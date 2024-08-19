WWE Raw Results 8/19/24

Amerant Bank Arena

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Randy Orton & GUNTHER Segment

Randy Orton: South Florida, you sound mighty froggy right now, what’s up with you? Well, check it out, it’s been a minute since I’ve done this, so bear with me, I want to soak it all in. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Monday Night Raw. Oh, and the next time that I make that introduction, I will be a 15-time World Champion. This match at the Bash In Berlin against GUNTHER, that’s what it’s for, the World Championship. And that’s all it had to be about. The legacy of the world title, but GUNTHER decided to go and make it personal. Which only gives me that much more reason to kick his ass in Berlin, pillar to post. But guys, last week, when he couldn’t help but to talk about my father and my grandfather, well, then he turned his back on me, and I mean, this is me who we’re talking about. So, I had no choice but to take the opportunity and hit his ass with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, RKO.

GUNTHER: Randy, the only thing I need you to do, in fact that goes to Randy and everybody here. What I need you to do is, and all of these Florida rednecks in here, to do right now is shut up, and listen to what I have to say. Randy, look at me, I want to know what you’re celebrating here. Are you celebrating that I turned my back to you? You spun me around, and you hit an RKO on me. Well, Randy, celebrate it, because it’s the only celebrating you’re going to do. Because with doing what you did last week, the only thing you achieved is to make this very, very personal. All you low lives yelling USA, what is that? That’s all of you with three brain cells available to verbalize some sort of support for this man. Since everybody seems very hyped to see you hit another RKO on me, I came here to let you know, it’s never going to happen, again. And since everybody, including me is well aware of how dangerous of a maneuver the RKO is, you leave me no option, because once I’m done with you in Berlin, I’m going to leave you a bloody mess. And I’m going to leave you exposed, Randy, for what you really are, a very successful, yet very under achieving one trick pony.

Randy Orton: Man, GUNTHER, you keep running your mouth, and running your mouth, it’s going to make it that much more of an uncomfortable flight for you over to Berlin. That’s going to be 8 hours, 8 whole hours up in the air, 35,000 feet in altitude, with a sized 15 boot shoved directly in your ass. And it gets better, it’s a sized 15 boot, double extra wide.

Ludwig Kaiser slides into the ring. Orton is throwing haymakers at Kaiser. Orton clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope. Orton tees off on GUNTHER. Kaiser delivers a chop block. GUNTHER clotheslines Orton. Imperium stands tall over Orton to close this segment.

– Sheamus will be a celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s College Game Day this Saturday.

First Match: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Dunne avoids The Brogue Kick. Dunne with forearm shivers. Sheamus with a short-arm clothesline. Sheamus backs Dunne into the ropes. Dunne with a chop/forearm combination. Dunne applies a side headlock. Sheamus with a gut punch. Sheamus grabs a side headlock. Dunne whips Sheamus across the ring. Dunne drops down on the canvas. Sheamus with The Alabama Slam. Dunne with The Apron Enzuigiri. Dunne DDT’s the left shoulder of Sheamus. Dunne works on his joint manipulation game. Dunne applies The Triangle Choke. Sheamus with a Modified BackBreaker. Sheamus with a running shoulder block that sends Dunne crashing into the announce table. Sheamus slams Dunne’s head on the announce table. Sheamus uppercuts Dunne.

Dunne dropkicks Sheamus off the ring apron. Dunne dropkicks Sheamus shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Dunne stomps on the left hand of Sheamus. Dunne has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Dunne repeatedly kicks Sheamus in the face. Dunne toys around with Sheamus. Haymaker Exchange. Dunne slaps Sheamus in the face. Sheamus tells Dunne to bring it. Dunne with a running forearm smash. Dunne transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sheamus with The Polish Hammer. Sheamus clotheslines Dunne. Sheamus with a corner clothesline. Sheamus Powerslams Dunne.

Sheamus gets Dunne in position for Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Dunne snaps Sheamus fingers. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran Exchange. Sheamus plays to the crowd. Sheamus goes for The Brogue Kick, but Dunne counters with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne goes for The MoonSault, but Sheamus counters with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Dunne blocks The Avalanche White Noise. Dunne with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Dunne jams the injured right hand of Sheamus inside the middle turnbuckle pad. Dunne is mauling Sheamus in the corner. Dunne kicks the right hand of Sheamus. Sheamus rips off the middle turnbuckle pad. Sheamus connects with The Brogue Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sheamus via Pinfall

– We see The New Day talking to Odyssey Jones in the locker room. Kofi Kingston has noticed that Xavier Woods energy has been off the last couple of weeks. He wants to know if The Final Testament is getting inside his head. Woods is not upset about The Final Testament; he’s not pleased that Kofi just brought in Odyssey without informing first. It seems like Kofi is trying to bring in Odyssey to replace Big E. Kofi says that’s not the case at all. They’ve had a long journey, but they got through it together. They’re one of the greatest tag teams of all-time, but more importantly, they’re family and that will never change. As far as Odyssey goes, he’s in the same boat they were in when they first started The New Day. Woods says that he’s going to fix this problem.

