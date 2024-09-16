WWE Raw Results 9/16/24

Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

CM Punk Promo

CM Punk: I’m at the point in my career where sometimes people ask me, how many matches do I have left in these old bones? And depending on how you feel about me, the answer is either wildly disappointing or it makes you tremendously happy, because the answer is way more than you think. When I came back to the WWE, I said I did not come here to make friends, and that didn’t necessarily mean that I came here to make a mortal enemy, but that’s exactly what I have done. So much so that, the only way to end this, between Drew McIntyre and myself is in Hell In A Cell. I feel a little bit naive to think that I thought this was over, because I touched four turnbuckles in Berlin. Maybe Drew was a little bit naive to think that this was all going to be over, because he jumped me in Chicago, months ago, and tried to drag my wife and my dog into this mess. We probably all agree that it should’ve stopped, the second time Drew sent me to a hospital, two weeks ago.

But I’m just too damn stubborn. Drew’s fatal mistake in all of this is not getting the job done. And now things are drastically different. People can ask me, how many Hell In A Cell matches do you have left in you? The honest answer is, zero. My little sister has asked not to do this. My wife asked me not to do this. Maybe the angel on my shoulder begged me not to do this. So, armed with all of that information, please allow me to tell you exactly why I’m going to do this. The last time I was in Portland, I sat there, and I told Drew, if you push me far enough, I can become the devil himself.

And now the devil is here. The devil in my heart tells me, the only way this end, is in Hell In A Cell, the same heart Drew McIntyre promised that he was gonna get to stop beating. And Drew McIntyre, I can’t promise that I’m going to kill you, because I won’t make promises that I won’t 100% cannot deliver on. So, here’s my promise. I’m going to make you bleed. And I promise that you are going to have to kill me, because I am prepared to die, I am prepared for this heart to stop beating, I am prepared for all of this to be over with. I had a great career. And if this is the end, then so be it. I’m prepared for this to be the end of CM Punk. And if you’re prepared for this to be the end of Drew McIntyre, then I’ll see you in hell.

First Match: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Sheamus dodges The Pump Kick. Rockers Punches. Dunne rocks Sheamus with a forearm smash. Dunne with a chop/forearm combination. Dunne kicks the left hamstring of Sheamus. Sheamus with The Irish Curse BackBreaker. Sheamus with forearm shivers across the back of Dunne. Sheamus launches Dunne over the top rope. Dunne blocks The Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Dunne hyperextends the right elbow of Sheamus. Sheamus with a Swinging Uranage Slam. Sheamus repeatedly stomps on Dunne’s chest. Dunne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dunne works on his joint manipulation game. Dunne stomps on the left elbow of Sheamus. Sheamus regroups on the outside. Dunne with The Slingshot Forearm. Dunne stands on the left hand of Sheamus. Sheamus with The Alabama Slam onto the announce table. Sheamus is fired up.

Sheamus has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sheamus is throwing haymakers at Dunne. Sheamus goes for The Avalanche White Noise, but Dunne counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Dunne is getting flustered by the Butch chants. Dunne with a diving forearm smash. Dunne transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dunne stomps on Sheamus face. Dunne talks smack to Sheamus. Sheamus calls Dunne a bitch. Sheamus with a flurry of clotheslines. Sheamus Powerslams Dunne. Sheamus with The King Kong Knee Drop for a two count. Sheamus goes for The Celtic Cross, but Dunne lands back on his feet. Dunne with another Enzuigiri. Dunne stomps on Sheamus fingers. Dunne with The Roundhouse Kick. Dunne ascends to the top turnbuckle. Sheamus with a leaping uppercut. Sheamus with The Avalanche Powerslam for a two count. Eighteen Beats Of The Bodhran. Dunne kicks Sheamus in the face. Dunne grabs the shillelagh. Sheamus with The Pump Knee Strike. The referee snatches the shillelagh away from Sheamus. Dunne attacks Sheamus with a cricket bat. Dunne connects with The Brogue Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pete Dunne via Pinfall

– Jey Uso tells The Terror Twins that he’ll have their back during Damian Priest’s match with Dominik Mysterio. Xavier Woods joins the conversation. He asks The Terror Twins to not get involved in this match. Priest tells Woods to whoop The Judgment Day’s ass and take their titles.

