WWE Raw Results 8/5/24

CFG Bank Arena

Baltimore, Maryland

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

GUNTHER’s Championship Celebration

Ludwig Kaiser: Ladies and gentlemen, I demand all your gratitude for your new World Heavyweight Champion. “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

GUNTHER: My name is GUNTHER. I am the ring general. I am the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. I am the King Of The Ring. And now I am your World Heavyweight Champion. Tonight, a new legacy begins. And let’s be honest, this title and this company deserves so much more for a very long time. So, if you think what I’ve done with the Intercontinental Championship is historic, just watch and see what I’m going to do as the World Heavyweight Champion. Because in this ring, I am above everybody here. I am ready and prepared for everyone and everything. There’s nothing that can catch me off guard. I am greatness personified. So, from this day forward, Monday Night Raw, and the legacy of this great business, of this great sport, and the World Heavyweight Championship belongs to me. Well Randy, I have to say, I was wrong because that caught me off guard.

Randy Orton: Listen, GUNTHER, I wanted to come out here and congratulate you, but that’s not really my style. But that being said, that gold, that title looks mighty fine hanging over your German shoulders. That’s right, you are a good-looking champion, but you know what? I can’t help that, when I look at that title, I realize that I am the only reason why you’re carrying the World Heavyweight Championship in the first place. Now, you got your title shot at SummerSlam, because you beat me at King Of The Ring. But did you really beat me at King Of The Ring? The people know it, I know it, hell, even Triple H knows it. Now, my shoulders weren’t flat down on the mat, 1-2-3. It’s the referee’s decision, that’s final, I get that. I’ve been here long enough to know that I need to respect that fact. But Triple H saw the footage, and Triple H knows that there needs to be a GUNTHER/Orton sequel.

Triple H told the entire world that there would be a GUNTHER/Orton Part II. That’s exactly why I am here tonight, I am calling that in. Now, I’m the only man in that locker room that can match you in this ring. Move for move, chop for chop, counter for counter, technician versus technician. Smooth versus Smoother. As a matter of fact, these fans deserve a modern-day Flair versus Steamboat. Now, I know that I can fill one of those roles, but the only question is, do you? Now, you call yourself a living legend, and that’s just fine. You consider yourself a living legend, and that’s perfect because, my brother, I made a career out of killing legends. And at Bash In Berlin, I’m going to do it again, and I’m going to walk out of Germany, I’m going to walk out of your home country, the new World Heavyweight Champion.

GUNTHER: Well, Randy, everything you said is true. And to be honest, not beating you clean at the King Of The Ring left a little stain on my record. So, if those voices in your head tells you that you can beat me in Berlin, I have to tell you, your voices are wrong. Randy Orton, I accept. I just want to let you know, Randy, nothing, absolutely nothing catches me out of nowhere.

Randy Orton: That’s good to know, but I’ve heard that before. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t have to be out of nowhere, I want you to see it coming.

First Match: Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Sheamus and Kaiser start brawling on the outside before the bell rings. Sheamus uppercuts Kaiser. Haymaker Exchange. Sheamus rolls Kaiser back into the ring. Kaiser with two haymakers. Chop Exchange. Uppercut/Haymaker Exchange. Sheamus whips Kaiser across the ring. Kaiser kicks Sheamus in the chest. Kaiser blocks a boot from Sheamus. Kaiser with a big palm strike. Second Chop Exchange. Kaiser kicks the right knee of Sheamus. Kaiser repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Sheamus. Sheamus tells Kaiser to bring it. Sheamus attacks the injured ribs of Kaiser. Sheamus with The Rolling Senton. Sheamus ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kaiser regroups on the outside. Kaiser calls for medical attention. It was a ruse, Kaiser attacked Sheamus from behind. Kaiser tees off on Sheamus.

Kaiser delivers The Wrap Around Dropkick into the steel ring steps. Sheamus gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Kaiser is putting the boots to Sheamus in the corner. Kaiser is choking Sheamus with his knee. Kaiser kicks Sheamus in the ribs. Kaiser drives his elbow into Sheamus forehead. Sheamus with heavy bodyshots. Kaiser answers with a cross chop. Kaiser dropkicks the right knee of Sheamus. Kaiser is mauling Sheamus in the corner. Kaiser kicks Sheamus in the back. Kaiser mocks Sheamus. Sheamus drops Kaiser with a short-arm lariat. Kaiser with a PK to the right knee of Sheamus. Kaiser with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Kaiser toys around with Sheamus. Kaiser with a series of overhand chops. Sheamus HeadButts Kaiser.