– We get a video recap of the epic weekend the WWE had at The Fanatics Fans Fest in New York City.

– Bron Breakker Vignette.

Second Match: Ivy Nile w/American Made vs. Maxxine Dupri w/The Alpha Academy

Dupri dropkicks Nile before the bell rings. Dupri tosses Nile around the ringside area. Dupri with The Fisherman’s Suplex on the floor. Dupri is fired up. Dupri launches Nile over the announce table. Dupri rolls Nile back into the ring. Nile kicks Dupri in the face. Nile transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nile with forearm shivers. Nile repeatedly stomps on Dupri’s chest. The lights go out in the building. Nikki Cross enters the ring. Cross with a Running Crossbody Block to Nile. American Made starts brawling with The Wyatt Sicks which forces the referee to call off this match. Chad Gable was left alone in the ring. Uncle Howdy plants Gable with The Sister’s Abigail.

Match Result: No-Contest

The Terror Twins Promo

Damian Priest: For the last two weeks, this new lame version of The Judgment Day tried to take us out. And for the last two weeks, The Terror Twins stood our ground, in the middle of the ring, while these clowns ran away. Well, for Liv and Dom, your days are numbered, because at Bash In Berlin, you two will officially receive your punishment.

Rhea Ripley: At Bash In Berlin, there’s nowhere to run, and there’s nowhere to hide. Dom, you’re going to find out really quick that it was Damian and myself that was keeping you safe the entire time. And as for Liv Morgan, you said that you’ve taken everything from me. You haven’t taken everything. Actually, all that you’ve really done is become the one thing that you truly hate, a discount Rhea Ripley. And at Bash In Berlin, The Terror Twins are going to put you two through the mat.

CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Segment

CM Punk: We got a lot to get to, but is it to be alive in South Florida, on a Monday night or what? Happy Birthday. Before we get started, I just wanted to say, congratulations to your Florida Panthers on winning the Stanley Cup Championship. I know Roberto Luongo is in the house, it’s good to see him. And how do I look, is my hair good? The bags under my eyes are getting bigger. Let me have it, come on. Alright, let’s not get carried away, I didn’t get a lot of sleep last night because I have very exciting news, and I laid awake in bed staring at the ceiling, excited to come here, and share this news with you. But before we get to that news, before we get down to business. Can I tell you a story? You all would’ve derailed this if you said no, so, I appreciate you, thank you very much. This weekend I spent some time in New York City at a little event called Fanatics Fest.

Somebody in the greenroom, in between signings and taking pictures with a lot of you lovely fans, they asked me how about this hot streak WWE is on right now. Selling out buildings all over the world. And they ask me, why do you CM Punk think you’re on such a hot streak? And the answer is easy, it’s you. Why are we on a hot streak? It’s you. It’s you animals up in the 300 level. Why are we on such a hot streak? It’s all of you right here, live and in living color. And I met a lot of great fans. The first person in the line for pictures that day was this nice young lady, and she was in a wheelchair, and she wheeled herself in, and she got off the wheelchair, and she walked up to me with tears in her eyes, that she just defeated cancer. And that somehow little ole me was a source of strength for her during her battle, and that made me think of my friend Chad Gilbert, currently fighting cancer on his own. And then I met a young lady from Taiwan, said she flew 15 hours just to take a picture with me, 15 hours just to maybe spend 15 seconds with CM Punk. And then there was a young gentleman who had a sign that said, I traveled 5,785 miles from Jordan just to see CM Punk. That means something to me. It means something to every person in the back. And it really means something to me, because I’ve missed you guys for 10 years. So, I get excited to come here to Florida, for the first time in a very long time, to share with you some news. It’s fans like you that drive me, it’s fans like you who take the time. Yeah, I’ll take it. Why are we on such a hot streak? Because the love, it’s because when fans hand me bracelets that they took the time to make, maybe insignificant to the other people, maybe it’s a Taylor Swift thing, but let’s face it, I’m Taylor Swift for men.

