The Judgment Day & Rey Mysterio Segment

Liv Morgan: Welcome to Monday Night Raw. And all rise for The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor: How about we remind everyone here what The Judgment Day is all about? Roll the tape.

Carlito: Now, that, that was cool.

JD McDonagh: Priest. Rhea. The beating you took last week, that was a long time coming.

Finn Balor: It was a long time coming, that’s right, JD. But Damian, Rhea, let’s make one thing clear, we’re not the bad guys around here. You are, you’re the bad guys around here. Because if you ask us, you betrayed The Judgment Day, and you got exactly what you deserved. Oh, and by the way, what happened last week is just a little preview of what’s going to happen at Bash In Berlin.

Liv Morgan: Rhea, I almost feel like I should be thanking you, right now. If you weren’t so selfish, so self-centered, and so egotistical, none of this could’ve happened. And at Bash In Berlin, when we’re standing over your and Damian’s lifeless, pathetic bodies, I hope that you finally realize that Daddy Dom and I will always be on top.

Dominik Mysterio: Liv does things for me that Rhea has never done. Like help me beat my dead-beat dad. With Liv’s full support, I’m entering the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament, and I’m winning the whole damn thing, to show everyone why I’m El Jefe, especially to Damian and Mami.

Rey Mysterio: Have you looked in the mirror, son, recently? You’re a lost soul. You need help. You’re out of control, son. At least when you were with Rhea, one of you had a set. And it sure wasn’t you. Somebody needs to put you in your place.

Dominik Mysterio: Who’s that going to be? You? I already beat you, and you went, and disappeared for weeks.

Rey Mysterio: Wow, you had to go there. I mean, you’ve always been a jackass, but now that you’re hanging out with this chick, you’re even a bigger jackass.

Liv Morgan: Excuse me, excuse me, nobody talks about the Women’s World Champion like that, especially not a dead-beat. Excuse me, Dominik, please go handle your dead-beat dad.

Rey Mysterio: Come on, son, hit me right here, I dare you, because I would love to slap that stupid moustache off your face.

Dominik Mysterio: I would like to see your old ass try.

The Judgment Day gets into a big brawl with The LWO to close this segment.

First Match: The Judgment Day w/Liv Morgan vs. The LWO In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

This match started during the commercial break. Balor repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Balor sends Lee to the corner. Lee kicks Balor in the face. Lee with a Running Hurricanrana. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Balor. Combination Cabron. Lee applies a front face lock. Rey tags himself in. Rey kicks the right hamstring of Balor. Rey is throwing haymakers at Balor. Rey sends Balor to the corner. Balor dives over Rey. Rey decks Balor with a back elbow smash. Rey with a Modified Bulldog for a two count. Balor kicks Rey in the gut. Balor slams Rey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Balor tags in Carlito. Carlito with a forearm smash. Rey with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rey applies a wrist lock. Rey tags in Toro. Toro with a flying double axe handle strike. Toro with three haymakers. Toro chops Carlito. Carlito launches Toro to the corner. Toro kicks Carlito in the face. Toro with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a one count. Toro tags in Wilde. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted Rebound MoonSault for a two count. Wilde tags in Toro.

Toro kicks Carlito in the ribs. Toro slams Carlito’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Toro with a blistering chop. Carlito reverses out of the irish whip from Toro. Toro side steps Carlito into the turnbuckles. Toro dives over Carlito. Toro gets distracted by Balor. Toro with a Spinning Back Kick. McDonagh drives his knee into Toro’s back. Carlito with an Inside Out Larit. Carlito with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Carlito tags in Dominik. Dominik repeatedly stomps on Toro’s chest. The Judgment Day gangs up on Toro. Dominik transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dominik stomps on Toro’s back. Toro is displaying his fighting spirit. Dominik drives his knee into the midsection of Toro. Dominik tags in Carlito. Carlito punches Toro in the ribs. Carlito with a southpaw haymaker. Simultaneous tag to McDonagh. Double Irish Whip. Toro kicks Balor in the chest. Toro with rapid fire haymakers. Balor kicks Toro in the gut. Judgment Day clears the ring.

