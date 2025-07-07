WWE Raw Results 7/7/25

Amica Mutal Pavilion

Providence, Rhode Island

Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed Segment

Bron Breakker: I am standing here in this ring, because Seth Rollins and “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman have a vision for this business that has me, the face of WWE for the next two decades. I also have a vision of my own for a WWE, and that is a WWE without Sami Zayn. I do not like Sami Zayn. I don’t like his ugly face. I don’t like his stupid beard. I don’t like his music. I don’t like that you people sing it every time he comes out here. For the life of me, I will never understand why you guys cheer for someone that has the athletic ability of a dead fish, someone that’s never played sports, someone that never goes to the gym, someone that’s hanging on to anything, for dear life, to get five more years, so he can squeeze the last little bit of water out of the rag. Sami Zayn has an expiration date, and I’m going to put a stamp on it, tonight. I promise you, Sami, I promise, if you come walking down this ramp, I’m gonna maul your head off, and you’re going to be looking at the lights by the end of it.

Seth Rollins: You good, Breakker?

Bronson Reed: Simmer down, people. Bron is a tough act to follow, but so am I. I am the man that hit Seth with six Tsunami’s. Hurting him so badly, that it built a respect out of you and I. So much so that, Seth brought me into this group, brought me into his vision. And with that vision, I will get the respect that I deserve. And Jey Uso, YEETMan, you don’t respect me, so, tonight, I will Tsunami the respect into you, just like I did Seth Freakin’ Rollins.

Seth Rollins: It’s all yours, Paul.

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Tonight, the empire strikes back. You know what? Scratch that, pulled that up on YouTube later, that’s a blooper. The empire tonight strikes first. First on our list, Sami Zayn. And I’m not gonna try to follow that promo, if Sami hasn’t hightailed it all the way back to Montreal by now, Sami, it’s your ass, not mine. Tonight, Bronson Reed versus Jey Uso. I have love for my former Bloodline member, Jey Uso. But let’s be honest here, Roman Reigns doesn’t have the balls to come back and step up to us. The OTC is MIA, and after tonight, Jey Uso will be MIA, all thanks to the Master Of The Tsunami, Bronson Reed. And now here’s the big news, in case you haven’t heard. Tonight, Seth Freakin’ Rollins, the biggest box office attraction in this industry, the man that pinned Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania, and it’s not the first time he’s done that, either. Seth Rollins will don the tights tonight against PENTA. Hey, my amigo, you may be a luchador, but you’re not going to do anything. Now, I’m neither young enough or hip enough, nor bad enough or boujee enough to understand these stupid freaking hand signals that PENTA does. But by the time he gets stomped into the mat, tonight, PENTA will be in no shape to do these hand signals, ever again. And that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler.

Seth Rollins: Well, boys, you covered everything, so I guess there’s only one thing left to say. Providence, welcome to Monday Night Rollins.

– We see Finn Balor shining up all the gold inside The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Raquel Rodriguez finds a candle lit vigil in honor of Liv Morgan. Roxanne Perez says that she made it for Dominik Mysterio. Raquel keeps saying that Liv is rehabbing every day, and that she’ll be back soon. Finn reminds Raquel that it took him eight months to come back from shoulder surgery, plus, it’s a nice picture. Raquel responds by saying that, a good picture would be them retaining their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Evolution. Finn hasn’t heard a thing from Adam Pearce. JD McDonagh suggests that they have a conversation with Pearce. Dom thanks Finn & JD for the get-well cake, but they’re not taking credit for it. The get-well cake was from AJ Styles. Dom immediately grabs his doctor’s note.

– Sol Ruca & Zaria will be representing NXT in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match at WWE Evolution.