And bracelets like these, made by fans like you, sharing the love is exactly like a bracelet that Drew McIntyre took off my unconscious body when he jumped me in my hometown of Chicago, Illinois. So, we talked about the love, let’s talk about the hate now, the flip side of the coin. Drew McIntyre. Well, Drew says that he hates me, wants nothing to do with me, got the victory at SummerSlam, and wants to wash his hands and walk away. But he made it personal. Drew says that he hates me, but I think he loves me, but I know he’s obsessed with me. Wants to stay connected to me, wears the bracelet with my beautiful wife’s name on it. And that brings me to the news I have to share. You want to hear the news? My biggest hater is my biggest fan. So, I went ahead, and I made Drew a bracelet. And I talked to Adam Pearce, and unless Drew is chicken, Saturday, August 31st, Berlin, Germany. Bash In Berlin. Strap Match. And for the uninitiated, that means I will be tethered to Drew like he wants so bad to be attached to me, wrist to wrist, and you have to carry your opponent’s carcass to all four corners and touch each turnbuckle to win. But that’s not why I want a Strap Match. I want a strap match, so that I can whip this bitch. And I can take my bracelet back, and I can leave Drew with lasting scars that he will never forget the name, CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre: I’ve been thinking all week about what I’m going to do to you. Last week, you embarrassed me, you whooped me like petulant child. And I’ve been having all of these fantasies about violence that I’m going to bring upon you. And you challenge me to a strap match? I have a question, and I’m one hundred percent serious right now, have you started drinking? Have you seen me? A strap match, I accept. But that’s next week, I can’t wait a whole week, I need a receipt for what happened last week, for the scars on my back. So, Fort Lauderdale, you want a little tease of McIntyre/Punk, right now? You lose that strap, and let’s give them a show.

CM Punk: Lose the strap? We gave them a teaser last week, I say we give them the full motion picture this week. Or I’ll tell you what, Drew, because I’m not afraid of you. I’ll give you this strap and you give me the bracelet.

Drew McIntyre: No, you’re a liar. Last week, you lied so you could attack me from behind. I give you the bracelet. I’ll try to get in that ring, you’ll whoop me like a dog. Not a chance. And besides, April and Larry are much safer and happier at home with Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk: Unlike you in Berlin, who won’t be safe, because it won’t be me that’s attached to you, it’s you that’s attached to me.

Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio Promo

Liv Morgan: Rhea, Damian, if you two think that you stand a chance against us at Bash In Berlin, then you must be out of your minds, because we are the most dominant couple in the history of WWE. And besides, nobody lays a finger on my Daddy Dom, and gets away with it. So, at Bash In Berlin, it will be us on top, which is exactly where we like it.

Dominik Mysterio: And you know what, Damian? I don’t want to wait for Bash In Berlin to get my hands on you. I want to go one-on-one with you, tonight. Because I’m not the same Dominik Mysterio that you used to boss around. So, why don’t you leave Rhea in the back, and I’ll leave Judgment Day behind, I won’t even have Liv. You can go one-on-one with me, that’s if you’re man enough.

Third Match: The New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. The Final Testament In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Xavier Woods and Karrion Kross will start things off. Kross talks smack to Kofi. Kofi tags himself in. Kofi is throwing haymakers at Kross. Kofi with three flying forearm smashes. Short-Arm Reversal by Kross. Kross rocks Kofi with a forearm smash. Kross slams Kofi’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kross sends Kofi to the corner. Kofi with The Missile Dropkick. The referee gets distracted by Akam. Scarlett trips Kofi from the outside. Kross with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Kross drops Kofi with The Death Valley Driver. Kross tags in Rezar. Rezar with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. The Final Testament has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kross kicks Kofi in the gut. Kofi with heavy bodyshots.

Kofi is fingertips away from Woods. Kross with The Exploder Suplex. Kross poses for the crowd. Kross knocks Jones off the ring apron. Kross tags in Akam. Akam goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi sends Akam shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kofi tags in Jones instead of Woods. Jones with a series of clotheslines. Jones with a leaping back elbow smash. Akam kicks Jones in the gut. AOP gangs up on Jones. Double Irish Whip. Jones with a double clothesline. Jones with a Diving HeadButt for a two count. Kross responds with a Running Lariat. Kofi delivers The Trouble In Paradise. Rezar stops Kofi in his tracks. Rezar with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Woods with The Limit Break. Akam drops Woods with The Uranage Slam. Akam ducks a clothesline from Jones. Jones connects with The Journey’s End to pickup the victory.

Winner: The New Day & Odyssey Jones via Pinfall

– Damian Priest knows that he’s walking into a trap with this match with Dominik Mysterio. But the opportunity to get his hands on these clowns will all be worth it. The Terror Twins are ready to deliver judgment to this lame version of The Judgment Day.