Toro with a Double Dropkick. Toro tags in Wilde. Wilde with a flying forearm smash. Wilde thrust kicks the midsection of McDonagh. Wilde with The X-Factor. Wilde knocks Carlito off the ring apron. Wilde ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Wilde drops McDonagh with The DDT. Lee dumps Dominik out of the ring. Wilde with The Springboard Splash to the outside. Judgment Day regains control of the match during the commercial break. Carlito applies a rear chin lock. Carlito punches Wilde in the back. Carlito tags in Balor. Balor stomps on the midsection of Wilde. Balor tags in Dominik. Dominik with The Slingshot Senton. Dominik tags in McDonagh. McDonagh with The Arabian MoonSault for a two count. McDonagh applies an arm-bar. Wilde is throwing haymakers at McDonagh. Wilde side steps McDonagh into the turnbuckles. Dominik made the blind tag. Wilde dumps Balor out of the ring. Wilde tags in Rey. Rey with two clotheslines. Dominik reverses out of the irish whip from Rey. Rey ducks a clothesline from Dominik. Rey with The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Dominik launches Rey over the top rope. Rey with a straight right hand. Rey pulls Dominik down to the mat. Rey with The Flying Seated Senton. Rey clears the ring.

Dominik kicks Rey in the gut. Rey reverses out of the irish whip from Dominik. Dominik goes for The Sunset Flip, but Rey counters with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Rey ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dominik with a running forearm smash. Rey blocks The SuperPlex. Rey HeadButts Dominik. Rey with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Stereo Springboard Missile Dropkicks. Lee with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover to Balor. Rey sends Dominik crashing to the outside. Suicide Dive Party. Rey rolls Dominik back into the ring. Rey with The Springboard Hurricanrana into the middle rope. Rey hits The 619. Rey goes for The Frog Splash, but Liv pulls Dominik out of the way. Dominik connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory. After the match, The Judgment Day gangs up on Rey. Dominik prepares for The Frog Splash. The Terror Twins storm into the ring to make the save. Rhea stops Liv in her tracks. Rhea drives Liv face first into the steel ring post. Liv jumps on Rhea’s back. Priest rocks Dominik with a forearm smash. The numbers game catches up to The Terror Twins. Priest unloads a series of lariats. The Terror Twins plants Carlito and McDonagh with their Rip Tide/South Of Heaven Chokeslam Combination.

Winner: The Judgment Day via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with The Miz. What is his mindset going into tonight’s tournament, given everything that’s gone on over the past couple of weeks? Miz was in a good mood until she brought that point up. It feels like every time Miz tries to do the right thing, something goes wrong. But tonight, he’s going to right those wrongs. He’d be one step closer to the title he made prestigious. If Miz wins tonight, he will be one step closer to tying Chris Jericho with the most Intercontinental Title reigns of all-time. Bronson Reed tells Miz that he’s coming for him after he destroys Braun Strowman.

– Kofi Kingston wanted to clear the air with Xavier Woods. They’ve been tight for 10 years because they’ve always been able to have honest communication. They both have chances to bring the IC Title back to The New Day.

Second Match: Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective w/Sonya Deville

Iyo Sky and Zoey Stark will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stark applies a side headlock. Sky whips Stark across the ring. Stark lunges over Sky. Sky ducks a clothesline from Stark. Sky cartwheels around Sky. Stark goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sky lands back on her feet. Sky kicks Stark in the gut. Sky with forearm shivers. Sky whips Stark across the ring. Stark ducks a clothesline from Sky. Baszler tags herself in. Baszler sends Sky spilling to the outside. Sonya delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. PFC has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Sky with a Low Enzuigiri to Baszler. Sky tags in Sane. Sane knocks Stark off the ring apron. Sane with two haymakers. Sane with Two Spinning Back Fists.

