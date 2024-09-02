WWE Raw Results 9/2/24

Ball Arena

Denver, Colorado

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The Terror Twins & The Judgment Day Segment

Rhea Ripley: Welcome to Monday Night Mami. It feels so good to be able to say that again. But you know what actually feels better than that? What happened at Bash In Berlin, when myself and my terror twin Damian Priest, we absolutely brutalized Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. And we’re not done destroying The Judgment Day. No, we’re just getting started. At Bash In Berlin, I pinned the Women’s World Champion, so I think it’s about time that I get back the one thing that I never actually lost. So, Liv Morgan, if you’re as tough as you pretend to be.

Dominik Mysterio: Liv is not here.

Rhea Ripley: Dom, no one wants to hear your voice, so why don’t you go back there, and get your little girlfriend before I give you another black eye.

Dominik Mysterio: Liv is still recovering from what you did to her at Bash In Berlin. You and Priest took advantage of me and Liv. We were jet lagged. We didn’t get any sleep, for multiple reasons. But I’m here to let you know that Liv will accept your challenge. Just because she’s a little banged up, she’s not afraid of you. Be quiet. She’s beaten you before, and she will beat you again. And after I win the IC Title, and my little blondie and I both have gold.

Rhea Ripley: Dom, let me put this in a way that you would understand. Be quiet, stupid. Now, if the little courageous Liv doesn’t want to come out here and face me, I want you to relay this message. I’ll face her anytime, anyplace.

Dominik Mysterio: Anytime, anyplace?

Rhea Ripley: Mate, you don’t want me to repeat myself.

Ripley decks Liv with a back elbow smash. Ripley tug on Dominik’s hair. Liv gets the left leg of Ripley caught on the bottom rope. Damian Priest storms into the ring to make the save.

– Chad Gable is tired of losing to The Wyatt Sicks. The last week was not a representation of what American Made is. Chad gives American Made a big pep talk before their big match.

– Damian Priest tells Rhea Ripley to listen to the doctors. He’ll go talk to Adam Pearce and see if he can have a match with one of the fools from The Judgment Day.

First Match: American Made w/Chad Gable vs. The Alpha Academy In A Six Person Mixed Tag Team Match

American Made ambushes Alpha Academy after the bell rings. Brutus with hammerfists to Tozawa. Brutus with a forearm smash. Brutus tags in Julius. Knee Smash Party. Double GutBuster to Tozawa. Julius goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tozawa lands back on his feet. Tozawa with a Spinning Back Kick. Tozawa crawls under Julius legs. Tozawa with The Windmill Kick. Tozawa tags in Otis. Julius retreats to the outside. Otis clotheslines Brutus. Julius with Two Running Knee Strikes. Julius is fired up. Julius rolls Otis back into the ring. Julius drives his knee into the midsection of Otis. Julius punches Otis in the back. Julius sends Otis to the corner. Otis catches Julius in mid-air. Otis with The World’s Strongest Slam. Julius tags in Nile. Nile gets up in Otis grill. Maxxine with The Lou Thez Press. Maxxine transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Maxxine dropkicks Nile. Maxxine tags in Otis. Otis with a double shoulder tackle. Otis uses Tozawa’s legs as a weapon. Tozawa teases The Suicide Dive. Maxxine with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. American Made regains control of the match during the commercial break. Tozawa side steps Brutus into the turnbuckles. American Made pulls Alpha Academy off the ring apron. Nile throws Maxxine into the ringside barricade. Brutus with The Shell Shock. Brutus with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Brutus tags in Julius. Julius whips Tozawa across the ring. Tozawa drops Julius with a DDT. Otis and Brutus are tagged in. Otis with a shoulder tackle. Otis drops Brutus with The Discus Back Elbow. Otis rolls under a clothesline from Julius. Otis with The Western Lariat. Otis with Two Back Body Drops. Otis levels Julius with The Body Avalanche. Otis follows that with The Caterpillar. Otis with The Spin Kick for a two count.

