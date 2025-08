WWE Raw Results 8/4/25

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Sheamus vs. Rusev

– Becky Lynch Segment

– Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, CM Punk, Adam Pearce Segment

Checkout Episode 476 of The Hoots Podcast