– We see Braun Strowman talking to The Miz in the locker room. Braun is not feeling at one hundred percent, but he’s not going to make any excuses. Miz wishes Braun good luck in his match with Bronson Reed. He asks Braun what he meant when he said that Miz is no match for Bronson Reed last week? Braun says that he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful with that comment. Miz talks about his resume. Braun says that, sometimes it takes a monster to put down a monster. Miz knows that he’s not a monster.

Second Match: Zoey Stark w/Pure Fusion Collective vs. Natalya w/Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Natalya rolls Stark over for a one count. Strong lockup. Stark backs Natalya into the ropes. Stark shoves Natalya. Natalya applies a side headlock. Stark sends Natalya to the corner. Natalya dives over Stark. Stark drops down on the canvas. Stark reverses out of the irish whip from Natalya. Natalya ducks a clothesline from Stark. Natalya slaps Stark in the ribs. Natalya with a pinning combination for a two count. Stark blocks The Sharpshooter. Stark uses the ropes as a shield. Stark slams Natalya’s head on the top rope. Stark with The Apron Enzuigiri. Stark with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Stark poses for the crowd. Stark has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Natalya blocks another Springboard Missile Dropkick. Natalya with a Release German Suplex. Natalya drops Stark with The Discus Lariat. Natalya with rapid fire haymakers. Natalya slaps Stark in the face. Natalya whips Stark across the ring. Natalya with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Natalya with The Big Boot for a two count. Stark reverses out of the irish whip from Natalya. Natalya side steps Stark into the turnbuckles. Natalya goes for The Slingshot Atomic Drop, but Stark counters with a deep arm-drag. Stark dodges The Discus Lariat. Stark with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Stark SuperKicks Natalya. Stark transitions into a ground and pound attack. Stark goes for The Z360, but Natalya counters with a double leg takedown. Rollup Exchange. Stark denies The Sharpshooter. Stark with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Natalya connects with The Schoolgirl Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalya via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Rhea Ripley. She asks Rhea about the current condition of her injured knee. Finn Balor joins the conversation. He’s wanted to catch up with Rhea for a long time. He feels like Rhea is just as bad as Damian Priest. She said that The Judgment Day was a family, but in reality, all she cared about was herself. He’s tired of Rhea blaming him for everything that’s gone on with The Judgment Day. Priest is the reason why Finn wasn’t the World Heavyweight Champion last year. The Terror Twins are the reason for all of the issues that have taken place over the last three months. Rhea says that Finn shouldn’t lie to her face, because they were a family. She loved her family. If Finn wants to make The Terror Twins the bad guys in his little fictional story, then so be it. At Bad Blood, The Judgment Day will see how bad The Terror Twins really are. Finn tells Rhea that it was him that convinced Dom to go with Liv Morgan and stab Rhea in the back. Jey Uso steps in and asks Finn if they have a problem here? Finn says that Jey should focus on his upcoming IC Title Match with Bron Breakker, and that he’s out of Rhea’s league. Rhea appreciates Jey having her back.

Jey Uso & Bron Breakker Segment

Jey Uso: I said, “Main Event” Jey Uso is now in yo city. YEET! I got my match with Bron Breakker. My first, sorry, about to be my first championship in WWE. I’m excited about it. I wanted it when I first came to Raw. I wanted it when I left in The Bloodline. Now I don’t need help, uce, I can finally be on my own, getting my first singles championship, and finally be “Main Event” Jey Uso. So, this opportunity is not going to pass me by.

