WWE Raw Results 8/31/26
Rocket Arena
Cleveland, Ohio
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Raquel Rodriguez (c) w/Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca For The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship
– Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, Ethan Page Segment
– Roman Reigns & LA Knight Segment
– Je’Von Evans & Joe Hendry vs. The Judgment Day
– PENTA vs. Rey Fenix In The Finals Of The World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament
Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files
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