Baszler kicks Sane in the gut. Baszler whips Sane across the ring. Sane with a Double Headscissors Takeover. Sane walks the plank. Sane with a Double Corner Spear. Sane with The Sliding D. Sane follows that with a flying forearm smash for a two count. Sane applies a headscissors neck lock. Sane transitions into The Triangle Choke. Baszler with The SitOut PowerBomb. Baszler applies The Ankle Lock. Stark tags herself in. Baszler with a Running Knee Strike. Stark with The Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sky sends Baszler tumbling to the floor. Stark with Two SuperKicks. Stark puts Sane on the top turnbuckle. Stark punches Sky in the chest. Stark and Sane are trading back and forth shots. Zelina Vega attacks Sonya from behind. Sane dropkicks Baszler off the ring apron. Sane wipes out Baszler with The Triangle MoonSault. Sane connects with The Insane Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Damage CTRL via Pinfall

Uncle Howdy Promo

I stand and look at all of our accomplishments. Nearly stepped on a serpent. We won’t make that mistake again. The false prophet continues to reveal himself to the entire world. Cosplaying as a loving shepherd, while marching his lambs into the mouth of wolves. A bond forged into the tears of the innocent. It’s not a family. It’s blasphemy. Chad, we’ve given you chance after chance. Inflicting fear and suffering, and yet you refuse to move the scales from your eyes. Your arrogance is like a beast, risen from the seed. We must cut off the head, so that the blood of the damn rains down, washing away the sins of the wicked. I accept your challenge, your invitation. This is a more than a reckoning. This is a purge. There you are.

CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Segment

Drew McIntyre: Boy, is it great to be alive in Providence, Rhode Island, on a Monday night or what? I can keep going. I know Punk’s whole routine, he’s so predictable. The next part is where he talks about his favorite topic, CM Punk for ten straight minutes, then how hot the industry is right now, how we’re selling out shows all across the world, like he had anything to do with that. He was sitting on his ass for eight years while the rest of us were doing the hard work. And then the sentimental part, where he tells the story about how little Timmy flew 239 miles from the moon to worship his lord and savior, CM Punk. Do I have your attention now? Now, I’m not doing a bit, I’m not trying to be cute, I’m doing what I’ve always done, and that’s tell the truth. And the truth is, CM Punk is scared of Drew McIntyre. Oh, you don’t believe me? Well, I’ve known since the Royal Rumble, especially SummerSlam, how about the fact that he keeps attacking me from behind, every opportunity that he gets? And why does he keep going if he’s so scared? It’s because y’all keep chanting his name, every single week.

Do y’all know what an enabler is? Of course, you don’t, let me explain it to you. An enabler is someone that encourages someone to do something that’s detrimental to their wellbeing. It’s like handing an alcoholic a drink every single time you chant Punk’s name. He gets his big ego, he gets full of himself, he makes dumb decisions like challenging me to a Strap Match. Then when he sobers up, he realizes that Drew is going to kill me, and I am. And that’s going to be on all of you that chant his name every time I lash him with the strap, that’s on your conscious. If you chanted CM Punk, every scar that I put on his body, you are going to have to live with that. You’ve chosen nostalgia over the warrior that’s always been there for you during the darkest times. And I still forgive you, because you don’t know better. It’s funny, this 50 cent piece of trash on my wrist causes so much emotional hurt to Punk. And it’s ironic that the weapon he chose to fix to my wrist on Saturday is going to cause him so much physical hurt, because I’m going to lash him, again and again.

CM Punk’s music hits. Punk starts whipping McIntyre with the leather strap. McIntyre HeadButts Punk. McIntyre tosses Punk around the ringside area. McIntyre with rapid fire haymakers. McIntyre wraps the strap around his fist. Punk with a Back Body Drop onto the announce table. Punk repeatedly whips McIntyre with the strap. The security guards are trying to restrain Punk. Punk destroys the security guards to close this segment.

– Braun Strowman Vignette.

