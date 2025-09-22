WWE Raw Results 9/22/25

Ford Center

Evansville, Indiana

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Evansville, Indiana, what do you want to talk about? Well, we could talk about this, right here, the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship Ring. And as much as I love it, I’ve got nine other digits, I would love to add more. Crown Jewel. Perth, Australia. The Undisputed WWE Champion against The World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins: You know, from the moment we both walked out of SummerSlam as champions, I had Crown Jewel circled on the calendar. We both had some hoops to jump through to get to this point, but here we are, Champion versus Champion, Seth Rollins versus Cody Rhodes, two of the best in the world, in their prime, one-on-one. May the best man win. And should be that simple, but it’s not that simple, because it’s and you me, and it’s deeper and bigger than that. Now, I’m pretty good at reading people, Cody. I know what all of these people here tonight think about me. I know what the locker room thinks about me, I know what the internet thinks about me, I know what everybody watching at home on Netflix thinks about me, and I don’t give a damn. Because these people, they don’t know what’s good for them, they don’t have the right to make decisions. Fortunately, it’s not about him, because he doesn’t have a championship. I know what that moron thinks of me. But what I need to know, I want to know from you, and I want the truth, Cody, what do you think of me? The truth, Cody, I want the truth, what do you think of me?

Cody Rhodes: Alright, you want the truth? What do I think of you? I guess it’s complicated, right, and it shouldn’t be complicated. You’ve certainly in recent memory made some questionable choices, one of them is standing right there. Hello, Mr. Heyman. But, Seth, what do I think of you? You changed my life. I came back at WrestleMania, maybe you did it indirectly, but you had the courage to stand across from an opponent that you didn’t know. You changed my life at Hell In A Cell, because without that low, without that injury, I wouldn’t know what I was capable of doing. And you changed my life again, and not just my life, you changed my career at WrestleMania 40 when you were my shield.

You changed my career when you helped validate the Rhodes name and finally get the WWE Championship in my family. Again, it shouldn’t be complicated, I just had your lovely wife on the podcast the other day. Hey, I know it’s Sports Entertainment, and it’s Wrestling 101 for me to stand out here and run you down before Crown Jewel, to exchange these barbs. But a better question, Seth, is what do you think of you, right? Because Seth Rollins on any given night, it’s not just one of the best, could be the absolute best. But that Seth Rollins that I am talking about is not hiding behind these three goons over here. So, I’m not gonna sling mud with you here, I’m just gonna go ahead and say it like it is. So, question for you, we know we have our match, we know you’re a champion, I’m a champion, and another ring is on the line, what could I do for you right now, Seth?

Seth Rollins: You want to talk about that ring? Before we talk about that ring, we need to talk about this watch. That’s right, this is the watch that you gave me at WrestleMania 40. I haven’t worn it a single time since then until tonight. And I need to know, Cody, was this real, was this a real gift or was it a token gesture? Because you are fantastic at saying all the right things about me, glowing praise you heap on me when it suits you, because in your next breath, you undermine every single thing that I stand for. You stand in this ring, you go on interviews, and you say, with a straight face, that you are the right person to lead this industry into the future. You say that you’re the Quarterback, you’re QB 1, and there’s nobody better suited for that job.

So, if you really believe that, Cody, if you believe that in your core, then what does that say about me? The way I see it, there’s only two possibilities, Cody. Either you don’t think I’m good enough or you just don’t think I’m as good as you. Those aren’t goons, understand that? The Vision isn’t just a group of people; The Vision is an idea about what the future of this industry looks like. Listen to me, it’s what the future of this industry looks like, and it runs through me. I, I, I am the tip of that sphere, not you. So, you can be the Quarterback, Cody, but you will be my Quarterback. And if you don’t agree with that, it doesn’t matter, because in three weeks, Crown Jewel, the truth will come out, by any means necessary. You will find out, I am the creator, I am the prime mover, Cody. This is not a two-man show, I’m the alpha.

Cody Rhodes: You’re the alpha? A lot of questions here for me, I’ve just got two questions for you. In the three matches that we’ve had, they all have been one-on-one. At Crown Jewel, will that be the case? And more importantly, in the three matches that we’ve had, Seth Rollins, how many of those have you won?

– Rusev ambushed Dominik Mysterio in the back as the show went on the air. Rusev wants his crack at the Intercontinental Championship.

– We see The Usos talking in the back. Jimmy says that what happened at Wrestlepalooza was trash, he knows that The Usos can beat The Brons. Jimmy had a conversation with Adam Pearce about getting them a rematch, but then he was informed that Jey got himself a match with LA Knight for later on tonight. Does Jey really think that’s a smart idea? Jimmy says that Jey needs to squash this beef he has with LA Knight. Jey admits to going behind Jimmy’s back. He feels that they would’ve beaten The Vision if LA Knight wasn’t the special guest referee. He didn’t have the time to wipe the blood off his air forces. Jey also feels like The Vision would’ve taken care of LA Knight if Jimmy never tagged with him. Jimmy asks Jey if he’s going to start flipping the script on him. They have a lot to handle, but he needs to body LA Knight tonight.

First Match: PENTA & The War Raiders vs. The New Day In A No Disqualification Match

– Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

– Stephanie Vaquer Segment

– Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

