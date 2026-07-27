WWE Raw Results 7/27/26

Intuit Dome

Inglewood, California

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Brock Lesnar & Oba Femi Weigh-In

– Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev

– The Vision vs. The Alpha Academy

– Joe Hendry & Danhausen Concert

– Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page

– Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Segment

Checkout Episode 19 of The SUR Files