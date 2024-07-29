WWE Raw Results 7/29/24

Xcel Energy Center

Saint Paul, Minnesota

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre Segment

Seth Rollins: Saint Paul, Minnesota. Welcome to Monday Night Rollins. I am your host for this evening’s events. Oh, Saint Paul, I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. SummerSlam is only five days away, five days from the highly anticipated contest between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, and we are here to lay out some rules and regulations for that contest. So, without further ado, Saint Paul, let’s bring out these two morons. Alright, I can see there’s a lot of tension here. I know we’re talking about the rules and regulations for SummerSlam, but we need to get something out of the way for tonight. This is direct from the office of Adam Pearce. You two are not allowed to lay a finger on one another or the match for SummerSlam is off. One step further, and this is from Pearce, if you lay a finger on me tonight, the match for SummerSlam is off.

Drew McIntyre: I’m sorry, Punk, I got self-control, I can wait till Saturday. Don’t be such a coward and get back in here.

CM Punk: I’m not scared of you, Drew. I’m certainly not worried about anything you’re gonna try to do to me, Seth. I’m worried about what I’m going to do, so I’ll just kind of take myself out of this situation. I’ll just sit over here, calm cool, collected.

Seth Rollins: I know you love to call the shots, don’t you? You love to think you’re in charge of everything, everything has got to be CM Punk’s way. That’s not how this is going to work. And it’s certainly not how SummerSlam is going to work. Now, look, I didn’t have to be the referee for this match. I volunteered because you two idiots scared off any other official back there. But I can go right back there, right now, take off this here referee shirt, give it to Adam Pearce, and the whole thing is off. But I want to see the two of you, fight. Drew McIntyre wants this fight. The people of Saint Paul want this fight. And if you want this fight, I suggest you get your ass back in my ring.

CM Punk: There, he is, the bootlicking office boy. Sure, you love the fact that you can lord over me, and I have to do what you say, so enjoy it while you can.

Drew McIntyre: Seth, Seth, don’t listen to him, don’t worry about Punk, just listen to me for a second. You and I, we don’t always like each other, but our relationship is a professional rivalry, we just want to be the best. Sometimes I’m an arse, sometimes you’re an arse, we just want what’s best for the future of WWE. That is not what’s best for the future of WWE. You said it yourself, he is a cancer, corporate man Punk. With management, with the kids in NXT, poisoning their minds after all of our hard work, the true workhorses, he’s going to screw it all up. Remember that on Saturday, that is the real enemy.

Seth Rollins: You know, Drew, you are an idiot, and you’ve said a lot of wrong things in your life, but you’re right about one thing. If there’s anybody that hates CM Punk as much you, it’s me. The thing you’re looking over, however, is that if there’s anybody that hates you as much as CM Punk, it’s also me. So, if you two wouldn’t mind shutting up for about three seconds, I’ll get to the rules and regulations for what will be a violent masterpiece at SummerSlam. There’s only one rule, there’s only one regulation, you two will listen to everything I have to say. I call the shots. I’m the boss. I’m the law. I count to three when I want to count to three. You tap out when I say you can tap out. If there’s a count-out to be had, maybe there won’t be any count-outs, I don’t know, I might count to ten, I might count to twenty, I might count to a million. Disqualifications, eh, referee’s discretion. The bottom line is, if either you two get out of line, you have a problem with what I say or my rules or the way I call my match in my ring. I’m not just a little referee that you can push around, no, I’m a spiteful little bastard, and I will put your head in the dirt.

CM Punk: I think you being a referee is a hat on a hat. Based on the way you dress, I’m sure you’d probably like something like that. I hope you referee better than you dress. I don’t believe you. You’re a liar. You’re not going to be biased? You’re going to call it down the middle? That’s fine. If you plan on screwing me on Saturday, there’s nothing I can do about that, I will deal with you on Saturday. The thing that I don’t want you to do, if you hate me, if you hate him, I don’t want your help at all. I never needed it, I never wanted it, and I never want to listen to you.

