WWE Raw Results 7/8/24

Canadian Tire Centre

Ottawa, Canada

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

CM Punk & Seth Rollins Segment

CM Punk: It’s been so long since I’ve been here. Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada or what? Surprise, surprise, I got a lot to get off my chest. There’s a lot of things to cover. But surprisingly, the first thing I want to do is recognize somebody that I have shared a lot of hours in the ring with. Somebody that I once insulted very deeply and called him the New York Yankees. Congratulations, and thank you to John Cena on your retirement. I don’t know what the future holds, but I would love to lace it up with you, at least one more time before you go. Thank you for all you’ve done here. But, alright, you don’t have to do tricks on it. John Cena is not here, I’m here. There’s another guy that’s not here, and his name is Drew McIntyre. Now, part of me wanted to come out here, and lift up the ring skirts, and see if he was lurking underneath the ring. But the million-dollar body, ten cent brain, Drew McIntyre went and got himself suspended.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, I talked to Gary and Pizmo in the truck, they’re going to cue it up, and we’re going to show you what I’m talking about, right now. Alright, well, unfortunately the ratings took a dip because Drew McIntyre was on television. But listen, I came back to get my hands on Drew McIntyre. For months, I’ve been trying to teach Drew a lesson, and that simple lesson is, there’s consequences for your actions. You should not be shocked when you pick a fight with CM Punk, that he brings the fight back to you. You should not be surprised that you’re only champion at WrestleMania for five minutes and forty-six seconds, because there’s consequences to your actions. The following night, Philadelphia, you blew it again, Drew. You missed out on a number one contender’s match, because there’s consequences to your actions, and you’re looking at them. CM Punk is the consequences to all of your stupid actions. If I got to fly to Glasgow, Scotland, and pop out a bowl of haggis, like I promised that I would, I will do it, and I did it, and you blew it in your hometown. And we all saw it, at Money In The Bank, one more time, you made a big promise to the world, that you were not only going to win the Money In The Bank Contract, but you were going to cash in the same night, and you were going to walk out the World Heavyweight Champion.

But I made a promise, too. The consequences to your actions promised you that you will never be a champion again as long as there’s air in my lungs. Promise, fulfilled. And if you thought what I did to Drew McIntyre was bad enough at Money In The Bank, that was just the tip of the iceberg. I’m here to tell you, I want to get my hands on Drew McIntyre, but I cannot do that if he’s suspended. Now, there’s consequences to my actions, too. I was fined, a very hefty $25,000 for my actions at Money In The Bank, I know. But if I do say so myself, Pat, money well spent. I’ll do it again. Drew got fined double that, because he’s The Scottish Keyboard Warrior, and he can’t stop tweeting, and he went and got himself suspended. So, I am here to please ask, I don’t know, Jack Tunney or maybe Adam Pearce, please, can we lift Drew McIntyre’s suspension? Listen, the people of Ottawa want to see CM Punk get his hands on Drew McIntyre. I don’t care if it’s a match, I don’t care if it’s in this ring, it could be in the parking lot, it could be in the isle. I’ll beat him up in the cheap seats, there’s people on this side of the camera, I’ll beat him up over there. I want Drew McIntyre, and I need Adam Pearce out here now to lift his suspension.

Seth Rollins: So, let me get this straight, now you want to sit on the sidelines. Come on, Mr. Center Of Attention, I know you love the spotlight. Come on into the ring or you’re afraid that I’m going to kick your ass?

CM Punk: I’m not sure everybody here in attendance remembers the last time you and I were face-to-face in a ring. I’m sure you do, because it was probably a tremendous thrill for you. But I warned you, that, that time was the only time I was going to let you speak disrespectfully to me. So, please, Seth, watch what you say.

Seth Rollins: Me, disrespect the best in the world? No, I wouldn’t dare. No, Punk, I’m just out here, because I really think you could help me understand, you know, you’re talking about actions having consequences. I’m trying to understand why that implies to everyone in your life, except you? Because look, I understand a lot of what happened on Saturday. Look, the official made a mistake, that happens in all sports. Drew McIntyre cashed in his Money In The Bank Contract, he’s got every right to do that, so I understand both of those things. What I can’t understand, what I can’t wrap around is head is why you decided to do the one thing, the one thing I told you not to do when you showed back up here. Why did you stick your nose in my business?

