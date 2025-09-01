WWE Raw Results 9/1/25

Paris La Defense Arena

Paris, France

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– We see CM Punk standing by the parking lot door. Punk tells Adam Pearce that it’s on sight when Seth Rollins arrives to the arena.

Jey Uso, LA Knight, The Vision Segment

Jey Uso: Hey, my bad, Paris, but tonight we ain’t gonna run it back, because I was supposed to be standing in front of you tonight with the World Heavyweight Championship across my waist, and instead I got some lego tape on my waist, you know. But I am running it back through my mind, uce. What if I stood out of Roman’s match, probably would’ve been alright, you know. What if I’d listen to his advice instead of trying to help him? But if you know me, if you know one thing about Jey Uso is that he don’t play about his family. Don’t talk about my family, don’t disrespect my family, and please don’t ever, ever put your hands on my family. Now that The Big Dog is laid up in the hospital, you know what I’m saying, all I hear is him saying, smash them all, so here’s what we’re gonna do. The Vision, Seth, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, all three of y’all bring your ass out here, because it’s go time.

LA Knight: Let me talk to you. Whether anybody else did last night, I believed in myself, I believed I would win, I believed I would be World Heavyweight Champion. And instead, let’s be honest, I stand here, right now, a loser. Let’s call what it is, I ain’t gotta be ashamed of that. I lost that match, you lost that match, we all lost that match, and still World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Now, the rap on you, people like to say that, maybe at some point you lived in your cousin’s shadow. I don’t know anything about that, but I can damn sure say that Seth sure lives in his wife’s. But this all could’ve been prevented, you don’t understand. We had the chance to put Seth through the table, fight it out, three of us, me, you, Punk, and see who’s better man. And who spoiled that? You did. You don’t understand, BFT in the middle, 1-2, who spoils that? You did. You don’t understand, elbow through the table, Seth Rollins out of it, who spoil that? You did. You don’t understand. This all could’ve been prevented, every single bit of this. I am sick and damn tired of being left laying, I am sick and damn tired of not being World Heavyweight Champion. And if you’re gonna stand in my way, and you’re having a hard time understanding, my man, I can get you up to speed, really damn quick.

Jey Uso: Well, get me up to speed then, LA. Talk to me, uce. What’s up?

LA Knight: I think what I’m saying is.

– Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed appears on the stage.

LA Knight: Hey, guys, hold on, I just noticed that you don’t have your babysitter out here. We got two guys who liked the 8th grade so much, they repeated it three times. I hope you guys can actually rub enough brain cells together to put a coherent sentence together, and if you can’t, walk your ass back where you came from. YEAH!

Bron Breakker: I guess I’ve got enough brain cells, because I’ve beaten you twice, already. YEAH! The only thing that everybody out here should be concerned with, right now, is not these two idiots, but it’s Paul Heyman’s health, because he’s in the hospital right now, because Roman Reigns put him there. The only thing you two should be concerned with is the fact that Paul Heyman is not here, because now there’s nobody to hold us back. Hey, hey, attention Paris, Roman Reigns is in the hospital because we put him there. Tonight, we’re a couple of dogs off the leash, because Paul Heyman is not here to hold us, Paul Heyman is not here to tell us when to stop, what to do. And guess what, guys, Roman Reigns is in the hospital, we’re about to put the both of you right next to him.

Bronson Reed: Before I get to you two goons, Paris, France, acknowledge your Tribal Thief. Bron is right, we put Roman Reigns in the hospital, we beat down Roman Reigns like no one ever has, because Seth Rollins has a vision, and it did not include Roman Reigns, so we took him out. And that vision does not include Jey Uso, and it does not include LA Knight, so you two are next.

Bron Breakker: Look, you’re a couple of smart guys, you’re clearly not at 100% tonight, so what do you say, we have ourselves a match right here in Paris?

Bronson Reed: Unless you two aren’t too, you know, banged up enough or you’re not man enough or you don’t have the balls. Maybe it’s Old YEET, No SKEET.

LA Knight: I’m clearly a little beat up, I’m a little banged up, I know you’re banged up. Me and you can do this another time. But if this greasy warthog, and this cross-eyed halfwit wants to get their ass whipped tonight, you can. YEAH!

Jey Uso: Hey, I’m right with you, uce. Talk to em’. Four letters, one word, UGH-UGH, YEET!

– Iyo Sky apologies to The Kabuki Warriors for what happened last week. Asuka says that it’s okay, they’re family. Iyo starts hugging Asuka and Kairi. Asuka says that they’ll care of The Judgment Day for Iyo. Iyo says that she’s done with Rhea. Unlike Rhea Ripley, they don’t need help, and they got to get to the ring because their match is next. Kairi tells Iyo that everything is going to be okay.

First Match: The Judgment Day vs. The Kabuki Warriors

STILL TO COME

– PENTA & The War Raiders vs. Grayson Waller & The New Day In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Adam Pearce Segment

– Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Jey Uso & LA Knight vs. The Vision

Checkout Episode 480 of The Hoots Podcast