Julius with clubbing blows to Otis back. Julius with forearm shivers. Tozawa responds with a German Suplex. Tozawa sends Brutus tumbling to the floor. Tozawa lands The Suicide Dive. Julius catches Tozawa in mid-air. Julius with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Otis sends Julius crashing into the barricade. Brutus delivers The Brutus Ball. Maxxine tags herself in. Maxxine clotheslines Nile. Maxxine with a Rising Knee Strike. Maxxine with The Fisherman’s Suplex. Maxxine follows that with The Spinning Heel Kick. Maxxine plays to the crowd. Maxxine gets distracted by Gable. Maxxine kicks Gable off the apron. Nile with The Roundhouse Kick. Nile makes Maxxine tap out to The Dragon Sleeper. After the match, Gable starts gloating to the crowd. Gable says that The Wyatt Sicks suck. Last week was supposed to be a classic, but Uncle Howdy decided to bring his friends to the party. Gable proceeds to challenge Howdy to a 8-Man Tag Team Street Fight. He wants to get rid of The Wyatt Sicks for America. Uncle Howdy appears on the stage. His path is in the void now after 375 brutal days. The silence is deafening. His life is no longer his. Howdy proceeds to accept Gable’s challenge. They are looking forward to collecting the debt next week.

Winner: American Made via Submission

– Adam Pearce told Damian Priest that Finn Balor would only fight him if it’s a tag team match. However, Priest doesn’t have any friends. Rhea Ripley says that she has someone in mind that can be Priest’s tag team partner.

Second Match: Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler w/Pure Fusion Collective

Vega slaps Baszler in the face. Baszler runs after Vega. Baszler blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Vega with two arm-drags. Baszler kicks Vega in the face. Vega brings Baszler down to the mat. Baszler avoids The Elbow Stomp. Baszler rocks Vega with a forearm smash. Baszler puts Vega on the top turnbuckle. Vega blocks The SuperPlex. Vega slams Baszler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vega with The 619. Vega dropkicks Baszler to the floor. Baszler regains control of the match during the commercial break. Baszler applies The Lifting Key Lock. Vega decks Baszler with a back elbow smash. Baszler catches Vega in mid-air.

Baszler goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Vega counters with a Stunner. Vega with two diving clotheslines. Vega drops Baszler with The Spinning DDT. Vega plays to the crowd. Vega lands The MoonSault for a two count. Vega goes into the lateral press for a two count. Vega kicks Zoey Stark off the ring apron. Vega with a Flying Meteora to Sonya Deville. Baszler connects with The Running Knee to pickup the victory. After the match, PFC gangs up on Vega. Lyra Valkyria storms into the ring to make the save. Stark SuperKicks Valkyria. Deville hits The Deville’s Advocate. Assisted Knee Lift to Vega. Deville grabs the microphone and starts talking smack to the crowd. There’s not a man in the world that can take them home nor is there a woman that can take them out. Shoot your shot.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via Pinfall

CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Segment

CM Punk: I never get sick of it. I always wondered, man, are they going to care. But I got to ask, is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Denver, Colorado or what? Come on, let me hear you. We’re celebrating, and I cannot wait to get home to my lovely wife and my beautiful dog to celebrate, but I need to make a pitstop in Denver to celebrate with you. Show your hands, who saw Bash In Berlin? A strap match was hell. Maybe one of the toughest matches I’ve ever been to. And I mean it when I say, it is good to be alive on the other side of something that was very ugly and personal issue to me. And now that the personal is out of the way, guess what, Denver? We can get down to business. Because that’s what I am, I am a business, man. When I came back to the WWE, I said very famously, I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money. I’ll take that money however I can get it.

Cold hard cash, love from you, direct deposit, it’s 1996 and I’m Patrick Roy, and I will take it in gold. And speaking of Bash In Berlin, there’s one other person that went through hell. And speaking of gold, there’s one other person who had a tough battle, and came out on top. That’s right, I’m talking about you, GUNTHER. This is what I mean when I’m talking about business. You put Randy Orton through hell. You took Randy Orton, one of the best to ever do it to his limit, and then you went passed it. Congratulations, you’re the champ. Nothing can replace the chip on my shoulder than that belt. I put Drew McIntyre to sleep, and it’s time CM Punk woke up as champion. So, GUNTHER, congratulations, champ. Enjoy it, because we’re going to enjoy taking it off of you. The goal is gold, the target is GUNTHER, and my name is CM Punk. And we’re going to celebrate. GUNTHER, you better get used to hearing Cult Of Personality. Let’s celebrate, hit my music.

Drew McIntyre yanks CM Punk off the announce table. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wade Barrett is trying to calm down McIntyre. McIntyre clocks Punk with The Claymore. McIntyre throws Punk back into the ring. McIntyre delivers another Claymore. McIntyre repeatedly stomps on Punk’s face. McIntyre takes Punk’s bracelet. McIntyre starts choking Punk to close this segment.

