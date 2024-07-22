WWE Raw Results 7/22/24

Resch Center

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

GUNTHER & Damian Priest Segment

GUNTHER: I know, I know. Let me explain myself, really quick. I took some time to reflect on the things I said to Damian Priest last week. And I agree. You know what? Let’s spik that, I meant every word I said last week. Damian Priest and everybody in this building here is a bum. Because what’s at stake is what’s clearest and dearest to me, and it’s the reputation, the prestige, and the honor of this great sport, and the World Heavyweight Championship. Ask yourself, why did they send me out here first, and not Damian Priest? It’s because everybody in this company, and all of you know, he does not live up to it. And that cute little sob story about fighting from the streets and whatever, that does not cover up the fact that Damian Priest is a pretender and a wannabe. There’s a saying where I come from, show me your friends, and I’ll show you who you are. So, Damian Priest, I know his friends, I know The Judgment Day. And today is the day where Judgment Day will be judged by The Ring General. And The Ring General judges you collectively as street trash. So, Damian Priest, I know you’re back there. For the last time, I want to make you a generous offer. Come out here, lift the weight off your shoulders that you’re not living up to carry, and hand me my championship. Come on out here, let’s get it over with, we can move on, you can go back home to the trailer park. It’s all good, let’s go.

Gunther gets into a massive pull apart brawl with Damian Priest. Priest lays out the security detail. All hell breaking loose at ringside as this segment concludes.

– For the next two weeks, Raw will be on the SyFy Network due to The 2024 Olympics.

– Damian Priest and GUNTHER continues their brawl in the backstage area coming out of the commercial break.

First Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Breakker side steps The Big Boot after the bell rings. Breakker applies a waist lock. Dragunov with three sharp elbow strikes. Dragunov chops Breakker. Breakker with a double leg takedown. Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker slams Dragunov’s head on the ring apron. Breakker rolls Dragunov back into the ring. Dragunov with boxing elbows. Dragunov with a Running Knee Strike. Dragunov slams Breakker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dragunov with two knife edge chops. Breakker with forearm shivers. Dragunov answers with a Rebound Boot. Breakker and Dragunov are trading back and forth shots on the ring apron. Dragunov kicks Breakker in the gut. Breakker fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dragunov with forearm shivers. Breakker slams Dragunov’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stalemate in the corner. Breakker dumps Dragunov ribs first on top of the steel ring post.

Breakker has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Breakker applies The Bear Hug. Dragunov unloads a series of palm strikes. Breakker with The Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Breakker goes for a PowerBomb, but Dragunov counters with The DDT. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov with a Leaping Boot. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special. Dragunov is lighting up Breakker’s chest. Dragunov with a Rising Knee Strike. Dragunov with The Face Wash. Dragunov goes for a PowerBomb, but Breakker blocks it. Dragunov with Three Palm Strikes. Dragunov PowerBombs Breakker for a two count. Breakker has Dragunov perched on the top turnbuckle. Breakker hits The FrankenSteiner for a two count. Breakker ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dragunov with another Enzuigiri. Dragunov with The SuperPlex. Dragunov follows that with The H-Bomb. Dragunov with The Death Valley Driver on the apron. Dragunov goes for The H-Bomb off the apron, but Breakker counters with The Spear. The referee was forced to stopped this match because Dragunov was knocked out.

Winner: Bron Breakker via Referee Stoppage

– We head to The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse where Rhea Ripley wants the boys to stop playing video games and focus. Damian Priest is out for the rest of the night. Sooner or later, all the gold will be back with The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio says that he had a good time reconnecting with his Mami last week, but he’s a little worried about what he saw online with Jey Uso trying to ask Rhea for her number. Rhea was playing around unlike what Dominik has been up to with Liv Morgan. Finn Balor is surprised that Rhea is defending Jey Uso. Rhea says that she’s not defending Jey, she just doesn’t see the point of starting a war with him. Rhea tells Dominik to use his brain as she walks away. Finn says that Dominik knows what he has to do tonight.

– Xavier Woods celebrates Akira Tozawa’s birthday with The Alpha Academy.

Second Match: Lyra Valkyria w/Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Sonya Deville w/Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deville backs Valkyria into the turnbuckles. Deville with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Deville pulls Valkyria down to the mat. Deville poses for the crowd. Valkyria slaps Deville in the face. Valkyria drives Deville back first into the turnbuckles. Valkyria with clubbing shoulder blocks. Valkyria repeatedly stomps on Deville’s chest. Valkyria blocks a boot from Deville. Valkyria with forearm shivers. Deville reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyria. Valkyria dives over Deville. Valkyria sweeps out the legs of Deville. Valkyria with a basement dropkick for a one count. Deville regroups on the outside. Deville avoids The Diving Dropkick. Deville throws Valkyria into the ringside barricade. Deville has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Deville rocks Valkyria with a forearm smash. Deville with clubbing blows to Valkyria’s back. Valkyria is displaying her fighting spirit. Valkyria with The SuperPlex. Forearm Exchange. Deville with a Spinning Back Kick. Deville with a knee lift. Deville follows that with The Mid-Kick. Valkyria dodges The Sliding Knee. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Deville denies The NightWing. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Valkyria applies a front face lock. Deville fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Valkyria blocks The Deville’s Advocate. Valkyria with The Delayed Doctor Bomb for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Shayna Baszler. Zoey Stark shoves Valkyria off the top turnbuckle. Chance and Carter tees off on Baszler. All hell is breaking loose at ringside. Stark SuperKicks Carter. Valkyria with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Deville connects with The Deville’s Advocate to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sonya Deville via Pinfall

– Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross Vignette.