Bron Breakker: We got any dogs barking in Portland? I told you to stay away, and yet here you are, with this relentless pursuit for my Intercontinental Championship. So inspiring. What you’re doing out here, trying to prove the entire world, your family, that you can do this all by yourself, that you don’t need the help of your family to succeed as a singles star here. I did my homework since the last time we spoke. 14 years, you’ve been here. 14, it’s been a long time. There’s no doubt that you’re a star, Jey, a big one, one of the biggest stars in WWE. They love you. They love chanting YEET. They love “Main Event” Jey Uso. But the funny thing is, I’ve managed to do more as a singles superstar in six months than you have your entire career. Oh, here’s the kicker, I did it without my father, I did it without my uncle, I didn’t need my family’s help, I didn’t need their name. I did it all by myself. Do you know why? This is my family; this is what I fight for. I don’t fight for this championship, it fights for me. I’m a dog, that’s what I do. And next Monday, when we fight for this Intercontinental Championship, I’m going to expos you, Jey, because you are nothing without your family.

Jey Uso: I see it. I see it in you, Bron. You got that dog in you, uce. I promise I’m not going to take you lightly. But like you said, how long you’ve been here, what, six months? I’ve been on this roster for 14 years, winning championships while you were in diapers, boy. Next week, we throw hands. Next week, for the Intercontinental Championship, I’m going to dog walk your ass. We’re going to see what you’re about. We’re going to see what you’re made of. And we’re going to see how long this last, it might end up short and sweet, just like your NFL career.

Bron proceeds to punch Jey. Bron goes for The Criss Cross Spear, but Jey counters with a Spear to close this segment.

Third Match: The Judgment Day (c) vs. The New Day For The World Tag Team Championship

JD McDonagh and Kofi Kingston will start things off. McDonagh kicks Kofi in the gut. McDonagh punches Kofi in the back. McDonagh sends Kofi to the corner. Kofi with a Flying Hurricanrana. Kofi with a flying forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Kofi tags in Woods. Kofi with The PK. Woods with The Sliding Lariat. Kofi follows that with a Rebound Splash. Woods with a Leaping Fist Drop for a two count. Woods bodyslams McDonagh. Woods tags in Kofi. Assisted MoonSault for a two count. Kofi thrust kicks the midsection of Balor. Woods thrust kicks the left knee of Balor. Double Bulldog. Stereo SuperKicks. The Judgment Day regroups on the outside. Judgment Day regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Balor sends Kofi to the corner. Kofi punches McDonagh. Balor with a running chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Kofi. Kofi drops Balor with The SOS. Woods and McDonagh are tagged in. Woods with a flurry of clotheslines. McDonagh reverses out of the irish whip from Woods. Woods ducks under two clotheslines from McDonagh. Woods slides under McDonagh’s legs. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods transitions into a corner mount. Woods knocks Balor off the ring apron. McDonagh kicks Woods in the gut. McDonagh goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Woods lands back on his feet. Woods with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Woods pops back on his feet.

Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Balor. Kofi with a Springboard Tomahawk Chop. Woods dropkicks Balor to the floor. Kofi lands The SomerSault Plancha. McDonagh with a toe kick. McDonagh goes for a PowerBomb, but Woods lands back on his feet. Woods with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Woods gets distracted by Carlito, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Judgment Day gets into a brawl with The LWO. McDonagh rolls Woods over for a two count. Woods SuperKicks McDonagh. Kofi wipes out everybody with The Trust Fall. Woods hits The Limit Break, but the referee is distracted by the melee on the outside. Woods starts arguing with the referee. Woods goes for The O’Connor Roll, but McDonagh tagged out to Balor. McDonagh applies The Rear Naked Choke. Balor connects with The Coupe De Grace to pickup the victory. After the match, Woods starts yelling at Kofi.

Winner: Still The World Tag Team Champions, The Judgment Day via Pinfall

– Xavier Woods finds out that Kofi Kingston went behind his back and asked The LWO to help out. Kofi knows that The New Day doesn’t need help, but things have changed since Big E is no longer around.

