WWE Raw Results 8/17/26
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, New York
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Posting Will Be Delayed, But The Comment Section Will Still Be Live
– Chad Gable (c) vs. Rey Mysterio For The WWE Intercontinental Championship
– Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. In A First Round Match In The World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament
– Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal In A First Round Match In A First Round Match In The World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament
– Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria
– Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa Segment
Checkout Episode 22 of The SUR Files