CM Punk: Your business?

Seth Rollins: That’s right. The World Title is my business.

CM Punk: Well, allow me to explain it you, since you came out here for clarity. I didn’t stick my nose in your business, I was handling my business.

Seth Rollins: Right, right, right, of course. It’s all about you.

CM Punk: This is personal to me. I would like to think that, maybe you being a husband, and a daddy to Rue, you would understand. Yeah, doesn’t feel good, does it? Now, I’m not trying to be disrespectful. There’s a man running around with a bracelet with my wife and my dog’s name on it, alright. It might not mean anything to you. It may be 15 cents in retail, but it’s the intent, and I’m going to get my pound of flesh. But, alright, I see it, and I hear the people. And look, I don’t have any quarrels with you, alright? Me coming out is personal. I was handling my business. If I somehow screwed things up for you. If you can’t be World Champion or whatever your little pipe dream is. Listen, I’m trying to apologize to you, alright. Legitimately.

Seth Rollins: Spit it out, I know apologizing is not in your forte.

CM Punk: I’m sorry, I apologize. I didn’t mean to screw anything up for you. I’m a little Snowblind with rage, right now. I have a singular focus, and I understand you do, too, and I screwed that up, and I’m sorry. But because it’s you, I can’t really be that sorry, can’t I?

Seth Rollins: You always have an excuse, don’t you?

CM Punk: No, I always have an answer.

Seth Rollins: An answer, right? You always got something. I think they got a term for that, it’s gaslighting. You probably never, ever, ever in your life, sincerely apologize for anything, because nothing is ever your fault, is it? You’re so smart, you got it all figured out. You’re sly, you’re crafty, you’re the king of propaganda. But, man, you got to be the dumbest smart dude I’ve ever met in my entire life. No, you got most of it figured out, expect for the one thing, the one thing that would actually make you the hero that you think you are. You haven’t figured out that the world does not revolve around CM Punk. So, look, you can be a selfish bastard, anywhere else. You can burn bridges, anywhere else. I’ll let it slide, because I’m above you. And I’m not talking about heels, I was willing to let that selfishness slide until Saturday, because if it weren’t for you, I would be standing here, right now, World Heavyweight Champion. And for the time being, I’m out of cracks for that title. It’s not just a pipe dream, maybe for you, but it’s not for me. For me, being World Heavyweight Champion is the most important thing in this business. You took that from me, so it’s my turn to take from you. You want to get your pound flesh from Drew McIntyre, so badly, that you don’t care about collateral damage. Well, guess what, that’s not going to happen on my watch. I could take a cheap shot at you, right here, right now, but I know your fragile little body isn’t at one hundred percent. But I promise you this, when you are cleared, you will not even be able to say the name Drew McIntyre before I snap your arm and put your back on the shelf. Actions have consequences.

– We see Adam Pearce talking to Dominik Mysterio in the backstage area. Pearce apologizes for not returning any of Dominik’s phone calls because he was too preoccupied with Drew McIntyre. Dominik doesn’t want to tag with Liv Morgan. He’s not happy about it. Pearce points out that Dominik has got involved in the last three Women’s World Title Matches. Pearce says that the match is happening whether Dominik likes it or not. Liv Morgan enters the screen. Dominik wants to know why Liv is doing this to him. Liv says that she wants to make up for what happened last week. Now, Dom can have the opportunity to show the world who the real daddy in the Mysterio Family is. Dominik reluctantly agrees to the match and demands some chicken tenders.