– CM Punk gets on a stretcher. McIntyre continues to assault Punk before they can load him in the ambulance. McIntyre proceeds to break the bracelet in half and shoves the broken pieces into Punk’s mouth.

Third Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee In A Number One Contenders Match

Mysterio decks Dragunov with a back elbow smash. Mysterio with a forearm smash to Lee. Mysterio kicks Dragunov in the face. Dragunov and Lee uses Mysterio as a punching bag. Dragunov and Lee launches Mysterio over the top rope. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dragunov applies a side headlock. Lee whips Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov drops Lee with a shoulder tackle. Lee drops down on the canvas. Lee dodges The Running Boot. Lee with a Hurricanrana. Mysterio trips Lee from the outside. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton. Mysterio with a Diving Dropkick to Dragunov. Lee kicks Mysterio in the face. Lee is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Mysterio with The Falcon Arrow. Mysterio poses for the crowd.

Chop Exchange. Dragunov with a series of German Suplex’s. Lee has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lee puts Mysterio on the top turnbuckle. Lee with forearm shivers. Dragunov PowerBombs Lee. Dragunov delivers The H-Bomb for a two count. Mysterio with The Frog Splash for a two count. Dragunov blocks The 619. Dragunov stomps on the midsection of Mysterio. Dragunov with The Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Lee responds with a Hurricanrana off the apron. Carlito shoves Lee off the top turnbuckle. Carlito tees off on Lee. Carlito gets into a brawl with Damian Priest. Priest with forearm shivers. Priest repeatedly stomps on Carlito’s chest. Mysterio with a Baseball Slide Dropkick.

Mysterio runs away from Priest. Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Leaping Boot Exchange. Lee with a Release German Suplex. Lee SuperKicks Dragunov. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee blocks The Constantine Special. Lee with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Dragunov catches Lee in mid-air. Dragunov with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles for a two count. Dragunov puts Lee on the top turnbuckle. Lee with forearm shivers. Lee gets Dragunov tied up in the tree of woe. Lee with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Lee with The Hesitation Dropkick. Dragunov denies Operation Dragon. Dragunov with an inside cradle for a two count. Lee with a Pump Knee Strike. Lee SuperKicks Dragunov. Dragunov connects with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory. After the match, Dragunov shakes hands with Lee.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Adam Pearce. Braun Strowman tells Pearce that he can replace Bronson Reed in tonight’s Number One Contenders Triple Threat Match because he got clearance from the doctors. Pearce makes it official.

Fourth Match: The Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL In A Number One Contenders Match

Bianca BelAir and Jade Cargill are watching this match from the ringside area. Alba Fyre and Kairi Sane will start things off. Fyre kicks Sane in the gut. Fyre repeatedly stomps on Sane’s chest. Dawn tags herself in. Dawn slaps Sane in the face. Sane side steps Dawn into the ropes. Sane slaps Dawn in the chest. Dawn pulls Sane down to the mat. Dawn goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sane lands back on her feet. Sane reverses out of the irish whip from Dawn. Sane with a Headscissors Takeover. Sane with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Sane ducks a clothesline from Fyre. Sane drops Fyre with The Spinning Back Fist. Sky lands The Quebrada. Damage CTRL taunts BelAir and Cargill. Unholy Union regains control of the match during the commercial break. Sane with forearm shivers. Dawn with The Backdrop Driver. Dawn follows that with a Running Hip Attack.

Sane side steps Dawn into the turnbuckles. Fyre tags herself in. Fyre stops Sane in her tracks. Fyre goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sane counters with The DDT. Sane tags in Sky. Sky with a series of Shotei’s. Sky dropkicks Fyre. Sky stomps on the left foot of Dawn. Sky with a palm strike. Sky uses the right leg of Fyre as a weapon. Sky showcases her agility. Sky with a double dropkick. Sky pops back on her feet. Sky delivers The Bullet Train for a two count. Sky goes for The Double Underhook BackBreaker, but Fyre lands back on her feet. Sky denies The Gory Bomb. Sky kicks Dawn in the face. Sky with The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sky with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sane dumps Dawn out of the ring. Sane goes for The Insane Elbow, but Dawn pulls BelAir into the path. Fyre decks Sky with a back elbow smash. Sky with repeated palm strikes. Cargill rocks Sane with a forearm smash. Sky with a Foot Stomp for a two count. Dawn attacks Sky behind the referee’s back. Fyre tags in Dawn. Unholy Union connects with their GoryBomb/Flatliner Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Unholy Union via Pinfall

