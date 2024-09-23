WWE Raw Results 9/23/24

Toyota Arena

Ontario, California

– Braun Strowman attacked Bronson Reed in the backstage area as Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan arrived to the arena.

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Segment

Liv Morgan: Okay, okay. Now, I know some of you guys might not know what we just did, but what we just did is called a victory lap. We’re winners. None of you guys are winners. And that is because The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is going exactly as I planned. As if you guys needed more proof as to who runs Monday Night Raw, let’s look at the tape. I promised to take everything away from Rhea Ripley, and that’s exactly what I did. The Women’s World Championship, mine. The Judgment Day, mine. And the most gorgeous man in the whole entire world, Dominik Mysterio. And in two weeks’ time, The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour will continue on.

Rhea Ripley: Liv, honey, I’m going to need you to shut up, okay. And before you go running away, because you obviously can’t attack me from behind, I just want you to know that I’m not going to hit you, okay, so you can take it easy. You hear that, Liv?

Liv Morgan: Shut up.

Rhea Ripley: I actually have something that I need to tell you. Look who found his balls? What are you going to do, Dom? Exactly, nothing, so I get out of my face before I make you get out of my face.

Liv Morgan: Okay, relax. But you know what? Since we’re talking about Dominik, maybe he would have stayed with you if you cared about him half as much as you care about Damian Priest. But let me guess, what did Rhea want to come out here and say? Is it that, week after week, of me bashing your knee, you’re no longer able to compete at Bad Blood? Is that what it is? But you know what, Rhea, too bad, because I’m not going to let you get out of this match, because I’m going to beat you. And I’m not going to beat you because I’m bigger than you. I’m not going to beat you because I’m stronger than you. I’m going to beat you because I’m smarter than you. And I’ve had you beat up here, for months. So, please, Rhea, please tell us what’s so important that you had to come out here and interrupt Daddy Dom and I’s victory lap? Please, let us know.

Rhea Ripley: Oh, Liv, that’s actually not what I wanted to say. No, because when it comes to Bad Blood, I’m fully cleared. This message is actually for both of you. Since, Dom, you always want to stick your nose in all of the Women’s World Championship business. You know, you’re the only reason why that Liv won my championship in the first place. You’re the only reason why she’s retained this championship, every single match. Adam Pearce has decided something. Dom, at Bad Blood, you’re going to be exactly where you deserve to be, behind bars. Because in our championship, you’re going to be hanging in a shark cage. So, Liv, at Bad Blood, when there’s nowhere to run, nowhere to hide, and no one to help you win, I’m going to win back the one thing that I never lost, my Women’s World Championship. Oh, and another thing, what I said before, I take it back.

Ripley HeadButts Morgan to close this segment.

First Match: Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser w/GUNTHER

Kaiser is playing mind games with Zayn. Zayn slaps Kaiser in the face. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kaiser backs Zayn into the turnbuckles. Haymaker Exchange. Zayn slams Kaiser’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Zayn repeatedly stomps on Kaiser’s chest. Kaiser regroups on the outside. Kaiser uppercuts Zayn. Kaiser drives Zayn face first into the steel ring post. Kaiser talks smack to Zayn. Kaiser with a straight right hand. Kaiser sends Zayn ribs first into the steel ring steps. Kaiser blasts Zayn with The PK for a two count. Kaiser sends Zayn shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kaiser with a running dropkick. Zayn decks Kaiser with a back elbow smash. Zayn kicks Kaiser in the face. Zayn with a flying axe handle strike. Zayn clotheslines Kaiser over the top rope.

Zayn with a knife edge chop. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Kaiser sends Zayn crashing into the timekeeper’s area. Kaiser has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kaiser puts Zayn on the top turnbuckle. Kaiser is throwing haymakers at Zayn. Kaiser slaps Zayn in the chest. Zayn blocks The SuperPlex. Zayn with clubbing blows to Kaiser’s back. Zayn with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Zayn follows that with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Kaiser retreats to the outside. Kaiser HeadButts Zayn. Kaiser throws Zayn into the ring steps.