First Match: Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gable grapples around Jey. Gable with a drop toe hold. Gable toys around with Jey. Gable talks smack to Jey. Jey blocks a boot from Gable. Jey is throwing haymakers at Gable. Gable with a waist lock takedown. Gable with clubbing crossfaces. Gable whips Jey across the ring. Jey hip tosses Gable over the top rope. Jey goes for The Suicide Dive, but Gable counters with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Gable slams Jey’s head on the announce table. Gable rolls Jey back into the ring. Gable wraps the left leg of Jey around the steel ring post. Gable is raining down haymakers in the corner. Gable wraps the left leg of Jey around the middle rope. Gable repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Jey. Gable repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Jey. Gable slams Jey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Gable with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Gable continues to work on the left leg of Jey during the commercial break. Gable applies a standing leg lock. Jey repeatedly kicks Gable in the face. YEET Time. Jey whips Gable across the ring. Gable drops Jey with The Cliffhanger DDT. Gable with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Jey blocks The Chaos Theory. Jey sends Gable crashing to the outside. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Jey rolls Gable back into the ring. Jey with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jey tees off on Gable. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jey plays to the crowd. Jey with The Running Hip Attack. Gable knocks Jey off the top turnbuckle. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Gable gets distracted by The Wyatt Sicks. Jey connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Jey storms out of the ring. The lights go out in the building. Nikki Cross emerges from under the ring. Cross delivers another VHS Package to Cole and McAfee.

Winner: Jey Uso via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Sheamus. She congratulates him on 15 years of being a WWE Superstar. What’s next for him? It’s been 15 crazy years, and he’s done it all, well, except for one thing. It takes all of that time to truly understand what this business is. And all of these young cats think they can take shortcuts. It takes years before you can go out there and deliver, bangers after bangers. Bronson Reed interrupts the conversation. Reed wants to Sheamus to stop talking about his past. The focus should be on him because he has a match tonight. He’s the future, and Sheamus is stuck in the past. Sheamus is surprised that Reed is such a crybaby. You know what happens when you interrupt Sheamus, they can handle their business in the ring like proper fellas. Reed says that he’ll fight Sheamus at any time, but not just tonight. Reed tells Sheamus that he can sit back and watch what he does to his mate, Pete Dunne, tonight.

– Seth Rollins runs into Damian Priest in the backstage area. Priest tells The Judgment Day to handle their business with Braun Strowman and The Awesome Truth. Rollins says that it’s better to be lucky than good, and Priest was very lucky on Saturday, but he was also very good. Most importantly, Priest kept his word, the boys didn’t get involved. Rollins will keep to his word. But as good as Priest was on Saturday, if he wants to keep that title, he has to be even better at SummerSlam. Priest knows that Rollins is going to keep his word, but he still has a lot to prove. As far as their gentlemen agreement is concerned, Rollins can throw it out the window. When Priest is done with GUNTHER, Rollins will get the next shot, and he can name the time and place. Priest proceeds to shake hands with Rollins. Priest got an interesting phone call and it’s assumed to be Rhea Ripley. Priest wants to know where she’s at.

Second Match: Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dunne applies a wrist lock. Reed with a clubbing blow to the back of Dunne’s neck. Dunne applies The Octopus Stretch. Dunne kicks Reed in the face. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne with a running forearm smash. Dunne follows that with The Slingshot Forearm. Dunne with The MoonSault off the ring apron. Dunne with The Triangle MoonSault. Dunne is fired up. Reed regains control of the match during the commercial break. Reed applies a rear chin lock. Dunne unloads a flurry of overhand chops. Dunne with a Running Enzuigiri. Reed responds with The Inside Out Lariat. Reed goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Dunne ducks out of the way. Dunne stomps on Reed’s fingers. Dunne with The Roundhouse Kick.

Dunne with Two Enzuigiri’s. Dunne follows that with a Double Foot Stomp. Dunne with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Dunne works on his joint manipulation game. Dunne stomps on the left elbow of Reed. Reed sends Dunne to the corner. Dunne repeatedly kicks Reed in the face. Reed BuckleBombs Dunne. Reed with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Reed ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dunne with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne snaps Reed’s fingers. Dunne applies The Kimura Lock. Reed dumps Dunne ribs first on the top rope. Reed connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory. After the match, Reed drags Dunne to the corner. Reed prepares for another Tsunami. Reed gets into a brawl with Sheamus. Reed HeadButts Sheamus. Sheamus with The Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus nails Reed with The Brogue Kick. Sheamus hugs Dunne. Dunne wants nothing to do with Sheamus.