– Afa Tribute Package.

Fourth Match: Bronson Reed vs. The Miz In A No Disqualification Match

Miz ducks a clothesline from Reed. Miz is throwing haymakers at Reed. Reed shoves Miz. Reed with a Leaping Body Block. Miz delivers multiple chair shots. Reed swats the chair out of Miz’s hands. Reed clotheslines Miz. Miz sends Reed face first into the steel ring post. Miz flings multiple chairs, kendo sticks and trash cans into the ring. Miz plays to the crowd. Miz pulls out a table from under the ring. Miz attacks Reed with the kendo stick. Reed HeadButts Miz. Reed breaks the kendo stick in half. Reed bodyslams Miz through a trash can. Reed with a trash can shot. Reed talks smack to Miz. Reed stands on the back of Miz’s head. Reed has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Miz decks Reed with a JawBreaker. Miz sends Reed face first into the wedged chair in between the turnbuckles. Miz with a haymaker/toe kick combination. Miz drives the chair into the midsection of Reed. Miz drops Reed with The Tornado DDT on the chair for a one count. Miz with clubbing kendo stick shots. Miz with The Awesome Clothesline. Reed catches Miz in mid-air. Reed goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Miz lands back on his feet. Miz with a pair of big boots. Miz goes for The Spear, but Reed counters with a Lariat. Reed goes for a PowerBomb, but Miz lands back on his feet. Reed denies The Skull Crushing Finale. Reed with The Death Valley Driver through the table in the corner. Reed connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory. After the match, Reed prepares for another Tsunami. Braun Strowman storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Bronson Reed via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Sheamus. His hand is pretty messed up, but he’s proud of the banger he put on for Fort Lauderdale. Ludwig Kaiser joins the conversation. The real question here is why we’re wasting time on the opening act when the focus should be on the man whose main eventing Raw tonight. After Ludwig is done with Randy Orton, he’ll be looking for Sheamus, so they can settle their issue once and for all. They’re tied 1-1. Sheamus is down to fight at anytime. He’s also looking forward to drinking a pint while Ludwig eats an RKO.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Bron Breakker. Now that Sami Zayn is definitively out of the picture, what is his future plans? Bron heard that there’s going to be a number one contenders tournament starting next week. Adam Pearce can’t stand the fact that he’s running through the entire roster as such a fast pace. It’s not Bron’s fault that he’s a badass, a genetic freak, and better than everybody in the locker room. It’s not his fault the dogs keep barking in every arena they go to. It’s not his fault that he earned this Intercontinental Championship. For the poor soul who wins this tournament, Bron is going to spear him through the floor, and give him the beating of a lifetime. And that will be his fault.

Fifth Match: Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

Priest got into a brawl with The Judgment Day during his entrance. Priest grabs a steel chair. Priest is ready to hit Finn Balor with the chair, but JD McDonagh gets in the way. Priest flings McDonagh towards the barricade. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Carlito gets in the way. Priest with Two SuperKicks. Dominik was left alone in the ring with The Terror Twins. Ripley HeadButts Dominik. Priest rocks Dominik with a forearm smash. Ripley clears the announce table.

Priest dumps Dominik out of the ring. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Liv Morgan counters with a chair shot. Morgan with clubbing blows to Ripley’s back. Morgan tees off on Ripley. The Judgment Day gangs up on Priest. Carlito with The SpineBuster. Judgment Day makes Priest watch as Morgan drives Ripley shoulder first into the steel ring post. Morgan launches Ripley over the announce table. Morgan throws Ripley into the steel ring steps. Judgment Day are putting the boots to Ripley. Balor lands The Coupe De Grace. Morgan connects with The Oblivion. Mysterio plants Priest with The Frog Splash. The Judgment Day stands tall over The Terror Twins.

Match Result: No-Contest

– Coming out of the commercial break, Finn Balor says that the beating The Terror Twins just received is only a sample of what’s going to happen in Berlin. Damian Priest is not the World Heavyweight Champion because of The Judgment Day. Now, that, that’s cool. Rhea likes to say that she made Dominik into a man, but he’s been all man. At Bash In Berlin, Liv plans to make Rhea her bitch. Dom likes it when Liv talks dirty.

