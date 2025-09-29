WWE Raw Results 9/29/25

Lenovo Center

Raleigh, North Carolina

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, The Kabuki Warriors Segment

Rhea Ripley: Asuka, Kairi, look, I always knew that it would come to this, but there was a little part of me that hoped that we could settle things in the ring, settle our problems here in the ring, like the warriors I thought you were. But, no, because after what you did to Iyo, that, that crossed the line. I mean, aren’t you the ones that claimed that she is your family? Family. So, look, this is what we’re gonna do tonight. Tonight, we’re gonna settle things in the ring. So, Kabuki Warriors, come and get me.

Iyo Sky: Rhea, it breaks my heart to say this, but you are right about Asuka and Kairi. But they are my family, and I still love them.

Asuka: Iyo, it’s up to you what happens next. I taught you everything you know. I mentored you. I paved the way for you. And now you act like none of what I did matters. You act like Rhea is your family now. Rhea is not your family. I made you who you are. You became a champion, because of me, and then you tried to forget about me. But because I love you, I am willing to forgive you. Just apologize to me like you should. Be like Kairi. You can both still be my students.

Kairi Sane: Iyo, we can be a family again.

Asuka: But for Rhea, it’s too late.

Rhea Ripley: No, no, no, no. Asuka, you can go to hell. Iyo, look, you have to trust me, please, you have to trust me. Look, I’ve been burned by my family before. Look, I’m not trying to tell you what to do, but there’s no way you can go back to them, not after what they done.

Iyo Sky: I’m sorry, Rhea, I need some time.

The Kabuki Warriors gangs up on Ripley. Iyo is distraught on the outside. Iyo storms into the ring to make the save. Iyo pulls Asuka off Ripley. Kairi plays peacemaker. Asuka blinds Iyo with the poison mist. Ripley with a double leg takedown. Ripley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Forearm Exchange. Ripley HeadButts Kairi. Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Asuka counters with a Roundhouse Kick. Kabuki Warriors drives Ripley shoulder first into two steel ring posts. Kabuki Warriors with Two Spinning Back Fist. Asuka drops Ripley with The Reverse DDT. Asuka applies The Asuka Lock. Kairi lands The Insane Elbow. Referees and officials finally get in the ring to maintain order to close this segment.

First Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) w/The Judgment Day vs. Rusev For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Mysterio with a waist lock go-behind. Rusev flings Mysterio across the ring. Rusev runs after Mysterio. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Rusev’s chest. Mysterio is throwing haymakers at Rusev. Mysterio with forearm shivers. Rusev levels Mysterio with The Body Avalanche. Rusev with The Fallaway Slam. Rusev with a Vertical Suplex. Rusev follows that with another Suplex. Rusev talks smack to Mysterio. Rusev with a straight right hand. Rusev whips Mysterio across the ring. Mysterio sends Rusev tumbling to the floor. Mysterio dropkicks Rusev off the ring apron. Rusev catches Mysterio in mid-air. Rusev with The Fallaway Slam over the announce table. Rusev has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rusev applies an arm-bar. Mysterio with three sharp knee strikes. Mysterio decks Rusev with a JawBreaker. Mysterio ducks under two clotheslines from Rusev. Mysterio with a Hurricanrana. Mysterio with The Stinger Splash. Rusev reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio.

Mysterio side steps Rusev into the turnbuckles. Mysterio rocks Rusev with a forearm smash. Mysterio slams Rusev’s head on the top rope. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Rusev blocks The Three Amigos. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Rusev counters with an Inside Out Lariat. Rusev prepares for The Machka Kick. Mysterio wisely exits the ring. Mysterio drives Rusev sternum first into the steel ring steps. Mysterio rolls Rusev back into the ring. Mysterio with a 619. Mysterio dropkicks Rusev into the middle rope. Mysterio hits The 619. Mysterio goes for The Frog Splash, but Rusev ducks out of the way. Rusev delivers The Machka Kick for a two count. Rusev stomps on Mysterio’s back. Mysterio avoids The Accolade. Mysterio grabs both his titles and starts walking away. Rusev rolls Mysterio back into the ring. Rusev grabs the AAA Title. The referee snatches the AAA Title away from Rusev. Mysterio channels his inner Eddie Guerrero, pretending that Rusev clocked him with the IC Title. Mysterio connects with The Low Blow behind the referee’s back. Mysterio rolls Rusev over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio via Pinfall

– We see a conversation LA Knight had with Adam Pearce earlier today. Pearce says that it was a terrible idea for having Knight being the special guest referee at Wrestlepalooza. Tonight, it’s about The Usos versus The Vision. Knight says that every show is about him. Pearce wants to stay out of tonight’s main event. Knight wants a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. The New Day interrupts the conversation. Xavier Woods says that PENTA is Pearce’s mercenary, and he took Grayson Waller out of action last week. Pearce refuses to ban The Mexican Destroyer. Therefore, The New Day feels like they’re owed a World Tag Team Championship Match. How many times is Pearce gonna go over this. One, The New Day haven’t earned a title shot. Secondly, he was in the middle of a meeting. Knight doesn’t care about what The New Day wants. Kofi reminds Knight that he’s the only World Heavyweight Champion that’s in the room, so he should mind his business while grown men talk to Pearce. Knight says that Kofi will never be a World Champion, again. Knight wants Pearce to put his name on a contract next to Seth Rollins. Knight proceeds to challenge Kofi to a match and promises to drop him with a BFT. Pearce makes the match official.