Winner: Bronson Reed via Pinfall

Sami Zayn & Bron Breakker Segment

Sami Zayn: Well, first of all, let me just say, what an honor it is to be standing in this ring, in the nation’s capital, representing Canada as a champion. This past Saturday in Toronto, Bron Breakker walked into Money In The Bank, and he brought everything I thought he would bring. He brought all of his power, he brought all his strength, he brought all his speed, but he made the crucial mistake of walking in thinking that I was the underdog in that match. Now, I’ve said this before, but I feel like I need to say it again. I am not an underdog anymore. Ladies and gentlemen, I am a champion. And if I can take a second to be not so humble, to be a little Un-Canadian, I have been putting in top level performances in this ring, night in, night out, year in, year out, to where I have earned a certain amount of respect in this ring. And it is a respect that Bron Breakker did not bring to Toronto, and that is why Bron Breakker found out the hard way, that it is one thing to knock me down, it is another thing to try and keep me down. Now, I say this, but not just to Bron Breakker. What are you here for, Bron? Are you looking for a fight? Are you looking for a rematch? Did you come out here to say anything or you’re just going to stand there and stare at me all night?

Bron Breakker: I came out here to look the man, the only man in that locker room, to look you in the eye. The only man who could say they beat me. And I’m not going to lie, Sami, I didn’t think it was going to be you, I really didn’t. But I’m a smart guy, right. I’m a smart guy, I know how these things go. There’s no reason for me to get a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship, there’s really not. So, look, I’ve been thinking and.

Bron Breakker proceeds to spear Sami Zayn out of his shoes. Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. The officials and referees are trying to restrain Breakker. Adam Pearce admonishes Breakker. Breakker delivers The Wrap Around Spear. Breakker nearly got into a brawl with Ilja Dragunov. Pearce tells Dragunov that he can have a match with Breakker later on tonight.

– We get a video recap of John Cena’s Retirement Announcement.

Third Match: Braun Strowman & The Awesome Truth vs. Carlito & The Judgment Day In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Judgment Day attacks The Awesome Truth before the bell rings. Balor repeatedly stomps on Miz’s chest. McDonagh is putting the boots to Truth. Strowman makes his way down to the ring. Judgment Day runs around from Strowman. Strowman sends Carlito ribs first into the ringside barricade. Stereo Attitude Adjustments. Miz with The Slingshot Pescado. Strowman rolls Carlito back into the ring. Truth ducks a clothesline from Carlito. Truth with two diving shoulder tackles. Truth with a Spinning Side Slam. Truth follows that with The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth hits The Attitude Adjustment for a two count. Truth dumps Balor out of the ring. Truth splits under a clothesline from Balor. Truth launches McDonagh over the top rope. Truth slams Carlito’s head on the announce table. Truth rolls Carlito back into the ring. Truth with a straight right hand. Truth tags in Miz. Double GutBuster to Carlito. Miz with clubbing IT! Kicks. Miz with The Roundhouse Kick. Carlito denies The Skull Crushing Finale.

Miz with The Big Boot. Miz knocks Balor off the ring apron. Miz kicks McDonagh in the gut. Miz goes for The Implant DDT, but Carlito gets in the way. Balor rolls Miz back into the ring. Carlito tags in McDonagh. McDonagh with a flying forearm smash. McDonagh rips off Miz’s t-shirt. McDonagh with The Corner Spear. McDonagh tags in Balor. Following a snap mare takeover, Balor with The Slingshot Foot Stomp. Balor taunts Strowman. Miz with heavy bodyshots. Balor drives Miz back first into the turnbuckles. McDonagh tags himself in. McDonagh with two toe kicks. McDonagh with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. McDonagh hammers down on Miz’s forehead. McDonagh whips Miz across the ring. McDonagh with a drop toe hold. McDonagh with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. McDonagh applies a rear chin lock. Miz attacks the midsection of McDonagh. McDonagh pulls Miz down to the mat. McDonagh with a falling forearm. McDonagh tags in Balor.

