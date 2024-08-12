WWE Raw Results 8/12/24

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan Segment

Rhea Ripley: I’ve had a lot of time to think about exactly what happened at SummerSlam. I’ve relived t in my head, every single day since. I felt every single emotion you can possibly feel in a situation like this. I’ve felt embarrassment. I’ve felt heartbreak. But, right now, the feeling that I’m feeling is, I’m really just pissed the hell off. Dominik, you stabbed me in the back. And the thing is, and this is probably something that you’ve heard before, it just wasn’t deep enough. And then, Liv Morgan, you managed to run away with my championship, but the thing is, you can’t run forever. I’m Rhea Bloody Ripley, and it’s time that I remind Liv and Dom exactly who the hell I am. So, I invite you both to my ring.

Liv Morgan: Hi, Rhea. Hello. I think that Daddy Dom has some things that he’d like to get off his chest.

Dominik Mysterio: Rhea, do you know why I left you for Liv?

Rhea Ripley: Guys, guys, don’t worry, I’m loving the fact that you’re booing him, too, but I kind of want to know what he’s about to say, because I love hearing excuses.

Dominik Mysterio: You want to know why I left you for Liv? I am a man and deserve to be treated like one. You tried to change me, instead of letting me be me. And you know how embarrassing it was for you to be bossing me around? A grown man calling you, Mami? Now, I got a girl that calls me Daddy. She gives me chicken tendies whenever I want. She allows me to play video games whenever I want. She lets me be me. And she did something you could never do. Finally helping me beat my dead-beat dad.

Rhea Ripley: You know what, Dom? I’m going to say something that you probably haven’t heard for a long, long time. I’m proud of you. I’m proud of everything that you’ve accomplished over the last couple of years. Watching you grow into the man that you are today is one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, you finally did something for yourself, and you won gold. We were able to accomplish so much. But the one thing is, when it comes to your dad, I really just wanted you to beat him on your own, because I wanted there to be no excuse that you were better than him. But now I guess since you want to start making your own decisions like a grown man, I should probably be proud of you for that, too, but the only problem is, it’s the last decision that you’ll ever make.

Liv Morgan: Oh, my goodness. Oh, Rhea, please. There’s only one thing you said that is true, and it’s that Dominik is a man, and he’s all mine. I mean, look at yourself, Rhea, you quite literally have nothing. Look at yourself. You have no family. Your real family is a million miles away, and the family that you found in The Judgment Day, I took them, they’re mine. Dominik, he’s mine. The Women’s World Championship, it’s mine. I’ll have Dominik’s sloppy seconds all day, every day. And this Women’s Division is mine. Everything that you loved is mine.

Rhea Ripley: Are you done? I would love you to shut the hell up. You said that you’ve taken everything away from me, but that’s actually wrong. Look, you have taken a lot from me, yeah, a lot of my weak links. But the one thing that you really did wrong, you left me standing, Liv. And as long as I’m standing, I’m going to be coming for you, and you’re going to have to kill me to stop me. And, you know, it’s quite flattering that you love the sound of your own voice, because we’d be able to find out where you are.

Liv Morgan: What are you talking about?

Damian Priest tees off on Dominik in the concourse area. Liv jumps on Priest’s back. Ripley starts running after Morgan. Priest brings Dominik back to the ringside area. Priest rocks Dominik with a forearm smash. Priest rolls Dominik back into the ring. Dominik begs for mercy. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Carlito gets in the way. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Carlito. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest clotheslines Carlito over the top rope to close this segment.

First Match: Damian Priest vs. Carlito w/The Judgment Day

Priest with The Big Boot. Priest launches Carlito to the corner. Priest with a straight right hand. Priest repeatedly stomps on Carlito’s chest. Priest rocks Carlito with a forearm smash. Priest applies a wrist lock. Priest whips Carlito back first into the turnbuckles. Priest with The Face Plant. Carlito regroups on the outside. Priest starts running after Carlito. Priest avoids The Slingshot. Priest with another forearm smash. Priest thrust kicks the midsection of Carlito. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Carlito lands back on his feet. Carlito kicks Priest in the gut. Carlito drops Priest with The DDT for a two count. Carlito is throwing haymakers at Priest. Carlito repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Carlito. Carlito kicks Priest in the chest. Priest is pissed.

Priest nails Carlito with The Bell Clap. Priest with a toe kick. Priest with The Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Priest ascends to the top turnbuckle. Haymaker Exchange. Priest with Two HeadButts. Priest gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Carlito with The SuperPlex. Carlito has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Carlito applies a rear chin lock. Priest with elbows into the midsection of Carlito. Following a snap mare takeover, Carlito side steps Priest into the turnbuckles. Carlito kicks Priest in the gut. Carlito with a running knee lift. Carlito with a running clothesline. Carlito follows that with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Carlito toys around with Priest. Forearm Exchange. Carlito drives his knee into the midsection of Priest.

Priest with a Spinning Heel Kick. Priest with combination kicks. Priest follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Priest scores the elbow knockdown. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest hits The Broken Arrow. Carlito avoids The Lariat. Priest with The Pump Kick. Priest goes for The Broken Arrow, but Carlito lands back on his feet. Priest with an Inside Out Lariat. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, JD McDonagh attacks Priest from behind. Priest rocks McDonagh with a forearm smash. The Judgment Day gangs up on Priest. Rhea Ripley delivers a low blow to Carlito. Finn Balor is left alone with Priest and Ripley. Priest SuperKicks McDonagh. Balor scurries to the outside. Priest plants McDonagh with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Priest starts hugging Ripley. Priest catches Mysterio in mid-air. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Liv Morgan makes the save for her man.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

– Ivy Nile pulls Maxxine Dupri over for a chat. Ivy says that it’s a bad idea for Maxxine to be at ringside during tonight’s Texas Tornado Match. Ivy suggests that Maxxine should join her in American Made. Maxxine says that she’s going to stick with her family.

Bo Dallas Promo