Sheamus and Kaiser are trading back and forth shots. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Sheamus. Sheamus runs through a clothesline from Kaiser. Sheamus with Two Polish Hammers. Sheamus with a corner clothesline. Sheamus follows that with The Irish Curse BackBreaker. Sheamus goes for The Celtic Cross, but Kaiser lands back on his feet. Kaiser delivers his combination offense. Sheamus hits The White Noise for a two count. Third Chop Exchange. Sheamus applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Kaiser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kaiser slams Sheamus head on the top rope. Kaiser with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Hockey Fight in Baltimore. Sheamus clotheslines Kaiser. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Sheamus with a flying clothesline to the outside. Sheamus rolls Kaiser back into the ring. Sheamus avoids the shillelagh shot from Pete Dunne. Sheamus clocks Dunne with The Pump Knee Strike. Kaiser with The Running Enzuigiri for a two count. Sheamus blocks The Twisting Reverse DDT. Sheamus with another Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus connects with The Brogue Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sheamus via Pinfall

– We got a really cool video package honoring the fact that The Wyatt Family made their WWE Debut in Baltimore 11 years ago.

Damian Priest & Finn Balor Segment

Damian Priest: Finn Balor, you know what time it is. Get down here and take this beating like a man. Is this for real? How do you go from being The Prince to a backstabbing scumbag to a coward? You know where I’m from. You know my story. You know, most of my life, I’ve been on my own. That was until I found The Judgment Day. They gave me a reason to fight. They made me feel like I belong somewhere. But then, last Friday, at the premiere of my documentary, I heard what people had to say, what I meant to them, and I see you all here tonight. I hear you, I see you, and I realize that my family got a whole lot bigger. So, Finn Balor, let me introduce you to my new family. You think I’m upset just because I lost the World Heavyweight Title? No, man, I can win that back. I’m pissed off because you took that title away from all of us. You made me feel like I disappointed my family. And for somebody like me, you know I can’t let that stand. Finn Balor, listen to me closely, when you are suffering, know that I’m the reason for your pain, so get your ass out here, and let the beatings begin.

Finn Balor: Damian, big man, I just want you to know, you brought all this upon yourself. See, I didn’t betray you, you betrayed The Judgment Day. You know how it’s supposed to be. We have each other’s backs. No leaders. But that all changed when you became champion. You went back on your word. A year ago, I almost became champion, and this happened. What was it that you told me in the car after the show to console me? You said, Finn, it’s time to man up. Well, I waited, and I waited a full year, and I maned up. I screwed you and I screwed your family. So, you’re from the streets, well, you’re just a loser from the streets. I’m not going to fight you, no. But you know who will? Someone who’s deserved it. JD will. Me, no, I’ll wait. I’m going to wait till you feel safe, I’m going to wait till you feel comfortable, I’m going to wait till you almost forgotten about me. And when your back is turned, I’ll be there to stab you in it, again and again, and again. And it won’t just be me, we all will. The New Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito, JD McDonagh)

– We see Adam Pearce having a conversation with Bronson Reed. Reed is upset that Sheamus had a match tonight instead of him, especially considering the fact he beat him last week. Reed is tired of the disrespect and excuses from Pearce. If he wants to get to the top, he’ll determine his own path.

Second Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler w/Sonya Deville & Zoey Stark

Baszler is throwing haymakers at Valkyria. Baszler kicks the left hamstring of Valkyria. Baszler punches Valkyria in the back. Baszler applies a wrist lock. Baszler lifts Valkyria up in the air. Baszler with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Baszler kicks out the legs of Valkyria. Baszler stomps on the left elbow of Valkyria. Baszler poses for the crowd. Baszler with another hamstring kick. Baszler works on the left shoulder of Valkyria. Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Baszler. Valkyria avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Valkyria with a Running Crossbody Block.