Balor is throwing haymakers at Miz. Following a snap mare takeover, Balor with a forearm across the back of Miz’s neck. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Balor drives his knee into the midsection of Miz. Balor sends Miz into the ropes. Miz kicks Balor in the chest. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Balor tags in McDonagh. McDonagh stops Miz in his tracks. McDonagh dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. McDonagh with a quick elbow drop. McDonagh takes a swipe at Truth and Strowman. Strowman is pissed. Miz tags in Strowman. Strowman with The Pounce. Strowman bodyslams McDonagh. Strowman with The Big Biel Throw. Strowman levels Carlito with The Body Avalanche. McDonagh side steps Strowman into the turnbuckles. McDonagh tags in Balor. Strowman catches Balor in mid-air. Strowman Chokeslams Balor for a two count. Judgment Day gangs up on Strowman. Strowman with a double shoulder tackle. Strowman tags in Truth. Truth and Strowman delivers The Strowman Express. McDonagh is hiding in the timekeeper’s area. Strowman chases McDonagh out of the arena. Truth plays to the crowd. Balor blasts Truth with The Shotgun Dropkick. Balor connects with The Coupe De Grace to pickup the victory.

Winner: Carlito & The Judgment Day via Pinfall

– We see CM Punk talking to Adam Pearce. Pearce’s problem with Punk is that he’s not medically cleared. They both want the match. Drew McIntyre got suspended for his behavior on the post-game show and its Punk’s fault. Pearce is willing to schedule a meeting with Drew McIntyre next week, and we’ll see if he’s professional enough to do business. If that’s going to happen, Punk can’t be around. Pearce wants Punk to stay home. Pearce knows that Punk doesn’t back away from fights, if anything, he picks them. If Punk does this again, not only will the match with McIntyre go away, so will his future world title aspirations. Punk has known Pearce for a long time, he just wants him to go home and heal up. Punk says that he’ll go home, and he will do whatever he has to do to get medically cleared.

– Liv Morgan wants to talk strategy with Dominik Mysterio. Dominik doesn’t want to tag with her, so why would she think that he would want to talk about double team moves? The only thing he wants to do is beat up his dead-beat dad. Liv says that it would be good for Dom to loosen up a little bit because he’s so tense. Liv gets Dominik in a compromising position on the couch. She’s giving him a hamstring message. Dom is starting to like it. Damian Priest has a big smile on his face as he walks into the clubhouse. Carlito says that’s cool. Priest doesn’t want to know what that was. After all this team, Dom should’ve been done with this Liv Morgan situation, it’s not that hard. Dom says that Priest continues to sound like his dad. No, Priest is starting to understand where Rey’s coming from as the weeks go by. Dom says that he’s going to put an end to it. Sooner or later, that kid will learn about consequences.

Bo Dallas & Uncle Howdy Segment

Uncle Howdy: Tell me more about your family.

Bo Dallas: My family. I took those that no one wanted. The discarded. The forgotten. I gave them a purpose. They’re so happy that you remember them. Because being a glutton of punishment doesn’t make abandonment hurt any less. Forsaken, alone, begging for mercy as the buzzard’s circle. There’s been lost, too much, but grief is the price you pay for love. But now, we must set the captives, so they need no master. Do you think we are sick?

Uncle Howdy: Yes, I do.

Bo Dallas: Then sick is what we’ll be.

– Chad Gable has questions for Adam Pearce. It’s obvious by the VHS that The Wyatt Sicks are talking about him, and Pearce is doing absolutely nothing about it. Pearce tells Gable to calm down. If they’re coming after Gable, maybe he should take a step back and wonder why that’s happening. Gable says that he’ll take care of this situation, and he’ll expect a big apology from Pearce and the rest of the locker room. After the torturous month he went through, a vacation would be deeply appreciated. It’s pathetic. Pearce finds Bo Dallas sitting in his office.

Iyo Sky Promo

Damage CTRL has lost control. So Damage CTRL has to change. We’ve been treated with nothing but disrespect. We are worldclass talent, and we shouldn’t be pushed to the side for the likes of Kayden, Katana and Lyra. But tonight, tonight that changes. Tonight, we push back and show everyone what Damage CTRL is truly capable. Change brings destruction of what was. And tonight, we will clip Lyra’s wing and we will dance over Katana and Kayden. Because Damage CTRL has lost control, but tonight, we take it back.

