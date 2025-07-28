WWE Raw Results 7/28/25

The show kickoffs with a ten-bell salute to WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Jey Uso & Paul Heyman Segment

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is. No, my name is not boo, my name is Paul Heyman. I didn’t come out here tonight to be disrespectful to you, “Main Event” Jey Uso. Even though tonight, you’re in the main event, and you’re in the main event against “Big” Bronson Reed, I came out here tonight to speak man-to-man, former Bloodline member to former Bloodline member. I wanted to speak from the heart tonight, in front of a worldwide audience about family. I see that look in your eye, I’ve seen that look in your eye before, I know you can dive out here real fast. I cannot believe that you accepted your cousin, The OTC, Roman Reigns’ invitation to team with him, this Saturday at SummerSlam against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

And you’re doing it all in the name of family. Because you love your family. Where I come from, we know that family is always going to let you down. Family is always going to get you in trouble. Trust the oracle, that’s not a prediction, that’s a prophecy. I can see you’re not buying what I’m trying to sell you. Let me lay this one on you. When you were a kid, did you mother tell you that it was Santa Claus that left the presents underneath the tree, because he didn’t. In other words, Jey Uso, your mother lied to you. Hey, don’t think it’s just about his mother, all of your mothers lied to you, too. Yeah, boo, except for the Jewish ones, because my tribe knows better.

Did your father tell you that he wanted you to be more iconic than he ever was? Is that what your father Rikishi told you? He doesn’t want that. Your father lied to you, too. When Roman Reigns named a next in line for Tribal Chief, he didn’t pick you, did he, he picked Solo. And how did that work out for your family? And now does he tell you, you know, you would have been a better choice as Tribal Chief, right? Does he tell you right now that he wants you to be as rich, as famous, and as big as he is? Because if Roman Reigns told that to you, Roman Reigns lied to you, too. I want you to know that I’m not saying this out of anger, out of malice, I’m saying this because, Jey Uso, I love you. I love you, Jey Uso, you know, just like family. YEET!

Jey Uso: You know what, family is why I’m here. Yeah, I’m gonna tell you one more time, OG, keep running your mouth about my family, because you know I don’t play about mine. Here I go. OG, you know me, I’m gonna pull up for my family every time, hey, because that’s just me, uce. And guess what, that Bloodline still run deep in my veins, uce. You’re out here talking crap to me, disrespecting me, talking about all the things I could do without Roman, that I did it in spite of him. But real talk, no, OG, I went out on my own to see if I could pull up out with the World Heavyweight Championship to prove it to myself. It’s family, OG. You’re talking about my family, where’s yours at? You know what time it is. We brought your ass into our family, you walked in, real talk. So, here’s what’s gonna happen. You screwed my cousin at WrestleMania. Your boys screwed me out of my World Heavyweight Championship. So, here’s what we’re gonna do. It’s on you, OG, so whatever happens tonight, it happens at SummerSlam, it’s on your ass. Talk to him Detroit, four letters, one word, uh-uh, YEET! No, bump that, we’re gonna run this shit back.