Sixth Match: The Unholy Union (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective w/Sonya Deville In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Fyre avoided a cheap shot from Baszler before the bell rang. Sky with a forearm smash. Dawn with a Roundhouse Kick. Damage CTRL brawls with Unholy Union. Damage CTRL dropkicks Unholy Union to the floor. Baszler applies a wrist lock. Baszler whips Sane across the ring. Sane with a Headscissors Takeover. Damage CTRL poses for the crowd. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Sky lands The Suicide Dive. Baszler tags in Stark. Stark puts her knee on the back of Sane’s neck. Deville delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Stark goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Sane counters with The DDT. Stark tags in Baszler. Baszler stops Sane in her tracks. Sane with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sky and Fyre are tagged in. Shotei Party. Sky sends Fyre to the corner. Skye with a running back elbow smash. Sky kicks Dawn in the face. Sky side steps Baszler into Fyre. Sky with a straight right hand.

Sky with The Springboard Double Missile Dropkick. Sky pops back on her feet. Sky plays to the crowd. Sky with The Bullet Train Attack. Sky goes for The Double Underhook BackBreaker, but Fyre lands back on her feet. Fyre kicks Sky in the face. Sane runs interference. Sane tags herself in. Damage CTRL with The Double SuperPlex for a two count. Sky rocks Dawn with a forearm smash. Baszler with The Roundhouse Kick. Fyre HeadButts Baszler. Fyre SuperKicks Deville. Sane Spears Fyre. Sane walks the plank. Sane blasts Deville off the ring apron. Baszler with a knee lift. Stark tags herself in. Stark SuperKicks Fyre. Stark tags in Baszler. Rolling Death Valley Driver/Sliding Knee Strike Combination. Sane responds with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Forearm Exchange. Baszler kicks the left hamstring of Sane. Sane with a running forearm smash. Baszler tugs on Sane’s hair. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Sane backs Baszler into the turnbuckles. Sane drops Baszler with The Spinning Back Fist. Dawn made the blind tag. Sane goes for The Insane Elbow, but Baszler gets her feet up in the air. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Dawn tags in Fyre. Dawn with The BackStabber. Fyre connects with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Unholy Union via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Jey Uso. Does he have any updates on Sami Zayn following his lost to Bron Breakker last week? Jey says that Sami is taking some time off to unwind and recharge the batteries, but when he comes back, he will be coming with a vengeance. Jey heard that Bron Breakker is looking for a new challenger. Jey had a conversation with Adam Pearce and he will be competing in the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. Jey is looking forward to walking into every arena the brand-new Intercontinental Champion. YEET!

– We got a nice video package honoring Pat McAfee as tonight will be his final WWE Broadcast of 2024. He will be coming back in January of 2025.

– Next week on Raw, Bronson Reed will battle Braun Strowman. Plus, Uncle Howdy collides with Chad Gable.

Seventh Match: Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser w/GUNTHER

Orton is playing mind games with Kaiser. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Orton applies a side headlock. Kaiser whips Orton across the ring. Orton drops Kaiser with a shoulder tackle. Standing Switch Exchange. Orton with a side headlock takeover. Kaiser backs Orton into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kaiser kicks Orton in the gut. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser slaps Orton in the chest. Orton punches Kaiser. Orton with The Fallaway Slam. Orton with three uppercuts. Orton transitions into a corner mount. Orton with another uppercut. Kaiser regroups on the outside. Kaiser with a gut punch. Kaiser with two uppercuts. Chop Exchange. Orton slams Kaiser’s head on the announce table.

Orton goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but GUNTHER gets in the way. GUNTHER talks smack to Kaiser. Kaiser delivers a chop block on the floor. Kaiser with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the announce table. Kaiser poses for the crowd. Kaiser drives Orton knee first into the steel ring steps. Kaiser with The Wrap Around Dropkick to the back of Orton’s left knee. Kaiser has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Orton with heavy bodyshots. Orton HeadButts Kaiser. Orton goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but his knee gives out. Kaiser works on the left leg of Orton. Kaiser applies a leg lock. Kaiser toys around with Orton. Orton kicks Kaiser out of the ring. Orton with a right hand. Orton HeadButts Kaiser. Kaiser with a palm strike.

Kaiser slams Orton’s head on the ring steps. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser goes for another Wrap Around Dropkick, but Orton counters with a Lariat. Orton stares at GUNTHER. Orton with Four Belly to Back Suplexes onto the announce table. Orton resets the referee’s ten count. Orton rolls Kaiser back into the ring. Orton ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Orton Powerslams Kaiser. Kaiser blocks The Draping DDT. Kaiser with The Top Rope Stunner. Kaiser with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Kaiser ascends to the top turnbuckle. Orton is throwing haymakers at Kaiser. Orton HeadButts Kaiser. Orton with The SuperPlex. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Orton goes for The RKO, but Kaiser rolls him over for a two count. Orton connects with The RKO to pickup the victory. After the match, Orton got into a brawl with GUNTHER as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Randy Orton via Pinfall

