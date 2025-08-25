WWE Raw Results 8/25/25

BP Pulse Live

Birmingham, England

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed Segment

Roman Reigns: Alright, I’d imagine we could do this all night, but let’s get to it. Birmingham! Acknowledge Me! It feels like old times. You still sound the same, loud as hell. And I’ve got big plans, I’ve got big plans for tonight, I’ve got big plans for the rest of this year, and I’ve got big plans for next year. But if I’m being real out here, I got to be honest with myself. You acknowledge me, but there’s something that I must acknowledge myself in order to move forward. You see, it feels like old times, you sound like old times, but it’s not old times anymore. I’m not the same guy I used to be. Maybe I can be. But Cody predicted it a year and a half ago, interesting. And then, Seth, and what do we call them? What’s their name? The Vision?

I completely get that, and understand that one, yeah. They’ve followed through on the things Cody said, they’ve took everything from me. That’s how I felt for a long time. And like I was saying, I got to acknowledge the fact that things are not the same, I don’t have all the things I used to have. I don’t have a Bloodline. Well, y’all brought him up, I might as well talk about it, I’m extremely proud of Jey. And if anybody questioning him about being in the Fatal Four Way Match at Paris, well, you’re wrong. He won our match. He scored the pinfall. He’s the one that has the rematch clause, so he should be the one fighting for the championship. And I appreciate y’all, I really do, but my time will come. And like I said, they took my Bloodline, they took the Wiseman, they took the titles, and the disrespect has not stopped. They took everything, so they had to find something to take from me. Which brings me to Bronson Reed, I feel the same.

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, you’re supposed to wait for me to say it, so I’m going to start all over again. Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, I stand before you tonight, with the realest gangster to hit Birmingham since the Peaky Blinders, The Tribal Thief, The Owner Of The Shoe-La-Fala, “Big” Bronson Reed. We were sitting in the back, and Mr. Reed pointed out to me that it was five years ago, this very week, that Brock Lesnar’s advocate became Roman Reigns’ Wiseman. Five years, this duo created a Bloodline. For five years, this duo owned everything that was there to own in WWE, and change this entire industry, together. And now look at you, standing all alone in the ring by yourself. I’ve missed you, my Tribal Chief. I loved you five years ago, and I love you now, which is why I came out here tonight to disrespect you, my Tribal Chief. Bronson-Bronson-Reed.

Let’s do it in, 3-2-1, Bronson-Bronson-Reed. I didn’t come out here to disrespect you out of malice, I came out here to disrespect you out of the love that I was speaking of before I was so rudely interrupted by these people who are not tough enough to live in Manchester nor rich enough to live in London. What you need is the tough that I used to offer you. What you need is the tough love that a Wiseman, an Oracle can give to his Tribal Chief. That’s what you need, that tough love. Now, I don’t want you to think that, at Clash In Paris, I’m man enough to deliver that tough love to you. I’m not man enough to beat that tough love into you, Roman Reigns, but he is.

Roman Reigns: Hey, dumbass, on Sunday at Paris, you’re gonna kiss my ass, because I’m going to kick his ass.

Bronson Reed: Roman Reigns, at Clash In Paris, it isn’t about receipts, it’s about disrespect. I’m the guy that’s going to kick Roman Reigns’ ass, how about that? I know you’re an educated man, Roman, with a college degree and all, but it’s time for you to get a history lesson. Your Tribe from Samoa is civilized, my tribe isn’t. We were exiled and sent to Australia. Your tattoos, all paid for. My, earned. And Roman, I’m the Samoan that your dad and uncle warned you about, and at Clash In Paris, you’re going to find out why.

Roman Reigns: Hold up, this guy is Samoan? Why didn’t anybody tell me? That means your ass belongs to me. Hey, so maybe we should start this thing over. How about I give you one more shot, since we’re cut from the same fabric? How about you bring your big ole ass down here, and return my shoes, apologize to my people for wasting our time, acknowledge me, and don’t ever send disrespect my way, again? What do you say? Come on down here and fix this problem.

– Loud give his shoes back chants.

Bronson Reed: Roman, you don’t want me to come down there, because if I come down here, I’m going to force you to acknowledge your Tribal Thief.

Roman Reigns: Well, he’s right about one thing, he ain’t have to come down here, because I’m going up there.

Reigns and Reed gets into a massive brawl. Reed drives Reigns face first into the steel ring post. Reed HeadButts Reigns. Rockers Punches. Reed lays out security guards. Reed levels Reigns with The Body Avalanche. Reed is trying to steal Reigns sneakers. Reigns with clubbing up kicks. Reed responds with a Senton Splash. Adam Pearce and producers come down to the ring. Reed prepares for The Tsunami. Reigns delivers The Superman Punch. Reigns with a Flying Clothesline off the steel ring steps. All hell is breaking loose in Birmingham.

– Finn Balor and JD McDonagh finds Dominik Mysterio having another private conversation with El Grande Americano. Finn wants to know what the hell is going on here. Dom tells Finn to not worry about it, it’s all under control. Dom will catch up with Judgment Day later on.

First Match: JD McDonagh w/Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

STILL TO COME

– Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

– Becky Lynch & Nikki Bella Segment

– PENTA vs. Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods & Grayson Waller

– LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker w/The Vision