Drew McIntyre: Punk, I think you’re worrying about the wrong person here, you should be worried about the 6’5, 280-pound man that you’ve screwed over and over again. I hate you. I can’t stand you. I hate that you’re like some kind of Charles Manson, that’s poison everyone’s mind, including these fans that chant your name at me everywhere I go. I can’t go to the supermarket without hearing your stupid name shouted at me. I’ve spent the last seven months practically saying everything I’ve had to say. At Royal Rumble, I wanted to rough you up just a little bit, and I tore your triceps, I took you out for seven months. I wasn’t even trying then, man. You screwed me at WrestleMania out of the World Title. You screwed me in front of my family in Scotland out of the World Title. What do you think is going to happen on Saturday? Right now, I’m not your enemy, this is me chilled. That bell is your enemy, because when it rings, I am going to violently assault you. I hurt you already. I’m going to blackened both your eyes. I’m going to break your jaw. This is not a wrestling match. I know you say you hate him, but I know you got compassion in your soul, because he will have to stop that match, because I won’t stop until your heart does. And you want to know what’s the best thing? It’s in Cleveland, it’s in a stadium, I’m going to get paid so much money to do something I would do for free.

CM Punk: For ten years, I was absent from this company, and they chanted my name. They sing his song, they chant my name, you’re the third wheel in this match at SummerSlam, how’s that feel, Drew? The one positive about PDS, which is Punk Derangement Syndrome, which you both clearly suffer from, you can get to be in my orbit, you get to breath the rare air that CM Punk produces. I hope you’ve enjoyed the last six months, because hurting CM Punk was the best thing to happened to your career. And the worst thing that’s happened in your career was hurting CM Punk. For all of your accomplishments, for everything that you’ve done, for how tall you are, for how big you are, for how mean you are, you’re stupid and you continuously dumb yourself out of position. You dumbed yourself out of the World Title at WrestleMania. I’m your enemy, but I’m not your worst, you are. And you’re constantly dumbing yourself out of position. You’re going to do the same thing on Saturday, because you’re stepping in the ring with the best in the world. I’m not as tall as you, I’m not as big as you, I’m probably not as fast as you, but you know what I got? I got heart. You know what I got heart? I got the people chanting my name. What do you got?

– McIntyre flashes the AJ Lee/Larry Bracelet. And we have an intense standoff to close this segment.

– The Judgment Day’s Clubhouse is completely destroyed. Dominik Mysterio wants to know who’s responsible for this? Rhea Ripley tells Dom to open his eyes, it’s Liv Morgan. Liv is having a hissy fit, but they can rebuild the clubhouse. However, she can’t live with the damage that’s coming her way at SummerSlam. Liv stepped out of line. Carlito asks if they were going to get a brand new PS5. Rhea still doesn’t understand why Carlito is around the group. Damian Priest is completely disgusted. Finn tells Damian to chill and get ready for his title defense on Saturday, he’ll handle GUNTHER by himself tonight.

First Match: The Creed Brothers w/Chad Gable vs. The Alpha Academy w/Maxxine Dupri

Julius Creed and Otis will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Julius backs Otis into the turnbuckles. Otis decks Julius with a back elbow smash. Julius with forearm shivers. The Creeds gang up on Otis in the corner. Double Irish Whip. Otis runs through the double clothesline. Otis with a double shoulder tackle. Otis tags in Tozawa. Assisted Crossbody Block for a two count. Julius with The Deadlift Bodyslam. Julius tags in Brutus. Assisted GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Brutus goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tozawa lands back on his feet. Tozawa with a Spinning Back Kick. Brutus avoids The Windmill Kick. Tozawa crawls under Brutus legs. Tozawa with The Windmill Kick. Brutus launches Tozawa over the top rope. Tozawa with The Apron Enzuigiri. Tozawa with The Missile Dropkick. Tozawa follows that with The Suicide Dive. Tozawa rolls Brutus back into the ring. Julius drags his brother out of harm’s way. Brutus with an Inside Out Lariat.

