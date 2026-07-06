WWE Raw Results 7/6/26

Allstate Arena

Chicago, Illinois

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Seth Rollins Segment

– Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Oba Femi Segment

– The Street Profits (c) vs. The Vision For The World Tag Team Championship

– Sami Zayn (c) vs. Cody Rhodes For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Checkout Episode 16 of The SUR Files