Third Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross w/Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Jey Uso In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

Kofi immediately goes after Kross after the bell rings. Kofi repeatedly stomps on Kross’s chest. Jey does the same thing to Kross. Assisted Corner Dropkick. Kross regroups on the outside. Jey rolls Kofi over for a one count. Kofi reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Jey dives over Kofi. Kofi drops down on the canvas. Kofi with a double leapfrog. Kofi with a leaping back elbow smash for a two count. Kofi thrust kicks the midsection of Jey. Kofi applies a wrist lock. Kofi whips Jey across the ring. Kross pulls Jey out of the ring. Kross clotheslines Jey. Kofi dropkicks Kross off the ring apron. Kofi delivers The Trust Fall to the outside. Kross regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Kross applies a rear chin lock. Jey with heavy bodyshots. Jey is throwing haymakers at Kross. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri to Kofi. Jey with a Running Hip Attack. Kross SuperKicks Jey. Kofi kicks Kross in the face. Kofi with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kofi with two double handed chops. Kofi dropkicks Kross. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Jey. Kofi with a Leaping Clothesline. Kofi hits The Double Boom Drop. Kofi plays to the crowd. Kofi clocks Jey with The Trouble In Paradise. Kross with a corner clothesline. Kross decks Kofi with a back elbow. Kross with The Rolling Elbow. Kross PowerBombs Kofi for a two count. Kross applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Kofi with an inside cradle for a two count. Kofi with The Pendulum Kick. Kofi dives over Kross. Kross scores the forearm knockdown. Jey dives over Kross. Jey Spears Kross. Jey connects with The Uso Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jey Uso via Pinfall

– SmackDown returns to the USA Network on September 13th. Cole and Graves will be reunited on Friday nights.

– The Unholy Union Vignette.

Randy Orton Promo

You know, for almost the entirety of my career, I’ve listened to the voices in my head, but it seems as of late, the voices I listen to the most are each and every single one of yours. Thank you. And I just want to thank you guys for singing along to my entrance music. I got some business to talk about, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the fact that, you guys singing along to my music means the world to me, even if took you 15 years, but thank you. Providence, listen to this, I have won a lot of titles throughout my career, but there’s one title, one world title in particular that I love the most, and it’s the World Heavyweight Championship. Now, the reason for that is, it was the first title that I ever won, and I am the youngest man in history to have his name engraved on that belt. Ten years ago, I was given the honor, the privilege to unify the two world titles that we had at that time. And in that moment, I retired the World Heavyweight Championship, with my name once again engraved on that title. Now, a year ago, the new World Heavyweight Championship was reborn, but I wasn’t here.

Ladies and gentlemen, I was at home on my couch, recovering from spinal fusion surgery, and I didn’t know if I would ever make it back to this ring. And I knew though, however, if by the grace of god, allowed me to compete and perform one day again for each and every one of you, that I was going to do everything in my power to one day make sure that my name was engraved on the World Heavyweight Championship. And this Saturday in Berlin, I get the opportunity. New World Heavyweight Championship. New Title. New Legacy. Now, I do know that I will be stepping into enemy territory in Berlin. I also know that I will be facing a living legend to the people in Europe. GUNTHER is a legend over there. I also know that I will be facing a man whose head is shoved so far up his own ass, that he has no idea, he doesn’t even realize that he will be facing the most dangerous, decorated, controversial yet successful wrestler that this industry has seen in almost 20 years. I grew up in front of each and every one of you. I signed my WWE contract when I was 19 years old. You guys have watched grow up, you have watched me get humbled over and over again and learn from my mistakes over and over again.

Until eventually, I had to step out from behind the shadows. I had to take out each one of those shadows, one by one, and earn every ounce of respect that comes with my name. Now, when GUNTHER step foot in the WWE for the very first time, he was a 30 something year old, egotistical prick. And that, right there, that little tidbit, that might be the one that we actually have in common. Now, the difference GUNTHER and I, as I said before, I was humbled, GUNTHER has never been put in his place. But this Saturday at the Bash In Berlin, that’s exactly what I intend to do. All this match ever had to be about was the World Heavyweight Championship, that’s all it had to be about. But GUNTHER wanted to make it personal. GUNTHER talked about my family. GUNTHER talked about all the demons that I’ve had to face. And GUNTHER, you’re right, I’ve faced my share of demons in the past, and each one of those demons was tougher of an opponent than you will ever be. And I beat those demons, just like I’m going to beat you this Saturday, and become a 15x World Champion. And if you’re curious at all, exactly how I intend on doing that, well, I’ll let you in on a little secret. I’m going to do it by using the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, RKO.