Valkyria clotheslines Baszler. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria goes for The Step Up Enzuigiri, but Baszler counters with The Ankle Lock. Valkyria kicks Baszler in the ribs. Valkyria drops Baszler with The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Valkyria gets distracted by Zoey Stark. Valkyria kicks Stark off the ring apron. Valkyria dives over Baszler. Valkyria with a Diving Dropkick to Deville. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler denies The Nightwing. Valkyria blocks The German Suplex. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyria connects with The Nightwing for a two count. Deville and Stark jump Valkyria which forces the disqualification. After the match, Deville and Company get into a brawl with Damage CTRL.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via Disqualification

Karrion Kross Promo

Tick Tock. Tick Tock. The Doomsday Clock strikes midnight here on Raw. And tonight, The Authors Of Pain will put an end to the team that has stood the test of time. For almost ten years, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been pillars in this business, ushering in the power of positivity. But unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. How tragic? But the real tragedy here is that it didn’t have to be this way for Xavier Woods. Kofi Kingston carved out his own path, sored to the top of the mountain and became the man. Xavier Woods, too afraid to become his own man. And history will remember, when it’s all said and done, Woods will be just a man, standing next to the man. It’s so sad. But it didn’t have to be this way for Xavier Woods, because I gave him opportunity after opportunity, certainly more opportunities than I’ve been given. But he chose his fate, he chose to stand with Kofi, and they’re going to share that same fate tonight, when we witness the death of The New Day. So, sayeth The Final Testament.

– Chad Gable doesn’t want Ivy Nile to talk to Maxxine Dupri because she has nothing to offer. The Alpha Academy can keep the name. Gable says that they’re going to take down The Wyatt Sicks.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre Segment

CM Punk: Why is he smiling? Why is he so happy? We’ll get to that in one second. Before I do that, I just want to take a really quick minute to shoutout and give some flowers to my good friend, my teammate, my brother, Belal Muhammad, he won the UFC Welterweight Title. It’s been a busy week. I didn’t forget. Congratulations. I love to see good things happen to good people, and I love to watch hard work payoff. So, why am I so happy? I lost, Saturday, big L at SummerSlam. I said I was going to do things that I didn’t do. This is why I’m happy. I haven’t been to Baltimore for over 10 years. And sorry, it feeds the ego when I come out and 10,000 people are screaming my name at me. That makes me happy. Losing doesn’t make me happy, but SummerSlam was not a guarantee. Baltimore, Monday night was not a guarantee. I imagined a lot of you in the crowd love me, because every time I get knocked down, I get back up. There are some people in this company that absolutely hate me, because I don’t stay down. When I said SummerSlam wasn’t a guarantee, it’s because in January I was hurt, and all of this was taken away from me, just when I came back, just when I had that monumental return.

It was all taken away from me. And I was told, nine months, and you know why I’m happy, right now. You know why I’m proud of myself, for one of the first times in my life, it’s because they said nine months and I did it in five. There’s a big bad man named Drew McIntyre walking around here, 6’5, 265, tough son of a bitch, and he hurt me and that happens. But he gloated about it, and he said he prayed about it. Put my name on my shirt, said that he wanted to ruin my life. Told lies about me to make him feel better about himself. So why am I happy, because I lost to Drew McIntyre? Because I’m back. SummerSlam was the start. I know people’s road to WrestleMania starts in January at the Royal Rumble, but mine started on Saturday. I started at the bottom before, and I make my way all the way to the top. Where would CM Punk be if it wasn’t for the fans? Where would be CM Punk if he stayed down the last time he lost a championship? My summer of hate didn’t start the way I predicted, but guess what? It’s still the summer, and I say, this packed house of beautiful people deserves less CM Punk talking and more CM Punk fighting. Round Two. I want Drew McIntyre, because he said he was going to put me in the ground, and I’m still standing. There’s still air in my lungs, there’s still blood in my veins, and as long as that happens, son of a bitch.

Seth Rollins: You’re in a good mood, and so am I. Because after ten long years, it’s finally time for me to put you in the dirt. Come on, you want to let me in the ring or do you want to get your ass kicked out here?

CM Punk: Hey, I’m not the one that dressed like a cowboy today, but I’ll be your huckleberry. Let’s go.

