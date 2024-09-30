WWE Raw Results 9/30/24

Ford Center

Evansville, Indiana

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Jey Uso & Bron Breakker Segment

Jey Uso: The Intercontinental Champion, “Main Event” Jey Uso is now in your city. Hey, my first singles championship, I’m going to fight every week for it, and I’m going to fight anyone who wants it, YEET. I appreciate y’all. I love y’all. Thanks for rocking with your boy. Thanks for having your boys back, through all the years. I love you. Very special for me, man. I go to walk to the ring with my son, Jace, by my side. It was a hard road to get here, uce. Yeah, my own family made it hard for me. Roman made it hard for me. My whole life, I’m just a twin. My whole wrestling career, I’m just a twin. They didn’t know me. They know me now, though. My biggest fan, out of me and all my brothers, it’s my mother. I spoke to my mother. She said, go out there, and show them who you are. She said, go out there, and get it. I got it, and momma, we did it. YEET!

Bron Breakker: I’m not out here to spoil the fun, crash the party or whatever you want to call it. I’m out here because the respect I have for that championship, alright. You know this, they know this, the lineage goes back a long way, man. After battling it out with you last week, bro, I go the same amount of respect for you. I told the world, a couple weeks ago, whole much that championship meant to me. It was my family, that the right superstar, the one who deserves this should walk out that night, with the championship on the shoulder, the better man. And on that night, you were the better man. I’m not going to spear you. I’m not going to attack you, alright. I just felt like, I don’t know, I should be the first one to come out here, as a competitor, as a colleague, congratulations.

Jey Uso: Hey, Bron. There’s some dogs in Indiana, uce.

– We see The Judgment Day conversing around the Lucha Low Rider. Dominik Mysterio had to make a phone call to Finn Balor. Apparently, Finn is having travel issue, but he’ll be there soon.

First Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Woods whips Mysterio across the ring. Woods drops down on the canvas. Woods leapfrogs over Mysterio. Woods dropkicks Mysterio for a one count. Woods HeadButts Mysterio. Woods with a straight right hand. Woods brings Mysterio to the corner. Woods goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Woods kicks Mysterio in the face. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Woods. Mysterio with a Headscissors Takeover. Mysterio headbutts the midsection of Woods. Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Mysterio with The West Coast Pop off the ring apron. Woods regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Forearm Exchange. Mysterio kicks the left hamstring of Woods. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Mysterio. Woods applies a waist lock. Mysterio with repeated back elbow smashes. Mysterio dumps Woods out of the ring. Mysterio with The Quebrada. Mysterio rolls Woods back into the ring. Mysterio with another West Coast Pop. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Woods. Mysterio with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Mysterio buries his shoulder into the midsection of Woods. Mysterio transitions into a corner mount. Mysterio fights out of the electric chair position. Mysterio with a Hurricanrana into the middle rope. Woods avoids The 619. Woods rips off Mysterio’s mask. Woods rolls Mysterio over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Xavier Woods via Pinfall

– Sonya Deville tries to play mind games with Lyra Valkyria ahead of her match with Zoey Stark.

– Kofi Kingston tells Xavier Woods that he’ll be getting an opportunity to face Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship. Woods wants to accompany Kofi to the ring for his match with Chad Gable. We see Karrion Kross lurking in the background.

Second Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark w/Pure Fusion Collective

Stark drives Valkyria back first into the turnbuckles. Stark with repeated shoulder blocks. Valkyria ducks under a forearm from Stark. Valkyria with a deep arm-drag. Valkyria applies an arm-bar. Stark whips Valkyria across the ring. Valkyria lunges over Stark. Valkyria blocks a boot from Stark. Valkyria leapfrogs over Stark. Valkyria drops down on the canvas. Valkyria drops Stak with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Valkyria applies a side headlock. Stark with a BackBreaker. Stark whips Valkyria across the ring. Valkyria sends Stark spilling to the floor. Valkyria with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Stark regains control of the match during the commercial break. Stark slaps Valkyria in the chest. Valkyria with forearm shivers.

Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Stark. Valkyria with a Diving Crossbody Block. Valkyria scores two forearm knockdowns. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria with The Hurricanrana. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Stark with a Spinning Back Kick. Stark sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria launches Stark over the top rope. Stark with The Apron Enzuigiri. Stark with The Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Stark transitions into a ground and pound attack. Stark goes for The Z360, but Valkyria lands back on her feet. Valkyria with a German Suplex. Valkyria attacks Sonya Deville. The referee is distracted by Shayna Baszler. Standing Switch Exchange. Valkyria with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Deville clocks Valkyria with The Sliding Knee behind the referee’s back. Stark connects with The Z360 to pickup the victory. After the match, PFC gets into a brawl with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Winner: Zoey Stark via Pinfall

– Braun Strowman/Bronson Reed Vignette.

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter tells Jackie Redmond that they unfinished business with Pure Fusion Collective. The Unholy Union doesn’t appreciate Katana & Kayden trying to cut the line.

CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Segment

Adam Pearce: Ladies and gentlemen, part of my professional responsibilities, that I take very seriously, is the delivery of our main events, and our special attractions. And on Saturday, at Bad Blood, I plan on delivering one hell of a special attraction. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will go to war inside the unforgiving steel structure you see surrounding the ring. And I can assure you, that after Hell In A Cell, their war will be over. Because it has to ends. But to get to Saturday, we have to make it through tonight. And that means, there will be no physical battle between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, tonight in Evansville. There can’t be. However, I’ve granted both competitors the opportunity to fire off one last parting shot in their very bitter war of words. Please join me in welcoming our competitors in Hell In A Cell, this Saturday. First, The Best In The World, CM Punk. And his opponent inside Hell In A Cell, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. Alright, gentlemen, I’ve given you the time. Before we get to Hell In A Cell, any last words?

Drew McIntyre: I’ll go first. Perhaps you’re wondering why I’m wearing the black. Well, it’s out of respect, and it’s not out of respect for you, because I have literally less than zero respect for you. It’s out of respect for your wife. After this Saturday, what I do to you, she’s gonna have to feed you, she’s gonna have to bathe you, hell, she’s probably gonna leave you. You also might have noticed, this is a tux, because for the rest of the world, it’s going to be a celebration where you’re gone, and you’re not coming back this time. You’ve been back less than a year. You’ve been injured for four months, and you’re going to be gone forever, and it’s all thanks to Drew McIntyre. What, you don’t want to talk? I can talk all day. I can talk to all the people here. You have been listening to me for ten months, you’ve been watching what’s been happening for the last ten months, and even after all of the evidence that’s been presented to you, you still chant his name. You know, Roxanne Perez, the NXT Women’s Champion, she worshiped this man, wanted to be like him, got into wrestling because of him. And she spent a few days with him, and realized what kind of person he truly is, eventually, you have to look yourself and realize who the idiots are around here. I can see the hatred burning through you. Maybe you have nothing to say, but I’m glad. Once upon a time, I was even a blimp on your radar, you hate me, and I hate you. You taught me how to hate. There was a time where I had no time for hate in my life, only love, surrounding yourself with the people you love, doing what you love. But hate, you taught me is a powerful weapon. It’s a powerful weapon if you use it correctly. But it’s dangerous, because it could stay with you for a long time. That’s why it’s lucky for me, this Saturday, inside Hell In A Cell, at Bad Blood, that hate will die with you.

CM Punk: Throughout my entire career, people have called me a lot of things. Best In The World. Second City Saint. Voice Of The Voiceless. Tonight, I am voiceless, because I have nothing to say to a piece of garbage like you, expect I am filled with so much rage I look at you, I can’t go home. I’ve been living in a hotel for four weeks, because I will not subject my wife to the man all of this has turn me into. You, you son of a bitch, you have turn me into the fictious boogeyman that all of my harshest critics accuse me of being. And that’s exactly who I need to be inside Hell In A Cell, Saturday, to send you home to Scotland, in a box. I want you to remember, and never forget, that you prayed for all of this, and it happened. And on Saturday, when you are locked inside the cell with me, and I have taken everything from you, and your fear subsides, and you’re gripped with nothing but panic. On your hands and knees, crawling, begging, you will look up, and I will wipe the blood from your eyes, so you can see me. And it’s not a god you’re praying to, it’s not the devil you’re praying to, you will be praying to CM Punk. I will see you in hell.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Braun Strowman. He’s feeling no trepidation heading into tonight’s match with Bronson Reed. He’s going to show the world why they call him the monster amongst all monsters. The Awesome Truth joins the conversation. Truth doesn’t remember what Bronson Reed did to him. Truth says that he doesn’t like how Karrion Kross has been picking on Miz lately. Truth had a conversation with Adam Pearce. Tonight, The Awesome Truth will take on The Authors Of Pain. The Awesome Truth are back, and it’s awesome.

– Sami Zayn tells Cathy Kelley that he’s getting sick and tired of the disrespect he’s been getting from GUNTHER. He’s not going to lose sleep, because he knows he’s good enough to become the World Heavyweight Champion. He won’t be going away that easy. He will not stop until he gets his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Third Match: The Judgment Day w/Liv Morgan vs. The LWO In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

