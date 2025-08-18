WWE Raw Results 8/18/25

Xfinity Mobile Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The Vision & Jey Uso Segment

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. For those of you watching at home, that means, and in this city more than any place else on the face of the planet, I am not in god mode in this city, I’m god. They would have a statue of me in this city, but I’m way too humble to accept the credit that I do deserve for everything that I’ve done for this industry, both here in front of the camera, and behind the scenes. Bluntly, I am the goat. But I’m not the only goat that’s standing in the ring tonight, because The Vision is a ring filled with goats. For example, The Future Of WrestleMania, the man that taught Roman Reigns to fear The Spear.

Ladies and gentlemen, he’s the big dog, and this is his yard, Bron Breakker. And then there’s the owner of The Shoe-La-Fala, The Master Of The Shoenami, a man that put Roman Reigns down, and Roman Reigns was not man enough to get back up. I give to you, The Tribal Thief, “Big” Bronson Reed. They’re not chanting, OTC, they’re chanting, Paul-E, Paul-E, Paul-E. And then there’s a visionary, a revolutionary, an evolutionary who put this all together, and deserves even more credit than I do. A man that pinned WrestleMania, in the main event of WrestleMania, pinned Roman Reigns. And he did it, not once in the main event of WrestleMania, he beaten Roman Reigns, twice in the main event of WrestleMania. Ladies and gentlemen, I give to you, the reigning, the defending, Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion Of The World, Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

– Jey Uso’s music hits right before Seth Rollins was about to speak.

Jey Uso: Hey, Seth Rollins, please, uce, I’m tired of hearing you talk. OG, Paul Heyman, I’m tired of hearing you talk. As a matter of fact, I’m tired all of y’all. I’m tired of y’all trying to threaten my family. As a matter of fact, I got next, I’m up next. I tap out GUNTHER at WrestleMania to become World Heavyweight Champ. And at Paris, Seth Rollins, it’s gonna get worse for you, uce. Hold on, look at puppy dog over there, Bron Breakker, acting like he don’t hear me. Oh, he hear me, you know why? Little puppy dog is about to stay on the porch tonight, because he knows he’s messing with a real one, and his name is “Main Event” Jey Uso, UGH-UGH, YEET!

Seth Rollins: Breakker, you hear what he just said about you? He thinks he’s better than you. He thinks he can beat you right here, tonight. He thinks he’s a better athlete than you. He thinks he’s faster than you. He thinks he’s stronger than you. He thinks he can bench press more than you. He thinks his family is more important than your family. He thinks your dad is a loser. He thinks your uncle is a moron. He thinks your family is a bunch of fat asses. He’s got no respect for you.

– The Vision is trying to calm down Breakker.

Paul Heyman: Let me get this straight, you want to pull this, on us, in Philadelphia? A long time ago, in a bingo hall not that far away, men would settle their grievances inside the ring, and there would be a specific type of match in which they do it. No disqualifications, no count-outs, winner by pinfall or tap out only. In the name of The Sandman, smashing a beer can into his head. In the name of New Jack, being the only real gangsta in this business. In the name of Rob Van Dam, smoking his opponents all the way down in the corner of Swanson and Ritner. In the name in the late great, Sabu, innovating moves no one ever saw before. In the name in the late great, Tommy Dreamer, yeah, I know he’s not dead yet, but he should be.

Bron Breakker: He’s still alive?

Paul Heyman: In the name of The Dudley Boyz putting everyone through tables.

Jey Uso: Woah, woah, woah, alright, okay, woah, woah, woah. Hey, it’s all good, because great minds think alike, OG. You don’t even need to say it anymore, because the only rules I need tonight is Extreme Rules. Four Letters, One Word, UGH-UGH, YEET!

– Asuka apologies to Iyo Sky for shoving her last week. Iyo says that it’s okay. Iyo knows that The Kabuki Warriors will always have her back, but she needs to handle business on her own tonight, just like Asuka did in the past. Iyo had a nice embrace with The Kabuki Warriors before she made her entrance.

First Match: Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez w/Roxanne Perez

STILL TO COME

– Naomi Segment

– PENTA vs. Xavier Woods w/Kofi Kingston & Grayson Waller

– Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya w/The Alpha Academy For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman In A Extreme Rules Match