Drew McIntyre: Hey, Punk, guys, guys, guys. What is with all this negativity? Tonight is the night of celebration. Everybody is talking about the biggest match from SummerSlam, when Drew McIntyre beat CM Punk and Seth Freakin’ Rollins counted the 1-2-3. Punk, I think I’ve earned your undivided attention at this point. I’m going to say nice things about you. Going to talk about your favorite topic, CM Punk. You shocked me, mate. You shocked the world on Saturday. You brought the fight. You proved that you still got it. But you’re no longer the best in the world, I am. Come on, guys, are you going to keep staring lovely into each other’s eyes, or you going to look over here? I know how to get your attention. Guess who’s still in my corner, Punk? Your stupid looking dog, Larry, and your lovely wife, AJ.

Punk starts running after McIntyre. Bronson Reed clocks Seth Rollins with Two Body Avalanches. Rollins escapes The Death Valley Driver. Rollins with rapid fire haymakers. Rollins SuperKicks Reed. Rollins with The Big Boot. Reed responds with The Death Valley Driver. Reed with Two Running Senton Splashes. Reed drags Rollins to the corner. Reed delivers Six Tsunami Splashes to close this segment.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Adam Pearce. Pearce says that it’s too early to give a medical update on Seth Rollins, but he’s currently on his way to the hospital. Pearce stops CM Punk in his tracks. Pearce had McIntyre leave the building. He’s not ready to have this conversation with Punk.

Third Match: The New Day vs. The Authors Of Pain w/The Final Testament

Kofi Kingston and Akam will start things off. Kofi dropkicks Akam. Akam backs Kof into the turnbuckles. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Akam. Kofi with a flurry of strikes in the corner. Akam reverses out of the irish whip from Kofi. Kofi with a Springboard Axe Handle Strike. Kofi applies a side headlock. Akam whips Kofi across the ring. Kofi SuperKicks Rezar. Akam drops Kofi with The SpineBuster. Akam tags in Rezar. Rezar is raining down hammerfists. Rezar talks smack to Woods. Rezar is choking Kofi with his boot. Rezar dumps Kofi out of the ring. Kross rocks Kofi with a forearm smash behind the referee’s back. Woods is pissed. Rezar rolls Kofi back into the ring. Rezar punches Kofi in the chest. Rezar whips Kofi into the turnbuckles. Kofi kicks Rezar in the face. Rezar drives his knee into the midsection of Kofi. Rezar tags in Akam. Akam repeatedly stomps on Kofi’s chest. Akam wraps the left shoulder of Kofi around the middle rope. Akam continues to put the boots to Kofi. Akam with a big sledge. Akam with The Exploder Suplex. Akam is mauling Kofi in the corner. Akam puts his knee on the back of Kofi’s neck. Kross delivers another cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Akam applies a front face lock.

Rezar tags himself in. Akam punches Kofi in the back. Rezar with a gut punch. Rezar applies the chin bar. Kofi fights from underneath. Rezar with a knee lift. Rezar with The Fallaway Slam. Rezar tags in Akam. Akam with a straight right hand. Akam puts Kofi on the top turnbuckle. Kofi is displaying his fighting spirit. Kofi drops Akam with The Tornado DDT. Woods and Rezar are tagged in. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from Rezar. Woods slides under Rezar’s legs. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods transitions into a corner mount. Rezar reverses out of the irish whip from Woods. Woods kicks Rezar in the face. Woods with Two SuperKicks. Rezar drives Woods back first into the turnbuckles. Rezar puts Woods on the top turnbuckle. Woods is throwing haymakers at Rezar. Woods with repeated headbutts. Woods with The Missile Dropkick. Woods sends Akam tumbling to the floor. Kofi lands The Trust Fall. The referee gets distracted by Scarlett. Kross knocks Woods off the top turnbuckle. Odyssey Jones flings Kross around the ringside area. Woods connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory. After the match, AOP gangs up on Woods. Jones storms into the ring to make the save. Jones with Two Running Hip Attacks. Jones with The Double Sidewalk Slam. Kross rocks Jones with a forearm smash. Jones plants Kross with The Bossman Slam.