The Creeds have complete control of the match during the commercial break. Brutus whips Tozawa across the ring. Tozawa drops Brutus with The DDT. Otis and Julius are tagged in. Otis with two clotheslines. Otis rolls under a clothesline from Julius. Otis with a clubbing blow to the back of Julius back. Otis with The Discus Back Elbow. Otis drives Julius shoulder first into the steel ring post. Otis gets distracted by Gable. Otis catches Julius in mid-air. Otis Powerslams Julius. Otis hits The Caterpillar. Brutus denies The VaderBomb. Otis sends Brutus crashing into the canvas. Otis punches Gable. The numbers game catches up to Otis. The Creeds connects with The Avalanche Double Belly to Back Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Gable tees off on Otis. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Maxxine jumps on Gable’s back. Maxxine slaps Gable in the face. The lights go out inside the arena. The Wyatt Sicks make their way to the ringside area. Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy take off their masks. Nikki Cross attacks Gable with a Flying Seated Senton. Stereo Uranage Slams to The Creeds. Assisted PowerBomb. Rowan with a Running Double Crossbody Block. Gable proceeds to run away from Uncle Howdy.

Winner: The Creeds Brothers via Pinfall

– Carlito had a conversation with Adam Pearce. It’s official, Dominik Mysterio will take on Sami Zayn tonight. Dominik said that Carlito was supposed to handle Sami. He suggests that Carlito should now fight Jey Uso. Rhea tells Carlito to fight this battle alone.

Second Match: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

Double Shoulder Block. Haymaker Exchange. Reed reverses out of the irish whip from Sheamus. Sheamus side steps Reed into the turnbuckles. Sheamus applies The Sleeper Hold. Reed backs Shemus into the turnbuckles. Reed with a straight right hand. Reed unloads two knife edge chops. Sheamus with a gut punch. Sheamus with two uppercuts. Reed HeadButts Sheamus. Reed whips Sheamus across the ring. Sheamus kicks Reed in the chest. Sheamus clotheslines Reed over the top rope. Sheamus with a flying clothesline to the outside. Sheamus is fired up. Reed with The Samoan Drop onto the announce table. Reed poses for the crowd. Reed has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sheamus with heavy bodyshots. Sheamus with an uppercut/forearm combination.

Reed clotheslines Sheamus. Reed talks smack to Sheamus. Sheamus with clubbing short-arm lariats. Reed goes for The Samoan Drop, but Sheamus lands back on his feet. Sheamus with a Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Reed denies The White Noise. Reed hammers down on the back of Sheamus neck. Reed sends Sheamus to the corner. Sheamus with a double boot. Reed avoids The Flying Clothesline. Reed with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Reed ascends to the top turnbuckle. Sheamus is throwing haymakers at Reed. Sheamus with The Avalanche White Noise for a two count. Sixteen Beats Of The Bodhran. Reed’s right leg gets caught on the middle rope. Pete Dunne clocks Sheamus with the shillelagh behind the referee’s back. Reed connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bronson Reed via Pinfall

Damian Priest Promo

There’s been a lot of talk about my past lately. How I was raised, how I lived on the streets. And all this talk is coming from one guy who has no understanding, who has no idea what that’s like. This is a guy, GUNTHER, that grew up with, here you go. You want the best training facility, the best training team, here you go. How about a group to tell you how great you are, here you go. But what he doesn’t have is what can’t be handed to him, no heart. Now, GUNTHER, you call me street trash. That translates to me as a Puerto Rican bad ass, so, yes I am. To me, you’re what, European product of ingenuity. That translates to you’re an asshole. The WWE ring was supposed to be a place of salvation, a place for me to forget about my past. But at SummerSlam, that ring will become the streets. Your ass is going to get mugged, because I’m going to rob you of this idea that you can take this World Heavyweight Championship from me at SummerSlam. I lived to fight for everything I got. And now I’m willing to die for everything I have, are you? Welcome to my neighborhood, General.