– Jelly Roll will be performing at SummerSlam.

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Adam Pearce Segment

CM Punk: Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin or what? Green Bay, is the bay green? The bay is green, my shoes are pink, and I say we stain both of them with the blood of a Scottish Psychopath. Because I saw my surgeon last Saturday night, and he said, I’m cleared. And that means we’re going to fight, and I’m going to get my pound of flesh. So, Drew McIntyre, get this beating that you deserve.

Drew McIntyre: I can’t tell you how long I’ve been waiting for this. All these times, you screwed me over. There’s nothing in this world that’s going to stop me from getting in that ring and tearing you apart, except for the fact that I don’t want to.

CM Punk: Well, I do.

Drew McIntyre: Come on, come on, Punk, relax. CM Punk/Drew McIntyre is a lot bigger than Green Bay. That’s a big money match. You got to learn to chill, control those emotions. Look at me, I’m chilled, I’m relaxed. When I’m emotional, I tend to, you know, turn to family, it just calms me down.

Adam Pearce: Alright, alright, that’s enough. That is enough. You have been back for ten minutes, you just can’t help yourself. Punk, what he’s not telling you is, calm down.

Drew McIntyre: Come on, Punk, fight through.

Adam Pearce: What he’s not telling you is, there’s a reason you’re not fighting tonight. Drew McIntyre is officially reinstated. CM Punk is officially medically cleared. So, it is official, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, at SummerSlam. Listen up, Punk, also what he’s not telling you, and I’m making it clear to everyone here tonight. If either one of you so as much as lay a finger on one and other, the match is off. And whoever throws the first punch is suspended, indefinitely, I’m serious. Because the chaos has to stop. It’s these two, it’s GUNTHER, it’s Priest. I got a problem, I got a big problem, I got a big referee problem.

Seth Rollins: Oh, yeah, Green Bay. We had ourselves a problem, didn’t we? You see, Drew hates Punk, Punk hates Drew, and you two morons, all the chaos that you’ve caused over the last year has scared away anybody from getting between you. But I’m not the problem guy, Green Bay, I’m a solution guy. And I think I’ve got a little solution. You see, I know a guy who thrives on chaos. And I know a guy who would love nothing more than to put the two of you in your places. He is a visionary, he is a revolutionary, and at SummerSlam, he is your special guest referee, he is Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

– The Judgment Day are on a mission to beat up Jey Uso. Dominik Mysterio runs into Liv Morgan. Liv hates to see Dominik so stressed out. Liv tells Dominik that he’ll be okay, and she apologizes for what happened last week. Dominik says that everything is going perfect with Rhea Ripley. Liv walks away as Finn Balor returns. He leaves Dominik for ten seconds, and he’s already talking to Liv. Dominik asks Finn if he found Jey Uso yet. Finn looks completely flustered as Dominik was trying to act like he was looking for Jey.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Sami Zayn. Is Sami concerned about his upcoming rematch with Bron Breakker at SummerSlam, especially after what happened to Ilja Dragunov tonight? He’s not sure if concerned is the right word. Bron earned the opportunity, he won’t take that away from him. Concern is not the right word, but Sami is taking Bron very seriously. If Sami could give Bron some advice, he should not make the same mistake he made in Money In The Bank. Sami is going to bring the same fight he brings with every title defense. Cathy says that she hasn’t got any updates on the medical condition of Ilja Dragunov. We hear loud noises in the background, and Sami proceeds to come to the aid of Jey Uso who has brawling with Carlito and JD McDonagh.

Third Match: Xavier Woods & The Alpha Academy w/Maxxine Dupri vs. The Final Testament w/Scarlett Bordeaux & Paul Ellering In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Xavier Woods and Karrion Kross will start things off. Kross tags out to Rezar after the bell rings. Woods ducks a clothesline from Rezar. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Rezar. Woods is throwing haymakers at Rezar. Rezar backs Woods into the turnbuckles. Woods unloads a series of knife edge chops. Rezar launches Woods to the opposite corner. Rezar tags in Akam. Akam drives his knee into the midsection of Woods. Rezar punches Woods in the back. Woods with heavy bodyshots. Akam punches Woods in the back. Akam whips Woods across the ring. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from Akam. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Woods is lighting up Akam’s chest. Woods applies a wrist lock. Tozawa tags himself in.