Winner: The New Day via Pinfall

JD McDonagh Promo

Do you know what my favorite part of SummerSlam was? Do you know what really made me laugh hard? It was you, Priest, you were looking up at that screen and you saw the replay of what Finn did at SummerSlam. You really didn’t see the train coming on the track, did you? You got arrogant, and you were blinded by it. You didn’t see that you’ve only been the World Heavyweight Champion as long as you were because The Judgment Day allowed it. I sacrificed my body to keep you on top. You never wanted me in The Judgment Day. You never wanted me in your cool kids crew, because you knew that I was the only person on this planet that Finn would listen to ahead of you. Tonight, I get my revenge, because now I am in The Judgment Day and you’re out. Now I am a WWE Champion and you have nothing. Tonight, The Irish Ace is going to make you suffer. All Rise For The Judgment Day.

– Xavier Woods didn’t seem too elated about Odyssey Jones helping out The New Day. New Day and Jones had a dance off with The Alpha Academy.

Fourth Match: The Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under

R-Truth and Austin Theory will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Truth applies a side headlock. Truth kicks the right hand of Waller. Truth with a Back Body Drop. Truth with a Double Headscissors Takeover. Truth follows that with a deep arm-drag. Truth tags in Miz. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Awesome Truth with a pair of stereo clotheslines. A-Town Down Under regroups on the outside. Theory tags in Waller. Waller wants to fight Truth. Miz tags in Truth. Truth with two haymakers. Truth sends Waller to the corner. Truth with Two Monkey Flips. Truth whips Waller across the ring. Waller kicks Truth in the chest. Waller tags in Theory. Truth ducks a clothesline from Waller. Truth with a Calf Kick. Theory responds with The Roll Through Dropkick. Theory knocks Miz off the ring apron. Theory puts his knee on the back of Truth’s neck. Theory takes a victory lap. Haymaker Exchange. Theory kicks Truth in the gut. Theory with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Theory applies a rear chin lock. Theory transitions into a front face lock. Truth with heavy bodyshots. Theory with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Theory punches Truth. Theory tags in Waller.

A-Town Down Under drives Truth shoulder first into the steel ring post. Waller hooks the outside leg for a two count. Waller applies the cravate. Theory tags himself in. Waller with a toe kick. Double Irish Whip. A-Town Down Under goes for a Double Dropkick, but Truth holds onto the ropes. Truth dumps Waller out of the ring. Truth kicks Theory in the face. Waller wisely pulls Miz off the apron. Truth avoids The Running Elbow Drop. Truth uses his feet to create separation. Truth rolls under a clothesline from Waller. Truth tags in Miz. Miz with a series of clotheslines. Miz with The Double Flapjack. IT Kicks! Miz with a double basement dropkick. Miz with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Miz follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Miz rolls Theory back into the ring. Miz with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Miz kicks the left knee of Waller. Miz drops Theory with The Implant DDT for a two count. Theory blocks The Skull Crushing Finale. Miz repeatedly kicks Theory in the ribs. Miz with The Awesome Clothesline. Truth made the blind tag. Miz with a Flying Crossbody Block. Truth catches Waller in mid-air. Truth accidentally clocks Miz with Waller’s legs. Truth delivers The Attitude Adjustment. Theory connects with The A-Town Down to pickup the victory.

Winner: A-Town Down Under via Pinfall

Damian Priest Promo

JD, this beating you’re going to receive tonight, it’s a longtime coming. See, I never wanted your ass in The Judgment Day, nobody wanted you in The Judgment Day, except for one guy. The same guy who I thought was my brother, the same guy who betrayed me on Saturday. You know what’s crazy to me, that for somebody with a skull this big, you only have a brain like this, because you’re too stupid to realize you’ve already been betrayed. You think you’re going to be the one to take me out? No, Balor sent you to me to cast the first bullet. He thinks my clip is going to run out, but I got a lot left in the chamber for his ass, too. It’s like this, JD, I hope you confess your sins, because tonight, I’m sending your big-headed ass straight to hell.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Bron Breakker. Is he ready for the inevitable onslaught of superstars that will be coming after him and his Intercontinental Championship? It’s been less than three years since Bron made his debut on WWE Television. As far as he’s concerned, he doesn’t have a target on his back. He’s the hunter, the rest of the locker room are the hunted. What poor idiot will strike up the nerve to try to take this away from him? This championship was born for him. Bron shows off his new championship plates. There’s no man on this planet that can take this championship away from him.