Fourth Match: Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

Strowman with The Shotgun Dropkick. Strowman with a straight right hand. Strowman with clubbing blows to Reed’s chest. Strowman hammers down on the back of Reed’s neck. Strowman slaps Reed in the chest. Strowman slams Reed’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Reed explodes out of the corner with a running clothesline. Reed with a corner clothesline. Reed HeadButts Strowman. Reed with The Steamroller. Reed with clubbing shoulder blocks. Chop Exchange. Strowman with a Running Crossbody Block. Reed kicks Strowman in the face. Reed with The Flying Crossbody Block. Strowman heads to the outside. Reed with a Running Boot. Reed lands The Suicide Dive. Reed has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Strowman is throwing haymakers at Reed. Reed kicks Strowman in the gut. Reed drops Strowman with The DDT. Strowman throws Reed off the top turnbuckle. Strowman with a Running Lariat. Strowman with The Big Boot.

Strowman levels Reed with The Body Avalanche. Strowman goes for The Running Powerslam, but Reed lands back on his feet. Reed blocks The Chokeslam. Reed slams Strowman’s head on the top rope. Reed heads towards the backstage area. Strowman catches up to Reed. Reed runs Strowman into the LED Board. Reed with a Running Body Block. This brawl spills towards the backstage area. Reed flings a trash can into Strowman’s face. All hell is breaking loose in Providence. Reed rocks Strowman with a forearm smash. We’re in the parking lot area. Reed starts attacking Strowman with production equipment. Strowman Chokeslams Reed on the hood of the car. Strowman flings a steel truss at Reed. Strowman delivers The Pounce. Strowman and Reed are trading back and forth shots on production crates. Reed clocks Strowman with a lead pipe. Reed plants Strowman with The Tsunami on the roof of the car.

Match Result: No-Contest

Fifth Match: The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

Woods with a running forearm smash to Miz. Dunne rolls Woods over for a two count. Dunne blocks The Skull Crushing Finale. Rollup Exchange. Miz and Woods clotheslines Dunne over the top rope. Haymaker Exchange. Miz knocks Dunne off the ring apron. Miz rolls Woods over for a two count. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from Miz. Forearm Exchange. Dunne stomps on Miz and Woods’ hands. Dunne with a running forearm smash to Miz. Woods launches Dunne over the top rope. Dune with The Apron Enzuigiri. Dunne kicks Miz in the chest. Miz avoids The Apron MoonSault. Woods with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Miz drops Woods with The Big Boot. Miz with a Dropkick/Tornado DDT Combination on the floor.

Dunne regains control of the match during the commercial break. Woods kicks Dunne in the face. Woods with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Woods with a series of leaping uppercuts. Woods follows that with The Giant Swing. Miz kicks Woods in the gut. Miz with The Implant DDT. Dunne kicks Miz in the face. Miz responds with The Draping CodeBreaker. Miz kicks the right knee of Woods. Miz with The Double Implant DDT for a pair of two counts. IT! Kicks. Miz with a double basement dropkick. Woods launches Dunne over the top rope. Miz with The Awesome Clothesline. Dunne with The Apron Enzuigiri. Miz drives Dunne face first into the steel ring post.