Bronson Reed Promo

I’d like to tell you all a story. A story about a monster. You see, I’ve had opportunity here taken away from me, time after time. I was deemed too dangerous, a hazard to the roster, so I had enough. I had to show them how dangerous I really am. And I took out Seth Freakin’ Rollins, I took out R-Truth, I took out The Miz, and I took out Braun Strowman. And then I get COVID, and they give my opportunity to Braun Strowman. I’m not going to cry about it. Instead, I’m going to do something about it. I’m going to finish the job with you, Braun. And the story won’t be about Braun Strowman, The Monster, the story will be about, Braun Strowman “The Victim”. The victim to WWE’s true monster, me, “Big” Bronson Reed.

Fourth Match: Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

Reed tries to ambush Strowman before the bell rings. The top rope explodes. Strowman Chokeslams Reed. Strowman poses for the crowd. Strowman drops Reed with The Big Boot. Strowman plays to the crowd. Reed throws a fan into Strowman. Strowman with a Running Crossbody Block through the ringside barricade. The referee decides to call off the match. Reed heads towards the backstage area. Strowman delivers The Pounce over the production case. All hell is breaking loose in Portland. Strowman lays out the security guards. Strowman throws Reed into a wall. Strowman tips over a golf cart. Reed delivers The Tsunami through a table. Reed is pumped up. Strowman proceeds to Spear Reed through a wall.

Match Result: No-Contest

– We see Adam Pearce talking to Ludwig Kaiser in his office. Ludwig wants to know if Pearce has found an adequate opponent for GUNTHER yet. Pearce says that this is not the time or place. What’s more important than the World Heavyweight Champion? Pearce is working on finding an opponent since GUNTHER doesn’t want to defend his title against Sami Zayn. Sami makes a compelling case for a match. Ludwig says that Sami is not an adequate opponent. If GUNTHER has a problem with that, he can go to Pearce’s office and talk for himself.

Sami Zayn, Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER Segment

Sami Zayn: Well, I know I’m standing in the middle of the ring, in the middle of a red-hot crowd here in Portland, Oregon. But all week, I’ve been locked in the memory of standing in this ring, last week in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with Bret “The Hitman” Hart. And look, everything that I said last week, I meant. Bret really was my hero growing up, so it was obviously emotional. But more than anything, last week was really motivational, because I listened to Bret Hart talk about what it meant for him to be a champion, to be a true Canadian Champion, what it meant to truly have the work ethic as champion. And all I’ve been thinking about this week, is how I want that to be me. I need it to be me. I need to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

I need to be the guy who defends the title in this ring, week in, week out, against everyone that comes my way. That’s a type of champion that all of you deserve. But unfortunately, our current World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER, has repeatedly declined every single time I’ve challenged him for a World Championship opportunity. And he says that I’m not on his level. Here’s the thing, though, I don’t believe that, and I don’t think he believes it, either. Here’s what I think, I think that I’m in his head. I think he remembers exactly what happened at WrestleMania this year in Philadelphia. And I think he knows that, if we do Sami Zayn versus GUNTHER, Part II, for the World Heavyweight Championship, he knows that I have beat him before, and I can beat him again. And more than anything, I think he’s scared.

Ludwig Kaiser: Sami, Sami, what are you doing here? Out of everybody here, why you? What are you doing in the middle of the ring, asking for a World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER? And what is that nonsense about GUNTHER being scared of you? Scared of you? Why would he? You know, GUNTHER is most definitely the most dominant force in the WWE, right now. And if anything, he’s trying to protect you, Sami, he’s trying to save you, save you from the worst embarrassment of your entire life. You want to talk about WrestleMania, huh? Let’s talk about WrestleMania, Sami. WrestleMania undoubtedly was the greatest night of your career. I mean, for the first and only time, I saw your own family looking up to you instead of looking down on you. So, let me give you some advice. Miracles never happen twice, so Sami, take it, run with it, and enjoy it, because this is never going to happen again.