Tozawa with a flying double axe handle strike. Tozawa with a running forearm smash. Akam goes for a Bodyslam, but Tozawa lands back on his feet. Tozawa sends Akam tumbling to the floor. Tozawa with a low dropkick. Tozawa lands The Suicide Dive. Tozawa rips off his t-shirt. The Final Testament regained control of the match during the commercial break. Tozawa is displaying his fighting spirit. Akam scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Akam tags in Kross. Kross sends Tozawa to the corner. Kross catches Tozawa in mid-air. Kross with The F10. Kross is putting the boots to Tozawa. Kross blasts Woods off the ring apron. Tozawa SuperKicks Kross. Tozawa side steps Kross into the turnbuckles. Tozawa tags in Otis. Otis with a series of clotheslines. Otis is fired up. Otis levels Akam with The Body Avalanche. Otis plays to the crowd. Otis hits The Caterpillar. Kross rocks Otis with a forearm smash. Otis decks Kross with a back elbow smash. Woods tags himself in. Rezar pulls Otis out of the ring. Woods with The Missile Dropkick. Tozawa with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Wood is throwing haymakers at Kross. Woods SuperKicks Akam. Kross connects with The Final Prayer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Final Testament via Pinfall

Chad Gable, The Creed Brothers, The Alpha Academy, The Wyatt Sicks Segment

Chad Gable: My old crew. Now, the reason I asked you guys to stay out here tonight is because, there’s something in me that needs to just keep helping my former pupils, you know. I can’t help myself. That’s just the type of guy I am, I guess, you know. Now, Otis, I see that you’ve assumed a leadership position at Alpha Academy, that’s certainly a choice. But the first thing you decided to do was team with Xavier Woods, and you lost. Now, the coach in me would tell you, Otis, you got to lead with your mind, right? But we all know that, using your brain isn’t really your strong point, isn’t it, buddy? But it is mine, that’s why I have recruited The Creed Brothers. A couple of fine, athletic, freak professional athletes to stand by my side, and fill in where there were clearly some weaknesses. But tonight, I’m here to offer you guys a once in a lifetime opportunity. So, I’m telling you right now, do the right thing. Come back to your coach and rejoin this team. Woah, a little incentive before you answer, don’t forget that The Wyatt Sicks are after everybody on the roster, including you guys. So, you join up with us, and you get a little bit of protection.

Otis: Protection? Are you sure, Chad Gable, like you were protecting The Creed Brothers last week? Oh, yeah, when things get juicy and dangerous, Chad Gable flees the scene, gets out of the ring, and leaves these two dead inside the ring. That’s the kind of man you are. And my answer is still no.

Chad Gable: You’re an idiot, that’s pathetic. Maxxine, Tozawa, you really not going to let this clown speak for you, are you? Well, that’s unfortunate. Boys.

The Creed Brothers gangs up on The Alpha Academy. Otis delivers a double clothesline. Otis is left alone with Chad Gable. Otis goes for The World Strongest Slam, but The Creeds get in the way. The numbers game are just too much for Otis. The Creeds drives Otis shoulder first into the steel ring post. The Creeds throws Otis into the LED Barricade. Gable gives The Creeds two steel chairs. The lights go out in the building. The Wyatt Sicks appear on the stage. Uncle Howdy plants Gable with The Sister Abigail to close this segment.

Fourth Match: Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne

Sheamus clocks Dunne with The Pump Knee Strike before the bell rings. Sheamus gets into a brawl with Bronson Reed. Reed HeadButts Sheamus. Sheamus fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sheamus drops Reed with a Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus launches Dunne over the top rope. Sheamus delivers The Ten Beats Of The Bodhran to Dunne. Sheamus goes for The Brogue Kick, but Dunne exits the ring. Sheamus nails Reed with The Brogue Kick.

Match Result: No-Contest

– Back in The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse, Rhea Ripley is pissed, and she wants to know what the hell is going on. Carlito admits that they were looking for Jey Uso, Sami Zayn got involved, and it didn’t go so well. JD McDonagh tells Carlito that he doesn’t need to tell the truth all of the time. Finn was tired of the disrespect, he had a conversation with Adam Pearce, and it’s official. Tonight, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will take on Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. And next week, Balor is challenging GUNTHER to a match. Rhea wants to know where Finn and Dominik were during this melee. Carlito tells Rhea that she should ask Liv Morgan for that answer. Rhea proceeds to start dragging Dominik towards the ring.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Sheamus. What is exactly going on between him and Pete Dunne? Sheamus says that he knows this business like the back of his hand. If Bronson Reed wanted to make a name for himself, he would try to take out The Celtic Warrior. As far as Pete is concerned, that’s still a head scratcher. Whatever issues Pete has with him can be easily fixed. They can go to an Irish Pub and sort this out like proper lads or they can take it to the ring and find out who the real Bruiserweight is. Sheamus wants to know if Pete’s ready for a banger.

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan Segment