Fourth Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov

Breakker dodges The Running Boot. Breakker with a Release German Suplex. Breakker slams Dragunov’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Breakker is choking Dragunov with his knee. Breakker goes for a Bodyslam, but Dragunov lands back on his feet. Dragunov with a German Suplex. Breakker dodges The Constantine Special. Breakker dodges The Leaping Boot. Breakker with an Inside Out Lariat. Breakker with hammer elbows in the corner. Dragunov with a chop/forearm combination. Breakker catches Dragunov in mid-air. Breakker with The Gorilla Press Powerslam for a two count. Breakker kicks Dragunov out of the ring. Breakker has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Breakker backs Dragunov into the turnbuckles. Dragunov with two knee lifts. Breakker responds with a SpineBuster in mid-air for a two count.

Breakker hammers down on Dragunov’s ribs. Breakker applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Dragunov with repeated headbutts. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Dragunov with two discus chops. Breakker punches Dragunov. Breakker decks Dragunov with a back elbow smash. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov with a Running Knee Strike. Dragunov is fired up. Breakker has Dragunov perched on the top turnbuckle. Dragunov with heavy bodyshots. Dragunov PowerBombs Breakker. Dragunov with The Senton Bomb for a two count. Dragunov goes for The H-Bomb, but Breakker counters with a Rising Knee Strike. Breakker with The Double Knee Gutbuster for a two count. Breakker argues with the referee.

Breakker with a Running Powerslam into the turnbuckles. Dragunov is displaying his fighting spirit. Dragunov blocks The Super FrankenSteiner. Dragunov slaps Breakker in the face. Breakker avoids The Coast To Coast Dropkick. Breakker clotheslines Dragunov over the top rope. Breakker goes for The Wrap Around Spear, but Dragunov counters with a Leaping Boot. Dragunov resets the referee’s ten count. Dragunov prepares for The Torpedo Moscow. Breakker flings a chair into Dragunov’s face which forces the disqualification. After the match, Breakker stands on Dragunov’s face. Sami Zayn storms into the ring to make the save. Zayn clotheslines Breakker over the top rope. Zayn checks on Dragunov. Breakker pulls Zayn out of the ring. Breakker drives Zayn face first into the steel ring post. Breakker launches Zayn over the announce table. Dragunov with forearm shivers. Breakker sends Dragunov over the announce table. Breakker stands tall over Zayn and Dragunov.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Disqualification

– The Final Testament Vignette.

Damian Priest Promo

You see this champion. You see this name plate. It says that name of the world champ, Damian Priest. Now, Money In The Bank, I didn’t ask McIntyre to cash in his briefcase, I didn’t ask Punk to get involved. I understand the talk of all the controversy. But let me ask you this, in recent memory, what champion has not had controversy or some type of interference surrounding his title defenses? Go ahead, I’ll wait for you to tell me. No, not Logan Paul. Not, Iyo Sky. There isn’t any. I’m the World Heavyweight Champion. I walked in El Campion to Money In The Bank, to go war with Seth Freakin’ Rollins, and I walked out El Campion, the World Heavyweight Champion, after going to war. Now, to me, that’s in the past and I’m looking to the future. We got GUNTHER. GUNTHER, I look forward to this challenge. But the challenge is not GUNTHER, the challenge is to myself and my greatness. See, I’m looking forward to walking into SummerSlam as Champ, and walking out as champ. And GUNTHER, you want me to say this to your face, all you have to do is show up to my show, Monday Night Raw next week and I’ll do just that. And when I’m done, you can join everybody else, and rise for “El Campion” Damian Priest.