Sami Zayn: You know, Ludwig, I find very strange that you’re out here talking for GUNTHER, because I know GUNTHER doesn’t need you to speak for him. In fact, GUNTHER doesn’t need you for anything. But you know what I think, Ludwig? I don’t think you need GUNTHER, either. I mean, I’m out here talking about my desire to prove myself, and I obviously see that you have that, too. You’re like any one of us, that’s why you took out your partner Vinci, that’s why you broke up your tag team with Imperium, you’re looking to stand on your own two feet, and to show the world what it is that you’re capable of. You’re just like any one of us, I get it, but do you think you’re going to win respect by coming out here as GUNTHER’s mouthpiece? Look, you want to come out here, talk to me, say something to my face, that’s fine, no problem, say it. You don’t need to speak for GUNTHER. If you’re going to come out here, at least have the balls to speak for yourself.

GUNTHER: I’ll answer your challenge in a little bit. But first, is there anything you need to tell me? You better do it, right now.

Ludwig Kaiser: You know what? There’s something I wanted to get off my chest for a very long time.

Kaiser clotheslines Zayn. Kaiser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kaiser plants Zayn with a Twisting DDT.

GUNTHER: Sami, regarding your challenge for my World Heavyweight Championship, and the answer is, and will always remain, no.

Kaiser goes for another Twisting DDT, but Zayn counters with a Release German Suplex. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick to close this segment.

– Liv Morgan interrupts Damian’s Priest interview with Cathy Kelley. How sad, a former world champion doesn’t realize that he’s already a has been. It wasn’t hard for The Judgment Day to choose between The Terror Twins and Liv and Daddy Dom. Two lonely, pathetic, desperate losers, clinging onto what kept them on top. It’s quite embarrassing, isn’t it? Damian can’t believe that someone from The Judgment Day actually has a set. Liv protect that World Championship, because when Rhea Ripley gets her hands on her, it’s not going to be pretty. Priest tells Liv to give Dominik a kiss goodbye, because when Priest destroys him tonight, he’s putting her scumbag boyfriend down.

Fifth Match: Bianca BelAir w/Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky w/Kairi Sane

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Sky sweeps out the legs of BelAir. Sky dodges The Big Boot. Sky rolls BelAir over for a two count. BelAir blocks The Crucifix Bomb. BelAir whips Sky across the ring. Double Dropkick. Double Kip Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Sky ducks a clothesline from BelAir. Agility Display. Sky goes for a Hurricanrana, but BelAir blocks it. Sky with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Sky kicks BelAir in the gut. Sky with a knife edge chop. Sky sends BelAir to the corner. BelAir dives over Sky. BelAir taunts Sky. BelAir dives over Sky. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Sky. BelAir with a Running Vertical Suplex.

BelAir pops back on her feet. Sky avoids The Handspring MoonSault. Sky goes for a Springboard Arm-Drag, but BelAir lands back on her feet. Sky has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sky applies a rear chin lock. BelAir gets back to a vertical base. BelAir rolls Sky over for a two coun. BelAir runs around Sky. BelAir with two shoulder tackles. BelAir dropkicks Sky. BelAir with The Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir kicks Sky in the chest. Sky side steps BelAir into the turnbuckles. Sky with Two Shotei’s. Sky dropkicks BelAir. Sky hits The Shotgun Meteora. Sky goes for a Double Underhook BackBreaker, but BelAir blocks it. BelAir goes for a Back Body Drop, but Sky lands back on her feet.

BelAir with The Tilt-A-Whirl Gutbuster. Sky side steps BelAir into the turnbuckles. Sky blasts BelAir with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Sky kicks BelAir in the ribs. Sky with The Sunset Flip for a two count. BelAir dumps Sky face first on the top turnbuckle pad. BelAir with The SpineBuster. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. BelAir repeatedly stomps on Sky’s chest. BelAir goes for The Press Slam, but Sky lands back on her feet. Sky with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. BelAir buries her shoulders into the midsection of Sky. Sky blocks The Vertical Suplex. Sky slams BelAir’s head on the top rope. Sky lands The Suicide Dive. BelAir throws Sky back into the ring after walking her up the ring stars in a Vertical Suplex position. BelAir goes for The 450 Splash, but Sky gets her knees up in the air. Sky drags BelAir to the corner. Sky ascends to the top turnbuckle. BelAir goes for The KOD, but Sky lands back on her feet. Sky connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory.