– There will be a three-hour Countdown to SummerSlam Special on Saturday.

Bron Breakker Promo

I’m not here to talk down on Sami Zayn, Hell, I don’t even dislike Sami Zayn. He’s at the top of his game, the top of his profession, standup comedy. See, at Money In The Bank, I didn’t take him seriously, I thought I was fighting a standup comic, I put my hands behind my back. I didn’t take him seriously, and you know, that’s on me, that’s a rookie mistake. But it made me realize the difference between me and Sami Zayn. You see, Sami Zayn has already accepted the fact that he is going to lose at SummerSlam. There’s nowhere for Sami to run any longer, because he’s preparing for a life after WWE, preparing for a life after Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn and Friends, you see it, they promote it every single week on Monday Night Raw. And while you Sami tell jokes for your preparation, I’ve been in the gym, hungry, training like a dog, redefining the words effort, attitude and toughness. And it will be on full display this Saturday at SummerSlam, when the joke is on you, and the Intercontinental Championship will be on me.

Third Match: Jey Uso vs. Carlito

Jey ducks a clothesline from Carlito. Jey SuperKicks Carlito for a two count. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Jey rolls Carlito back into the ring. Jey is throwing haymakers at Carlito. Jey plays to the crowd. Carlito drives Jey shoulder first into the steel ring post. Carlito with a Spinning NeckBreaker. Carlito has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Carlito applies the bow and arrow stretch. Jey kicks the right knee of Carlito.

Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Carlito. Jey with a drop-down uppercut. Carlito drops Jey with The TKO for a two count. Jey side steps Carlito into the turnbuckles. Jey delivers The YEET-Down. Carlito blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Carlito launches Jey over the top rope. Jey with The Apron Enzuigiri. Jey dives over Carlito. Carlito with The SpineBuster for a two count. Carlito transitions into a ground and pound attack. Carlito starts eating a green apple. Carlito argues with the referee. Jey rolls Carlito over for a two count. Jey ducks a clothesline from Carlito. Jey connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jey Uso via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Zelina Vega. How is her arm feeling after getting a big victory over Zoey Stark last week? Zelina says the arm is feeling good. She knows that she was lucky to have Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter by her side, because we know Team Forehead had the decks stacked against me. She needed that because what happened to her created the version of Zelina Vega she always meant to be. Zelina Vega is a threat and they know that. Zelina gets into a brawl with Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Baszler viciously kicks the right elbow of Zelina.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with The Miz. The Miz will be the Host of SummerSlam this year, with it being in his hometown. R-Truth is pumped that WWE brought back In Your House. How is Miz going to host SummerSlam in his house? Truth says that he’ll bring the ice and calls Miz a bad host.

– Michael Cole recaps WWE’s latest live event tour of Japan.

Fourth Match: Karrion Kross w/The Final Testament vs. Xavier Woods

Karrion Kross: Wait one second. Hold up, I have a few things I want to address. Now, I just notified that Kofi Kingston reinjured his shoulder on the Japan tour, and that’s why he’s not here tonight. Do you really believe that? I think Kofi skipped out for two reasons. One, the world for once doesn’t revolve around him, it’s revolving you, and he can’t stand that. And the other reason he skipped town is because, let’s face it, nobody wants to be in this hell hole of Minnesota. Now, I want to give you a way out of this beating, because I still believe in you. I just have a couple of things I want you to do tonight. The first thing is, I want you to join The Final Testament, live here on Raw, tonight. Don’t listen to them. And the second thing I want you to do is, I want you to tell the little kids at home watching, that the Power Of Positivity was always one big lie. And here’s the last thing, and this is not that big of a deal, but it’s really important to me. I want you to tell that one arm bastard, Kofi Kingston, that he should’ve retired after he lost the WWE Title in just six seconds.