Fifth Match: Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Sane repeatedly stomps on Carter’s chest. Carter launches Sane over the top rope. Sane with a shoulder block. Sane dives over Carter. Sane mocks Carter. Carter with a Hip Toss. Carter tags in Kai. Carter with another hip toss. Carter applies a front face lock. Chance tags herself in. Carter whips Kai across the ring. Chance sweeps out the legs of Kai. Carter with a running boot. Chance with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Kai rocks Chance with a forearm smash. Kai goes for The GTK, but Chance counters with a deep arm-drag. Simultaneous tag to Valkyria. Carter with The Stinger Splash. Assisted Meteora to Kai for a two count. Valkyria applies a side headlock. Kai sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria showcases her athleticism. Valkyria sweeps out the legs of Kai. Valkyria with a basement dropkick for a two count. Kai regroups on the outside. Valkyria tags in Carter. Carter dumps Sane out of the ring. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Valkyria with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Carter rolls Kai back into the ring.

Carter hooks the outside leg for a two count. Carter applies a front face lock. Chance tags herself in. Chance rolls Kai over for a two count. Chance applies a front face lock. Kai reverses out of the irish whip from Chance. Chance dives over Kai. Chance with another arm-drag. Chance knocks Sane off the ring apron. Chance gets distracted by Sky. Kai yanks Chance off the top turnbuckle. Kai drags Chance to the corner. Simultaneous tag to Sane. Sky bodyslams Chance. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. Sane backs Chance into the ropes. Sane slaps Chance in the chest. Sane repeatedly stomps on Chance’s chest. Sane walks the plank. Sane delivers The Sliding D for a two count. Sane is choking Chance with her boot. Sky tags herself in. Sky with a running back elbow smash. Sky tags in Kai. Kai with a straight hand. Kai hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kai applies a rear chin lock. Chance with forearm shivers. Chance drops Kai with The CodeBreaker. Kai tags in Sky.

Sky with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Sky knocks Carter off the apron. Sky takes a swipe at Valkyria. Sky stops Chance in her tracks. Sky kicks Chance in the gut. Sky whips Chance across the ring. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Chance lands back on her feet. Chance rolls under a clothesline from Sky. Chance tags in Valkyria. Valkyria with two clotheslines. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sky denies The NightWing. Sky avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Valkyria with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Sane tags herself in. Sane with The Spinning Back Fist. Sane tags in Kai. Damage CTRL goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Carter gets in the way. Triple Suplex from Valkyria and Company. Simultaneous tag to Carter. Valkyria hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Carter lands The Keg Stand for a two count. Valkyria with The Spinning Heel Kick. Sane with The Flying Forearm Smash. Carter SuperKicks Sane. Carter slaps Sane in the chest. Kai sends Carter tumbling to the floor. Kai sends Carter face first into the steel ring post. Assisted Pescado to the outside. Kai with The Leaping Foot Stomp to Carter. Kai tags in Sky. Sky connects with Over The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Damage CTRL via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with The LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega. Is Dominik’s reluctance to tag with Liv Morgan give them an advantage in this match? Zelina Vega doesn’t care if Dominik is reluctant or not. If it wasn’t for him, she would be the WWE Women’s World Champion. Dom and Liv are a hot mess, and that won’t change after this match. Rey says that it’s a pleasure to team with her. It’s time to put an end to this story.

– Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville tells Jackie Redmond that they are here to run the entire women’s division and there’s nothing anybody can do about it. The Unholy Union says that they all can run their mouths, but as long as they’re the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, they run this division. We see Chad Gable having a conversation in the background with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

– Next week on Raw, Damian Priest will have a face-to-face conversation with GUNTHER. Sheamus battles Bronson Reed. Plus, Drew McIntyre returns.

GUNTHER Promo

Power. Dominance. Prestige. That is what my name brings to this sport. I want to become that man that his name strikes fear into every ring, all around the world. The Ring General. The greatest and longest reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all-time. The King Of The Ring. And soon to be the World Heavyweight Champion. I was not some child watching this for entertainment. I was not some fan boy desperate to live out his ridiculous fantasy. I learn at a young age, that all that matters in life is winning. I saw an opportunity in a sport that lacked a powerful figure. WWE had no choice but to call my name. They needed me. I did not need them. I decided to embrace NXT UK as my battleground. And once I arrived, all I saw was children chasing their fantasies, desecrating the sport. That’s when I realized, I enjoy making people miserable. I restored power into this ring with my pure dominance. I restore honor and prestige to this great sport, and that’s what on the line at SummerSlam.

