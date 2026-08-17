WWE Raw Results 8/17/26

KeyBank Center

Buffalo, New York

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Posting Will Be Delayed, But The Comment Section Will Still Be Live

– Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Mysterio For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. In A First Round Match In The World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament

– Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal In A First Round Match In A First Round Match In The World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament

– Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa Segment

Checkout Episode 22 of The SUR Files