First Match: Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perez with clubbing blows to Sane’s back. Perez pulls Sane down to the mat. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez slams Sane’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Sane drives Perez face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Perez dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Perez applies a side headlock. Sane with heavy bodyshots. Sane whips Perez across the ring. Perez with another hair pull takedown. Sane drops down on the canvas. Perez rolls Sane over for a two count. Perez grabs a side headlock. Sane whips Perez across the ring. Sane goes for a Spinning Back Fist, but Perez holds onto the ropes. Perez uses the ropes as a weapon. Sane side steps Perez into the turnbuckles. Rollup Exchange. Sane with a double leg takedown. Second Rollup Exchange. Sane applies a Figure Four Headscissors. Perez puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Perez slaps Sane in the face. Perez talks smack to Sane. Sane ducks a clothesline from Perez. Sane lunges over Perez. Sane runs around Perez. Sane with a Headscissors Takeover. Sane drops Perez with The Spinning Back Fist. Sane delivers The Sliding D against the ropes. Sane with a Flying Forearm Smash off the ring apron.

Sane is fired up. Sane rolls Perez back into the ring. Sane gets distracted by Rodriguez. Perez yanks Sane off the top turnbuckle. Perez viciously stomps on the left wrist of Sane. Perez has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sane ducks a clothesline from Perez. Sane with two running polish hammers. Sane rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Sane with a Running Blockbuster. Sane walks the plank. Sane nails Perez with The Sliding D. Sane dives over Perez. Perez with a quick rollup for a two count. Perez SuperKicks Sane. Perez with a Running Uppercut across the back of Sane’s neck. Perez with a Double Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Perez hammers down on the left shoulder of Sane. Perez delivers The Sacrifice. Sane dodges The Running Uppercut. Sane with an Axe Kick.

Sane goes for The Alabama Slam, but Perez lands back on her feet. Perez DDT’s the left shoulder of Sane. Perez with The Cartwheel Knee Drop for a two count. Perez argues with the referee. Perez puts Sane on the top turnbuckle. Perez with a forearm smash. Sane HeadButts Perez. Sane with The Flying Forearm. Perez side steps Sane into the turnbuckles. Sane catches Perez in mid-air. Sane hits The Alabama Slam. Sane prepares for The Insane Elbow. Rodriguez pulls Perez out of the ring. Sane wipes out Rodriguez with a Flying Crossbody Block. Perez attacks Sane from behind. Perez rolls Sane back into the ring. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Sane denies The Pop Rocks. Sane connects with The Backslide to pickup the victory. After the match, Rodriguez attacks Sane from behind. Judgment Day gangs up on Sane. Rodriguez drops Sane with The Big Boot. Asuka storms into the ring to make the save. Asuka drops Perez with a shoulder tackle. Asuka delivers her combination offense to Rodriguez. Asuka clocks Perez with The Spinning Back Fist. Rodriguez clotheslines Asuka. Rodriguez goes for The Tejana Bomb, but Sane counters with a Dropkick. Asuka applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Asuka with a Running Hip Attack. The Kabuki Warriors plants Perez with their Insane Elbow/Reverse DDT Combination.

Winner: Kairi Sane via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Sami Zayn. How is he managing everything that’s gone on over the past few weeks? He’s not. He has too much on his plate. He would love to focus on his injured ribs. He would love to pay more attention to Karrion Kross, who’s probably lurking somewhere around here. He doesn’t care if Bron Breakker likes him or not. Sami has to pay attention to Bron, because in that ring, he’s one of the most dangerous superstars in the company. Sami tells Jackie that he’ll deal with Karrion at another time. Scarlett joins the conversation as Sami walks away. Scarlett has nothing to say, she’s keeping a close eye on Sami.

– American Made is flabbergasted that El Grande Americano is competing tonight. Brutus Creed nearly stooges off the identity of Americano in front of Adam Pearce. Ivy says that Chad Gable is not going to be happy about this. Pearce tells Ivy that Gable has his number. Pearce informs Ivy that she’ll be participating in the Battle Royal at Evolution. Also, The Kabuki Warriors will be representing Raw in the Fatal Four Way Match at Evolution.