Winner: Iyo Sky via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Ludwig Kaiser. Ludwig finds it very hypocritical for Sami Zayn to question his loyalty to GUNTHER when he’s the same person that claims that Kevin Owens is his best friend, yet they continue to turn on each other whenever the other person is having more success. Ludwig calls Sami a sad, bitter, old man. The truth is, Sami is jealous of Kevin because he’s a former World Champion, and Sami will never be a World Champion.

– Ilja Dragunov wishes Jey Uso luck in his upcoming title match with Bron Breakker. The Judgment Day proceeds to confront Dragunov. He should be wise as to he chooses as friends. Dragunov does respect The Terror Twins, that’s more than he can say about any other member of The Judgment Day. Finn is giving Ilja one last final warning.

– Next week on Raw, Drew McIntyre will respond to CM Punk. Sami Zayn will battle Ludwig Kaiser. Plus, Bron Breakker (c) vs. Jey Uso For The WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Sixth Match: Damian Priest w/Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day

Priest starts things off with a shoulder tackle. Priest launches Mysterio to the corner. Priest with forearm shivers. Priest whips Mysterio back first into the turnbuckles. Priest continues to toss Mysterio around the ring. Priest applies a wrist lock. Priest with repeated shoulder blocks. Priest whips Mysterio across the ring. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash for a one count. Priest slaps Mysterio in the chest. Priest goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Mysterio dropkicks the left knee of Priest. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Priest. Mysterio with forearm shivers. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Priest with The Flapjack. Priest repeatedly stomps on Mysterio’s chest. Priest puts his leg on the back of Mysterio’s neck. Priest gets distracted by Finn Balor. Mysterio punches Priest in the ribs. Priest rocks Mysterio with a forearm smash. Priest poses for the crowd.

Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Balor gets in the way. Mysterio regroups on the outside. Priest dumps Mysterio face first on the ring apron. Carlito backs away from Priest. Priest slams Mysterio’s head on the announce table. Priest uppercuts Mysterio. Priest clocks Carlito with a forearm smash. Priest rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Balor drives Priest shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mysterio lands The Suicide Dive. Mysterio has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Priest goes for The Broken Arrow, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Priest decks Mysterio with a back elbow smash. Mysterio side steps Priest into the turnbuckles. Mysterio kicks Priest in the gut. Mysterio drops Priest with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Mysterio talks smack to Rhea. Mysterio with forearm shivers. Mysterio slaps Priest in the chest.

Priest is pissed. Priest tees off on Mysterio. Priest with combination kicks. Priest with The Rolling Elbow. Priest clotheslines Mysterio. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest with The Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Balor continues to run interference. Mysterio rolls Priest over for a two count. Priest with The Roundhouse Kick. Priest hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Liv puts Mysterio’s foot on the bottom rope. Rhea tackles Liv over the announce table. Priest with a flying forearm smash off the steel ring steps. Priest catches Mysterio in mid-air. Priest shoves Mysterio into Balor. Priest SuperKicks Carlito. Mysterio SuperKicks Priest. Mysterio dropkicks Priest into the middle rope. Mysterio delivers The 619. Priest avoids The Frog Splash. Priest with an Inside Out Lariat. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, The Judgment Day gangs up on Priest. Rhea tugs on Mysterio’s hair. Liv pulls Rhea off the ring apron. Liv throws Ripley into the steel ring steps. Jey Uso joins the fray. Bron Breakker Spears Jey on the floor. Judgment Day works on the left leg of Priest. Liv nails Rhea with The Oblivion. Balor plants Priest with Three Coupe De Graces. The Judgment Day stands tall over The Terror Twins as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Damian Priest via Pinfall

