WWE Raw Results 7/27/26
Intuit Dome
Inglewood, California
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Brock Lesnar & Oba Femi Weigh-In
– Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev
– The Vision vs. The Alpha Academy
– Joe Hendry & Danhausen Concert
– Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page
– Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Segment
Checkout Episode 19 of The SUR Files