Miz goes for The Springboard Crossbody Block, but Woods counters with The Roll Through Suplex. Woods with The Double Knee GutBuster. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Dunne. Woods PowerBombs Dunne into Miz for a two count. Woods and Dunne are trading back and forth shots. Chop Exchange. Woods denies The Double Skull Crushing Finale. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne stomps on Miz and Woods’ fingers. Roundhouse Kick Exchange. Woods rolls Miz over for a two count. Miz hits The Skull Crushing Finale. Dunne dumps Miz out of the ring. Miz prevents Dunne from stealing the victory. Dunne applies The CrossFace. Woods with Two SuperKicks. Woods lands The Limit Break for a two count. Dunne pulls the referee out of the ring. Dunne nails Woods with The Pump Kick. Dunne connects with The Bitter End to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pete Dunne via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Bron Breakker. Bron passive aggressively gives his kudos to Jey Uso and Pete Dunne on winning their perspective tournament matches. Bron heard Jey name drop him last week. Jey needs to watch out because there’s never been a person from his family to beat a member of Bron’s. Bron doesn’t buy Pete Dunne beating him either. Bron wants to remind everybody that he’s that dog, he’s the Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion, and the worst has yet to come.

– Chad Gable Vignette.

– We got a tribute video package to WWE Legend Sycho Sid who unfortunately passed away earlier today.

– Next week on Raw, Bronson Reed battles Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. Zelina Vega collides with Shayna Baszler. Plus, Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio in the second IC Title No.1 Contenders Qualifying Match.

The Terror Twins Promo

Damian Priest: So, The Judgment Day gave us an explanation. They explained why they turned their back on us. And they think we’re the bad guys. You’re damn right, we’re the bad guys.

Rhea Ripley: It never felt so good to be bad. And I mean, you guys made us the villains that you can’t live without.

Damian Priest: And then you want to play the victim. I’ll tell you what. At Bash In Berlin, don’t have to play nothing, because we are going to make you victims.

Rhea Ripley: I mean, we didn’t become the most destructive forces here within the WWE by being the good guy. And at Bash In Berlin, The Terror Twins are going to show no mercy.

Damian Priest: We are your devils, and we’re coming for you.

Sixth Match: Uncle Howdy w/The Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable w/American Made

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Howdy applies the cravate. Howdy with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Howdy starts dancing with Gable. Gable with a cross chop. Gable drives his knee into the midsection of Howdy. Gable talks smack to Howdy. Howdy clotheslines Gable. Gable kicks Howdy in the face. Howdy Powerslams Gable. Howdy scores the elbow knockdown. Gable regroups on the outside. Gable regains control of the match during the commercial break. Gable with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Gable goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Howdy ducks out of the way. Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Gable with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex over the top rope. Gable with a flying clothesline to the outside. Howdy responds with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Howdy with a Running Hip Attack against the ringside barricade. Howdy resets the referee’s ten count. Howdy launches Gable over the announce table. Howdy clears the table. Howdy goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Gable counters with The Olympic Slam on the announce table. Howdy gets back in the ring at the count of nine.

Gable repeatedly stomps on Howdy’s chest. Gable puts Howdy on the top turnbuckle. Gable with forearm shivers. Gable with The Avalanche Exploder Suplex for a two count. Gable follows that with Three German Suplex’s. Gable pulls down the straps. Howdy denies The Chaos Theory. Howdy is playing mind games with Gable. Howdy with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Howdy with a running back elbow smash. Howdy sends Gable chest first into the turnbuckles. Howdy stomps on the midsection of Gable. Howdy slams Gable’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Howdy with repeated back elbow smashes. Howdy hits The Magic Screw. Howdy prepares for The Sister Abigail. The referee gets distracted by Ivy Nile. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Howdy shoves Gable into the referee. Howdy applies The Mandible Claw. The Creed Brothers throws Howdy into the barricade. Howdy starts laughing at The Creeds. The Wyatt Sicks join the fray. All hell is breaking loose. Ivy jumps on Rowan’s back. Rowan drops Julius with The Big Boot. Rowan continues to march forward. Gable rolls Howdy back into the ring. Gable goes for The MoonSault, but Howdy ducks out of the way. Howdy connects with The Sister Abigail to pickup the victory.

Winner: Uncle Howdy via Pinfall

