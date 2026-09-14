WWE Raw Results 9/14/26

Arena CDMX

Mexico City, Mexico

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Stephanie Vaquer Championship Celebration

– Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice In A 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier

– Je’Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory In A 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier

– Roman Reigns (c) vs. PENTA For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files