Fifth Match: Damian Priest vs. JD McDonagh w/Carlito

McDonagh ducks a clothesline from Priest. McDonagh slaps Priest in the face. McDonagh unloads three knife edge chops. McDonagh kicks Priest in the gut. McDonagh ducks under two clotheslines from Priest. Priest with The Big Boot. Priest launches McDonagh to the corner. Priest rocks McDonagh with a forearm smash. Priest repeatedly stomps on McDonagh’s chest. Priest is fired up. Priest applies a wrist lock. Priest whips McDonagh back first into the turnbuckles. Priest with The Slam Dunk. Priest uncorks another forearm smash. Priest whips McDonagh across the ring. McDonagh kicks Priest in the chest. Priest answers with his third forearm of this match. McDonagh side steps Priest into the turnbuckles. McDonagh with clubbing shoulder blocks. McDonagh repeatedly stomps on Priest’s chest. McDonagh with a Running Dropkick. McDonagh stomps on the right hand of Priest. Chop/Forearm Exchange. McDonagh with a flurry of strikes. Second Chop/Forearm Exchange. Priest drops McDonagh with The Mid-Kick. McDonagh spills to the floor. Priest stares at Carlito.

Priest starts chasing after Carlito. McDonagh sends Priest chest first into the steel ring post. McDonagh lands The Suicide Dive. McDonagh drives Priest sternum first into the steel ring steps. McDonagh puts his leg on the back of Priest’s neck. Carlito delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. McDonagh stomps on Priest’s chest. McDonagh is choking Priest with his boot. Priest with heavy bodyshots. McDonagh pulls Priest down to the mat. McDonagh with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. McDonagh applies a rear chin lock. McDonagh drives his knee into Priest’s back. McDonagh with a Running Knee Strike. McDonagh applies The Rear Naked Choke. Priest gets back to a vertical base. Priest nails McDonagh with The Bell Clap.

Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but McDonagh lands back on his feet. McDonagh with The Diving HeadButt. McDonagh with The MoonSault for a two count. Priest blocks The Devil Inside. Priest drops McDonagh with The Flatliner. McDonagh with Three Palm Strikes. Priest with combination kicks. Priest with The Rolling Elbow. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest hits The Broken Arrow. Priest with The Pounce that propels McDonagh over the announce table. Priest rolls McDonagh back into the ring. Priest with The Rebound Lariat. Priest kicks Carlito off the ring apron. Finn Balor attacks Priest from behind which forces the disqualification. After the match, The Judgment Day gangs up on Priest. Priest sends McDonagh crashing to the outside. Priest dumps Dominik Mysterio out of the ring. Priest SuperKicks Carlito. Priest is left alone with Balor. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Liv Morgan gets in the way. Mysterio delivers the chop block. Mysterio is putting the boots to Priest. Rhea Ripley starts running after Morgan and Mysterio. Ripley repeatedly drives Morgan face first into the ring post. All hell is breaking loose in Baltimore. Ripley goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Mysterio makes the save. Ripley HeadButts McDonagh. Priest plants McDonagh with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam.

Winner: Damian Priest via Disqualification

– Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark brutally attacked Dakota Kai in the backstage area.

Sixth Match: Iyo Sky w/Kairi Sane vs. Sonya Deville w/Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Deville with a flurry of strikes after the bell rings. Deville with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Deville with a Spinning Back Kick. Sky avoids The Sliding Knee Strike. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Deville with a forearm smash. Deville with repeated knee lifts. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Deville. Sky with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sky gets distracted by Zoey Stark. Sky kicks Stark in the face. Sky rocks Baszler with a forearm smash. Deville throws Sky into the steel ring steps. Deville has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Deville hooks the outside leg for a two count. Deville with clubbing mid-kicks. Deville pulls Sky down to the mat. Sky is displaying her fighting spirit.