GUNTHER & Sami Zayn Segment

GUNTHER: On Saturday, Bash In Berlin was the highest grossing gate for an arena show in the history of WWE. And you Denver degenerates have the honor to look at the man responsible for it. Your World Heavyweight Champion, “The Ring General” GUNTHER. And there’s more for me to celebrate, because the other day, I beat one of the greatest legends this business has ever seen. And yes, I said a lot of personal things to Randy for this match, and even though I was right, I said those things, because in Berlin, I wanted the greatest Randy Orton of all-time. So, now I can stand in front of you and claim that I beat the greatest version of Randy Orton. But that’s alright, because at the end of the day, that big weekend was just another chapter in the legacy of the greatest Worlds Heavyweight Champion in history.

Sami Zayn: GUNTHER, it’s just crazy to me that, I’m in the back there listening to what you’re talking about. And it’s so funny that you’re talking about legacy, because I’ve taken these past couple of weeks to really think about this Intercontinental Championship reign, I just had. And thinking about where I’ve been, and where I’m heading. And when we talk about the legacy of the Intercontinental Championship, everybody talks about it as the great workhorse championship, and they talk about all the greats that held that title. But what people always forget to mention when they talk about that championship, is that the true greats, I mean, the greatest of the great, the legends. I’m talking about “The Macho Man” Randy Savage, I’m talking about Stone Cold Steve Austin, I’m talking about The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels. I’m talking about my hero as a kid, Bret “The Hitman” Hart. All of those guys, all of them, every single one of those Hall Of Famers, they won the Intercontinental Championship first, and then they used that as a steppingstone to the next level, the World Heavyweight Championship. Every single one of those guys, that’s what they did. GUNTHER, that’s exactly what you did. And now that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m coming after the one championship that has alluded me my entire career. I want the World Heavyweight Title.

GUNTHER: Well, Sami, you’re right. All those guys you mentioned, including me, we used the Intercontinental Championship as a steppingstone. And after our title reigns, we stepped up. And let’s be honest, whenever you held the Intercontinental Championship, you kind of stepped out. And that impressive list of legends you named; your name is not on that list. But I’ll give you one thing, I think that’s why those people really like you, it’s because whenever you get knocked down, you pick yourself up, and you return to this ring. Whenever things don’t go your way in your career, you pick yourself up, you brush it off, and you return in the middle of this ring. And now you’re standing in front of me, to challenge me for my World Heavyweight Championship. And I think that’s very impressive, Sami, because when I hear you talk, I hear the passion in your voice. When I look at you, I see the fire in your eyes. So, if you really want a shot at this, if you really want this more than anything else, my answer is no.

Sami Zayn: Hey, hold on just a damn second. Wait a minute, wait a minute. Hey, GUNTHER, I’ve watched you during your entire career, and I’ve never seen you back down from a fight, so why are you backing down from this one? You want to know what I think? I think it’s that, as great as you’ve been, for all of the great guys that you have beaten, you know full well that ever since you’ve been in WWE, I am the only guy who has beaten you in the middle of this ring. Got your attention now? You can run, you can hide as long as you want, but GUNTHER don’t make this mistake, I am coming for you, and I will be a World Heavyweight Champion.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Jey Uso. Has Damian Priest or Rhea Ripley given him any advice about fighting Bron Breakker? Jey is ready to turn up tonight in Colorado. Bron Breakker joins the conversation. Bron says that Jey will not be the man to beat him. Bron wants Jey to keep chasing Mami, and YEETING, because he’s going to give him one chance. Walk away. Drop out of the tournament and keep chasing Dominik Mysterio’s sloppy seconds. If Jey comes after Bron, he’s going to lose. Jey appreciates the advice from the rookie. Bron now has Jey’s attention. He’s going to win this tournament, the IC Title, and beat Bron’s ass while doing it.

Fifth Match: Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser In A Number One Contenders Match

Sheamus starts brawling with Kaiser after the bell rings. Rockers Punches. Sheamus with The Rolling Senton on the floor. Strowman with a running double shoulder tackle. Strowman sends Sheamus face first into the steel ring post. Kaiser sends Strowman crashing through the ringside barricade. Sheamus with The Irish Curse BackBreaker. Kaiser sends Sheamus shoulder first into the ring post. Kaiser with a Running Dropkick. Kaiser prepares for The Wrap Around. Strowman flings a chair into Kaiser’s face. Strowman is fired up. Strowman rolls Sheamus back into the ring. Strowman with two clotheslines.

