpha Academy says that they’re going to be having Xavier Woods back as Kofi Kingston is recovering from injury. Chad Gable is not happy because he thought his family was going to have his back.

Fourth Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter w/Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark w/Sonya Deville