Woods with a big right hand. Woods transitions into a ground and pound attack. Woods clotheslines Kross over the top rope. Woods with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Kross regains control of the match during the commercial break. Kross applies a rear chin lock. Woods with elbows into the midsection of Kross. Woods with clubbing blows to Kross’s back. Kross drives his knee into the midsection of Woods. Kross sends Woods to the corner. Kross with a corner clothesline. Kross with The Rolling Elbow. Kross talks smack to Woods. Kross with The Release Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Kross toys around with Woods. Woods shoves Kross. Woods with a chop/jab combination. Kross reverses out of the irish whip from Woods. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from Kross. Woods slides under Kross’s legs. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods denies The Final Prayer. Woods with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Akam delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Woods SuperKicks Kross. Woods ducks a clothesline from Kross. Woods lands The Suicide Dive. Woods drives Rezar face first into the steel ring post. Woods with The Apron Enzuigiri. Woods goes for The Limit Break, but Kross ducks out of the way. Kross connects with The Final Prayer to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karrion Kross via Pinfall

– We see a clip of Triple H greeting WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura in the backstage area.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Sami Zayn. How is he feeling about the comments Bron Breakker made earlier tonight? It’s obvious Bron thinks that he’s going to lose the title at SummerSlam because he’s too prioritized with the standup comedy show the night before. The funny thing is, Sami had that same comedy show the night before Money In The Bank, and he won the next night. He knows that Bron is taking this match more seriously because he continues to attack him from behind every chance he gets. Even last week, Sami finally got a moment to share in the ring with his uce, Jey Uso, and yet again, Bron delivers a cheap shot Spear. He understands that Bron is young, he’s hungry and he wants the Intercontinental Championship, but this time around, his attitude will be different. It’s not about teaching respect, it’s about kicking Bron Breakker’s ass at SummerSlam. As far as The Judgment Day are concerned, he’s going to handle that business, right now.

Liv Morgan Promo

Do you know how it feels to have your heart break down? It takes your breath away. It feels like you can’t even breathe. I would’ve done anything for you, Dominik. I put you on a pedestal. I treated you like the man that I thought you were. But you’re not a man, you’re just Rhea’s little bitch. I wish I can take back every single tear I wasted on you, but I can’t. Because all I can do now is make your life a living hell. At SummerSlam, I will complete The Liv Revenge Tour when I beat Rhea Ripley and leave Dominik with whatever’s left of his precious little Mami. Meanwhile, I’ll be standing in that right, with my arm raised, as I hear those three little words, Women’s World Champion. Watch Me.

Fifth Match: Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio

Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Zayn. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Mysterio kicks Zayn in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mysterio tugs on Zayn’s hair. Mysterio backs Zayn into the turnbuckles. Haymaker Exchange. Zayn whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio retreats to the outside. Zayn runs after Mysterio. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Zayn leapfrogs over Mysterio. Zayn launches Mysterio over the top rope. Zayn kicks Mysterio in the face. Zayn with The Arabian MoonSault Press to the outside. Mysterio regains control of the match during the commercial break. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Zayn’s back and chest. Mysterio with clubbing crossfaces. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Zayn backs Mysterio into the turnbuckles. Mysterio kicks Zayn in the face. Mysterio drops Zayn with The Tornado DDT for a two count.

Mysterio is throwing haymakers at Zayn. Mysterio whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn clotheslines Mysterio. Zayn decks Mysterio with a back elbow smash. Zayn with a flying double axe handle strike. Zayn ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Mysterio blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Mysterio delivers The Three Amigos. Mysterio goes for The Frog Splash, but Zayn ducks out of the way. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn gets distracted by The Judgment Day.