Strowman Chokeslams Sheamus for a two count. Sheamus side steps Strowman into the turnbuckles. Sheamus with a Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus with forearm shivers across the back of Strowman. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Sheamus follows that with another Pump Knee Strike. Kaiser hits The Kaiser Roll for a two count. Kaiser goes for The Twisting DDT, but Sheamus blocks it. Kaiser fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kaiser with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sheamus connects with The Brogue Kick for a two count. Pete Dunne pulls Sheamus out of the ring. Dunne attacks Sheamus with the shillelagh. Strowman levels Kaiser with The Body Avalanche. Strowman connects with The Running Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Braun Strowman via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Pete Dunne. Pete just wanted Jackie to relay a message to Sheamus. That attack was just a message from an old friend. Pete is now shifting focus to his match with Trick Williams on NXT tomorrow night. Jackie asks Pete if the message is coming from Butch. Pete tells Jackie to stop calling him Butch.

– Next week on Raw, Jey Uso will battle Ilja Dragunov, Pete Dunne and Braun Strowman In A No. 1 Contenders Fatal Four Way Watch. Bianca BelAir and Jade Cargill will once again put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against The Unholy Union. Plus, The Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made In A 8 Person Mixed Tag Team Street Fight.

Sixth Match: Damian Priest & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will start things off. Balor immediately tags in McDonagh after the bell rings. McDonagh ducks a clothesline from Priest. McDonagh with a knife edge chop. Priest teep kicks McDonagh out of the ring. Priest throws Balor into the ring. Balor ducks a clothesline from Priest. McDonagh with clubbing hamstring kicks. Priest whips McDonagh across the ring. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest launches McDonagh to the corner. Priest with a big right hand. Priest tags in Jey. Jey with a leaping back elbow smash. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. McDonagh decks Jey with a SitOut JawBreaker. McDonagh tags in Balor. Balor with rapid fire bodyshots. Balor poses for the crowd. Balor repeatedly stomps on Jey’s back. Balor tags in McDonagh. McDonagh whips Jey across the ring. McDonagh with a drop toe hold. McDonagh with a Running Leg Drop. McDonagh tags in Balor.

Balor hammers down on Jey’s chest. Balor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Balor uses the middle rope to choke. McDonagh attacks Jey behind the referee’s back. Jey launches Balor over the top rope. Jey sends McDonagh crashing to the outside. Jey lands The Stage Dive. Judgment Day regains control of this match during the commercial break. McDonagh repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest. McDonagh tags in Balor. Jey is displaying his fighting spirit. Balor drives Jey back first into the turnbuckles. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Balor tags in McDonagh. Following a snap mare takeover, Balor with The Slingshot Foot Stomp. McDonagh with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. McDonagh applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Jey and McDonagh are trading back and forth shots. McDonagh HeadButts Jey. Jey answers with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Priest and Balor are tagged in. Priest with two clotheslines. Priest nails McDonagh with The Bell Clap. Priest dumps McDonagh chest first on the canvas. Priest unloads a series of kicks. Priest with The Rolling Elbow. Priest rocks Balor with a forearm smash.

Priest with three leaping back elbow smashes. Priest dumps McDonagh out of the ring. Balor rolls Priest over for a two count. Balor with The SlingBlade. Priest with a Leaping Roundhouse Kick. Priest plays to the crowd. Priest with The Rebound Lariat. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Balor rolls him over for a two count. Priest decks Balor with a back elbow smash. McDonagh slams Priest’s head on the top rope. Balor with The Spinout Elbow Drop for a two count. Judgment Day are putting the boots to Priest in the corner. Double Irish Whip. Priest with a double clothesline. Priest tags in Jey. Jey with a Double Crossbody Block. Jey with Two SuperKicks. Jey ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Jey Spears McDonagh. Jey drags McDonagh to the corner. Liv Morgan negates The USO Splash. McDonagh tags in Balor. Balor hits The SlingBlade. Balor blasts Jey with The Shotgun Dropkick. Balor tags in McDonagh. Balor delivers The Coupe De Grace. McDonagh connects with The MoonSault for a two count. Rhea Ripley appears on the stage. Rhea starts attack Liv with the crutch. Liv proceeds to run away from Rhea. Jey tags in Priest. Priest clotheslines McDonagh over the top rope. Priest with The Razor’s Edge. Priest tags in Jey. Jey connects with The Uso Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Damian Priest & Jey Uso via Pinfall

