WWE Raw Results 8/31/26

Rocket Arena

Cleveland, Ohio

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Raquel Rodriguez (c) w/Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

– Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, Ethan Page Segment

– Roman Reigns & LA Knight Segment

– Je’Von Evans & Joe Hendry vs. The Judgment Day

– PENTA vs. Rey Fenix In The Finals Of The World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament

Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files

P