Sixth Match: Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega will start things off. Quick shoving contest. Vega ducks a clothesline from Morgan. Vega with forearm shivers. Morgan goes for a Bodyslam, but Vega lands back on her feet. Vega blocks a boot from Morgan. Vega decks Morgan with a back elbow smash. Vega kicks Morgan in the face for a two count. Morgan scrambles to the corner. Morgan tags in Dominik. Dominik shoves Rey. Dominik signals for the test of strength. Dominik kicks Rey in the gut. Dominik is throwing haymakers at Rey. Dominik repeatedly stomps on Rey’s chest. Dominik sends Rey to the corner. Rey avoidsThe Stinger Splash. Rey transitions into a corner mount. Dominik dumps Rey face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Dominik whips Rey across the ring. Rey pulls Dominik down to the mat. Rey tags in Vega. Assisted Hurricanrana to Dominik. Morgan with a blindside shot. Morgan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Morgan with forearm shivers. The referee admonishes Morgan. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Vega side steps Morgan into the turnbuckles. Vega with The Corner Spear. Vega with a corner mount of her own. Vega follows that with The FaceBuster.

Dominik stops Vega in her tracks. Rey with a drop toe hold into the nether regions of Morgan. The regroup on the outside. The LWO with Stereo Meteoras off the ring apron. Vega hooks the outside leg for a two count. Morgan drives her knee into the midsection of Vega. Morgan pulls Vega down to the mat. Morgan tags in Dominik. Rey ducks a clothesline from Dominik. Rey with forearm shivers. Dominik reverses out of the irish whip from Rey. Rey kicks Dominik in the chest. Rey with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Morgan blocks The 619. Dominik attacks Rey from behind. Dominik is putting the boots to Rey for a two count. Dominik with a straight right hand. Dominik with a corkscrew elbow strike for a two count. Dominik whips Rey chest first into the turnbuckles. Dominik is mauling Rey in the corner. Morgan attacks Rey behind the referee’s back. Dominik poses for the crowd. Dominik continues to stomp on Rey’s chest. Dominik with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Dominik puts Rey on the top turnbuckle. Dominik is trying to rip off Rey’s mask. Dominik gets Rey tied up in the tree of woe. Dominik with repeated foot stomps. Dominik transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Dominik applies a rear chin lock. Rey with elbows into the midsection of Dominik. Rey slides under Dominik’s legs. Dominik with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Dominik toys around with Rey. Rey decks Dominik with a back elbow smash. Dominik puts Rey on his shoulders. Rey with a Headscissors Takeover to the floor. Rey tags in. Vega. Vega with three diving clotheslines. Vega drives Morgan face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Vega with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vega with a Running Knee Strike. Vega follows that with The Basement Hurricanrana. Vega with The Flying Meteora for a two count.

Vega punches Morgan in the back. Morgan denies The CodeRed. Morgan thrust kicks the midsection of Vega. Morgan delivers The Three Amigas. Morgan kicks Vega in the face. Vega blocks The Oblivion. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Rey and Dominik are tagged in. Rey ducks under two clotheslines from Dominik. Rey with The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Dominik launches Rey over the top rope. Rey with a straight right hand. Rey with The Flying Seated Senton. Dominik goes for a Sunset Flip, but Rey counters with The Roundhouse Kick. Rey with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Dominik. Dominik SuperKicks Rey. Rey denies The Three Amigos. Rey with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Vega nails Dominik with The 619. Rey connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Vega sends Morgan face first into the middle rope. Vega clocks Morgan with The 619. Morgan drives Vega face first into the steel ring post. Rey puts Dominik on the top turnbuckle. Rey with clubbing blows to Dominik’s back. Morgan slides a steel chair into the ring. Morgan knocks Rey off the top turnbuckle. Dominik plants Rey with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Dominik gives Morgan a big hug. They were moments away from making out. Rhea Ripley walks down to the ring. Morgan hightails it out of the arena. Ripley had a huge standoff with Dominik as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio via Pinfall