Deville goes for The Deville’s Advocate, but Sky rolls her over for a two count. Deville blocks a boot from Sky. Deville with another knee lift. Sky sends Deville shoulder first into the steel ring post. Sky with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sky with a shoulder block. Sky follows that with The Shotei. Sky dropkicks Deville. Sky with a running back elbow smash. Sky delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Deville blocks The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Deville catches Sky with a knee lift. Deville with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Sky blocks The German Suplex. Sky with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Sky with The Bullet Train Attack for a two count. Kairi Sane drops Stark with The Spinning Back Fist. Sky with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Baszler. Sky denies The Deville’s Advocate. Damage CTRL with The Orihara MoonSault/Insane Elbow Combination. Sky rolls Deville back into the ring. Sky connects with Over The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Iyo Sky via Pinfall

– We see Ilja Dragunov having a conversation with a very dejected Sami Zayn. Ilja tells Sami to keep his head up because he was a true Intercontinental Champion, and his fighting spirit inspires people. Sami says that Ilja is going to make a fine champion of himself down the road. Jey Uso tries to lift up Sami’s spirits. He’s going to get his rematch with Bron Breakker, and regained his Intercontinental Championship. That match will take place next week. Jey tells Sami to handle his business because they also have unfinished business with The Judgment Day, and he’ll become a double champion.

– Joe Gacy Vignette.

– Next week on Raw, Bron Breakker will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match. Plus, Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Seventh Match: The Wyatt Sicks w/Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross vs. American Made In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Pier Six Brawl before the bell rings. Uncle Howdy is chilling on the rocking chair. Lumis is playing mind games with Gable. Julius tags himself in. Lumis ducks a clothesline from Julius. Lumis with a running corkscrew elbow strike. Lumis with The SpineBuster. Lumis follows that with two running sledges. Lumis with a Running Leg Drop. Lumis tags in Gacy. Gacy with a corner clothesline. Julius reverses out of the irish whip from Gacy. Gacy does the Spider Pose in the corner. Gacy with another corner clothesline. Gacy with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Gacy tags in Lumis. Gacy ducks a clothesline from Brutus. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination. Gable pulls Lumis down to the ring. Julius tags in Gable. American Made clears the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Baltimore. The referee is losing control of the match. Rowan uses Julius as a battering ram. Gacy bodyslams Brutus. Rowan bodyslams Julius on top of his brother. Gacy with a Double Back Senton Splash. Assisted PowerBomb to the outside. Gacy rolls Julius back into the ring.

Lumis throws Brutus into the steel ring post. Rowan is choking Brutus with his boot. Gacy with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Gacy levels Gable with The Body Avalanche. Gacy knocks Julius off the ring apron. Gacy with a Running Knee Strike. Gable reverses out of the irish whip from Gacy. Gable wraps the right leg of Gacy around the middle rope. Gable with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Gable repeatedly drops his weight on the left knee of Gacy. Gable tags in Brutus. Brutus repeatedly stomps on Gacy’s chest. Brutus works on the left knee of Gacy. Brutus rocks Gacy with a forearm smash. Brutus tags in Julius. Julius is putting the boots to Gacy. Julius with Two Elbow Drops for a one count. Julius drags Gacy to the corner. Julius tags in Gable. Gable hyperextends the left leg of Gacy. Gable repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Gacy. Gable applies a standing leg lock.

American Made continues to cut the ring in half. Gable with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Gable tags in Brutus. Brutus with The Fallaway Slam. Brutus tags in Julius. Brutus with The Standing MoonSault. Simultaneous tag to Gable. MoonSault Party for a two count. The Creeds drive Lumis shoulder first into the steel ring post. Simultaneous tag to Julius. Double Irish Whip. Gacy with The Handspring Double Clothesline. Rowan and Gable are tagged in. Rowan with a series of clotheslines. Rowan with The Spinning Heel Kick. Rowan follows that with a corner clothesline. Rowan clotheslines Brutus over the top rope. Rowan with a Back Body Drop to Gable. Rowan with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Rowan dumps Gable face first on the ringside barricade. Rowan pays homage to Luke Harper. Rowan with The Slingshot Senton. Rowan Powerslams Gable for a two count. The Creeds gang up on Rowan. Julius with a Rising Knee Strike. Another melee ensues. Lumis with a Diving Senton Bomb to the outside. Gable with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. The Wyatt Sicks with Stereo Uranage Slams onto the announce table. Rowan hits The Iron Claw Slam. Simultaneous tag to Lumis. Gacy PowerBombs Lumis into Gable. Lumis connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Wyatt Sicks via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 424 of The Hoots Podcast