Mysterio rolls Zayn over for a two count. Mysterio with clubbing blows to Zayn’s back. Zayn with a Back Body Drop. Zayn attacks Carlito and JD McDonagh. Mysterio dropkicks Zayn into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Zayn counters with a Running Lariat. Zayn hits The Blue Thunder Bomb. The Judgment Day gangs up on Zayn which forces the disqualification. Jey Uso storms into the ring to make the save. Jey sends Carlito tumbling to the floor. Jey Spears McDonagh. Jey sends Mysterio crashing to the outside. Jey lands The Stage Dive. Bron Breakker attacks Zayn from behind. Breakker goes for The Spear, but Zayn counters with The Big Boot. Zayn with another Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Breakker retreats to the outside. Breakker goes another ambush, but Zayn once again got the better of him.

Winner: Sami Zayn via Disqualification

Dexter Lumis Interview

Uncle Howdy: A man just looking for mercy. They built an empire next to the sea, and laughed as they watched you drown, but there’s freedom in sinking. Look at what you’ve become. Tell me, brother, tell me, what do you when the buzzards start circling?

Dexter Lumis: RUN!

– Chad Gable points out to Adam Pearce that Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy are part of The Wyatt Sicks. Pearce knew that the entire time and they can compete. Gable and The Creed Brothers want to have a 6-Man Tag Team Match with those freaks next week. Pearce makes the match official. Be careful what you asked for.

Rhea Ripley Promo

Liv Morgan. You want to burn and break things that don’t belong to you. You so badly want to be the victim in your little revenge tour fantasy. That’s all it is, a fantasy. The reality is, this Saturday at SummerSlam, your little revenge tour, it ends. There’s no more running, there’s no more hiding, there’s no more manipulating. You thought I was brutal the last time I attacked your shoulder, but that’s what happens when I warned you multiple times to stay out of my business. Now, now you’ve not only taken three months of my career by injuring my shoulder, touché by the way, but you’ve taken my championship, you’ve tried to manipulate my family, my Latino Heat. You so badly want me to be the demon in your little fantasy dream. But at SummerSlam, it’s time I get my revenge.

Sixth Match: Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter vs. Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Lyra Valkyria and Sonya Deville will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyria applies a side headlock. Deville whips Valkyria across the ring. Valkyria slides under Deville’s legs. Valkyria headbutts the midsection of Deville. Deville rocks Valkyria with a forearm smash. Deville with a knee lift. Deville tags in Baszler. Baszler with a gut punch. Baszler tags in Stark. Stark with The Missile Dropkick for a one count. Stark goes for The Snake Eyes, but Valkyria lands back on her feet. Valkyria with a wrist lock takedown. Valkyria applies an arm-bar. Simultaneous tag to Carter. Valkyria whips Stark into the turnbuckles. Carter with The Stinger Splash. Assisted Meteora. Carter with a Cartwheel SuperKick on the ring apron. Vakyria with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Stark regroups on the outside. Deville regains control of the match during the commercial break. Baszler repeatedly stomps on Valkyria’s chest. Deville with rapid fire bodyshots. Valkyria kicks Deville in the face. Valkyria with two back elbow smashes. Valkyria dives over Deville. Deville stops Valkyria in her tracks. Valkyria uses her feet to create separation. Carter and Baszler are tagged in.

Carter dodges The Running Boot. Carter knocks Stark off the apron. Carter with a Roundhouse Kick to Deville. Carter with a Spin Kick to Baszler. Carter scores three forearm knockdowns. Carter delivers her combination offense. Baszler reverses out of the irish whip from Carter. Carter with The Roll Through SuperKick. Carter with The Springboard Leg Drop for a two count. Baszler dodges The Running Boot. Baszler rocks Carter with a forearm smash. Baszler tags in Stark. Stark goes for a PowerBomb, but Carter counters with a Hurricanrana. Carter dumps Baszler out of the ring. Stark SuperKicks Carter. Carter decks Stark with a back elbow smash. Simultaneous tag to Valkyria. Assisted CodeBreaker. Valkyria hits The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Deville with a Running Knee Strike. Carter SuperKicks Stark. Valkyria rolls Stark over for a two count. The referee is losing control of this match. Chance drags Valkyria to their corner. Valkyria tags in Carter. Carter applies a front face lock. Carter tags in Chance. Chance prepares for The After Party. Deville drags Carter out of the ring. Chance rolls Stark over for a two count. Stark with a Running Knee Strike. Stark connects with The Z360 to pickup the victory. After the match, Deville and Company gets into a brawl with Damage CTRL. Iyo Sky delivers Over The MoonSault to the outside.