Kaiser spits at Zayn. Kaiser delivers The Wrap Around Dropkick. Zayn gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Kaiser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kaiser is rag dolling Zayn. Zayn fires back with three haymakers. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn clotheslines Kaiser. Kaiser blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Kaiser rakes the eyes of Zayn. The referee catches Kaiser using the middle rope for leverage. Kaiser argues with the referee. Zayn with another Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Kaiser counters with The Running Enzuigiri for a two count. Kaiser goes for The Twisting DDT, but Zayn counters with a German Suplex. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, GUNTHER comes down to the ring and continues to reject Zayn’s offer.

Winner: Sami Zayn via Pinfall

– We see The New Day talking in the backstage area. Kofi Kingston is trying to cheer up Xavier Woods with Booty O’s and a new purple trombone. Xavier apologizes to Kofi for how he behaved last week. It’s time to lock in and focus on capturing the World Tag Team Championships. American Made starts poking fun at The New Day. Kofi tries to play mind games with American Made by saying that The Wyatt Sicks are standing behind them. New Day proceeds to challenge The Creed Brothers to a match.

– Jey Uso Vignette.

– We see Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio complaining to Adam Pearce. Pearce is not changing his mind. Dom will be in the shark cage at Bad Blood, and that decision is final. The Judgment Day takes issue with the way Pearce is talking to Liv. She wants The Judgment Day to destroy The LWO. It’s time to teach The LWO a lesson of what happens when you step to The Judgment Day. Ilja Dragunov says that JD McDonagh will do nothing without the permission of Finn Balor. Dragunov tells The Judgment Day to keep walking.

Second Match: Carlito w/The Judgment Day vs. Dragon Lee w/The LWO

Lee dropkicks Carlito to the floor. Lee lands The Suicide Dive. Lee rolls Carlito back into the rin. Lee kicks the top turnbuckle pad into Carlito’s face. Lee SuperKicks Carlito. Carlito with an Inside Out Lariat. Carlito stomps on Lee’s back. Carlito transitions into a ground and pound attack. Carlito repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Lee kicks Carlito in the jaw. Lee ducks a clothesline from Carlito. Lee with a Hurricanrana.

Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Carlito. Combination Cabron. Lee with The Hesitation Dropkick. Lee gets distracted by JD McDonagh. Dominik Mysterio attacks The LWO from behind. Rey Mysterio with The West Coast Pop off the ringside barricade. Lee rolls Carlito over for a two count. Carlito sends Lee to the corner. Lee kicks Carlito in the face. Lee side steps Carlito into the turnbuckles. Lee connects with Operation Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dragon Lee via Pinfall

– Karrion Kross walks up to Miz as he’s preparing for his match with Bronson Reed. Miz says that this is not the time or place to have this conversation. Miz asked for this match with Bronson. What’s Karrion’s angle here? Karrion wants Miz to be the guy who does whatever it takes to win, The Real Miz. Monsters come from all shapes and sizes. Miz agrees with Karrion as he walks away.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Sheamus. Sheamus continues to call Pete Dunne, Butch. He has unfinished business with Dunne.

Third Match: Bronson Reed vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman delivers The Pounce to Reed before the bell rings. Strowman uppercuts Reed. Strowman Chokeslams Reed on the ring apron. Strowman starts arguing with Miz. Reed lands The Suicide Dive. Reed is fired up. Reed rolls Strowman back into the ring. Reed prepares for The Tsunami. Reed starts attacking the security guards. Reed nails the security guards with The Tsunami. Strowman responds with The Double Chokeslam.

That leads us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring. Strowman and Reed wipes out the rest of the security detail. Reed ascends to the top turnbuckle. Strowman with a straight right hand. Strowman with clubbing blows to Reed’s back. Strowman goes for The SuperPlex, but the security guards got in the way. Strowman blasts Reed with The T-Rex Dropkick. Strowman lays out more security guards with a series of Powerslams. Reed starts back peddling as Strowman climbs up the turnbuckles.

Match Result: No-Contest

Drew McIntyre Segment

– Bron Breakker (c) vs. Jey Uso For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