Winner: Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark via Pinfall

– Damage CTRL tells Cathy Kelley that it’s time to reestablish some order on Monday Night Raw. As a matter of fact, Dakota Kai challenges Sonya Deville to a match next week.

– Finn Balor tells The Judgment Day that he needs to step up and fight this battle alone. Rhea and Damian try to reassure Finn that they believe in him. As his brother, Damian knows that Finn can handle him. Finn says that Damian will finish the job at SummerSlam.

GUNTHER Promo

Last week, I offered Damian Priest the easy way out for the second time in a row, and his reaction was a reaction of a weak man. A reaction of a man that doesn’t have control over his own emotions, but that’s okay. Damian Priest doesn’t have to pretend anymore, because I exposed him for what he really is, an emotional wannabe that abuses this business as a cure for his childhood trauma. As far as tonight goes, Finn Balor, I used to look up to you, you used to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. And you still are a World Tag Team Champion, but let’s be honest to each other, you and I both know that you were destined for much greater things. But ever since you decided to surround yourself with those Judgment Day weirdos, you became just what like they are, street trash. And it’s going to be my pleasure tonight to find out how much of the old Finn Balor is still left in you. And Damian Priest, I want you to know this, I will never forgive you for abusing this great sport to cover up your pathetic existence. After SummerSlam, you and the rest of the world will forever remember the day The Ring General saved this great sport and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seventh Match: GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Gunther backs Balor into the turnbuckles. Balor ducks under a chop from Gunther. Chop Exchange. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Balor counters with a Back Body Drop. Balor with a Roll Through Basement Dropkick. Balor kicks Gunther in the ribs. Balor repeatedly stomps on Gunther’s chest. Gunther drops Balor with The Big Boot. Gunther has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Gunther bodyslams Balor. Second Chop Exchange. Gunther with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Gunther applies The Boston Crab. Balor grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Gunther punches Balor in the back. Gunther puts Balor on the top turnbuckle. Gunther continues to target Balor’s back. Balor with three sharp elbow strikes. Gunther answers with a back chop. Gunther goes for The Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex, but Balor counters with a Crossbody Block. Balor with chop/forearm combination. Gunther goes for a Bodyslam, but Balor counters with The Spinout Elbow Drop for a two count. Gunther dodges The SlingBlade. Gunther applies The Sleeper Hold. Balor with a deep arm-drag. Gunther with a blistering chop. Gunther reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Balor counters with a DDT. Lariat Exchange. Gunther hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Gunther toys around with Balor. Third Chop Exchange. Gunther uppercuts Balor. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Balor lands back on his feet. Balor ducks a clothesline from Gunther. Balor drops Gunther with The SlingBlade. Balor goes for The Shotgun Dropkick, but Gunther counters with The Sleeper Hold. Balor with Three Double Foot Stomps. Balor blasts Gunther with The Shotgun Dropkick. Gunther avoids The Coupe De Grace. Gunther goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Gunther PowerBombs Balor for a two count. Gunther makes Balor pass out to The Sleeper Hold. After the match, Gunther refuses to let go of the hold. Damian Priest storms into the ring to make the save. Priest tees off on Gunther. Priest launches Gunther over the announce table. Priest transitions into a ground and pound attack. All hell is breaking loose at ringside as the show goes off the air.

Winner: GUNTHER via Referee Stoppage