JD McDonagh and Cruz Del Toro will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. McDonagh applies a side headlock. Toro whips McDonagh across the ring. McDonagh drops Toro with a shoulder tackle. Toro with two arm-drags. Toro avoids The Elbow Drop. Toro sends McDonagh to the corner. Toro blocks a boot from McDonagh. Toro with The Apron Enzuigiri. Toro with a Flying Crossbody Block. Toro tags in Wilde. McDonagh drives Wilde back first into the turnbuckles. Wilde with repeated shoulder blocks. Wilde tags in Carlito. Meeting Of The Minds. Wilde with a DDT/NeckBreaker Combination. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Wilde SuperKicks Mysterio. Wilde tags in Lee. Lee with a Flying Splash. Toro with a SomerSault Senton. Wilde follows that with The 450 Splash. Judgment Day regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Wilde blocks a boot from Mysterio. Wilde drops Mysterio with The DDT. Lee and McDonagh are tagged in. Lee ducks a clothesline from McDonagh. Lee knocks Carlito off the ring apron. Lee kicks McDonagh in the face. Lee with a Hurricanrana. Lee with a Release German Suplex to Mysterio. Lee follows that with a Pump Knee Strike. Carlito sends Lee to the corner. Lee side steps Carlito into the turnbuckles. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Carlito. Combination Cabron. McDonagh decks Lee with a back elbow smash. Lee gets McDonagh tied up in the tree of woe. Lee with a pair of drop toe holds. Lee tags in Toro. Toro lands The Coast to Coast Dropkick for a two count. Mysterio drags McDonagh out of the ring. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Stereo Suicide Dives. Wilde rolls McDonagh back into the ring. The referee gets distracted by Liv Morgan. Finn Balor shoves Wilde off the top turnbuckle. McDonagh connects with The Devil Inside to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Judgment Day via Pinfall

The Judgment Day & The Terror Twins Segment

Finn Balor: Damian, I heard what you said last week, that you’re going to rip my heart. Amigo, you all of people should know, I don’t have a heart. And at Bad Blood, I’m going to prove to the world that it was you that needed us, it was you that needed me, and that The Judgment Day never needed Damian Priest.

Liv Morgan: And I’m going to prove that I am a homewrecking, man stealing, heartbreaking, title taking, greatest Women’s World Champion of all-time. And Rhea, at Bad Blood, Daddy Dom is going to walk into that shark cage.

Rhea Ripley: Liv, I was with Dom for a very long time, so I know all about his dirty little secrets. Fellas, if you could please bring the shark cage for some dramatic effect. One of them secrets, Dom, is that you are extremely, and when I say, extremely, I mean extremely claustrophobic. So, at Bad Blood, when you’re locked inside this shark cage, crying, soiling yourself, cleaning yourself off with your brand-new merch, you’re going to have the best seat in the house, to watch your little girlfriend realize, that when she’s in there, all alone, that she’s not as good as me. And you’re going to watch as I win the title that I never lost. But as for tonight, I think we’re done talking.

The Judgment Day lays out The Terror Twins to close this segment.

– Sheamus Vignette.

– WWE pays homage to WWE Hall Of Famer Pete Rose who unfortunately passed away today at the age of 83.

Damage CTRL Promo

Last week, we beat Unholy Union. Adding to the list of teams we’ve taken down on our way back to the top. Bianca BelAir said, next time, she’ll be ready, but neither she or Jade Cargill are ready for Damage CTRL. They say, stand on business, we plan on making them fall. We are challenging you to a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, and Damage CTRL will take over WWE, again. Damage CTRL hasn’t been the same since we’ve lost those tag team titles. And the only way to transform Damage CTRL is to get those titles back. Damage CTRL is still the most dominant force in the history of the women’s division. Bianca, I’m in your head, already, and now I’ll be living rent free forever in your head when we take back the tag team titles.

Fourth Match: Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods vs. Chad Gable w/American Made

Gable with a double leg takedown. Gable grapples around Kofi. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Gable drops Kofi with a shoulder tackle. Kofi drops down on the canvas. Kofi leapfrogs over Gable. Gable catches Kofi in mid-air. Gable goes for a German Suplex, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Gable goes for a Monkey Flip, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi with a single leg dropkick. Kof with a Rebound Splash for a two count. Gable regroups on the outside. Kofi goes for a Suicide Dive, but Gable counters with a forearm smash. Gable pulls Kofi out of the ring. Gable with a German Suplex on the floor. Gable has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Gable slaps Kofi in the chest.

Gable sends Kofi to the corner. Kofi with The Missile Dropkick. Kofi with two double handed chops. Kofi dropkicks Gable. Kofi goes for a leaping clothesline, but Gable counters with The Exploder Suplex. Gable goes for The Chaos Theory, but Kofi rolls him over for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Gable with a beautiful deadlift bridge. Gable drops Kofi with The Cliffhanger DDT for a two count. Kofi with The Pendulum Kick. Gable responds with The Ankle Lock. Kofi rolls Gable over for a two count. Kofi goes for The Trouble In Paradise, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Kofi escapes the hold. Kofi hits The SOS for a two count. Gable wisely exits the ring. Kofi with a Flying Crossbody Block off the steel ring steps. Kofi rolls Gable back into the ring. Woods tees off on Julius Creed. Gable kicks Kofi in the gut. The referee gets distracted by Ivy Nile. Kofi goes for The Trouble In Paradise, but Woods trips Gable from the outside. Gable connects with The Chaos Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chad Gable via Pinfall

– Bronson Reed tells Jackie Redmond that he’s excited that Seth Rollins will be back. Now he will have the opportunity to take years off his life instead of months. He declares that he will be the last monster standing by the end of the night.

– Joe Tessitore informs us that Ilja Dragunov tore his ACL over the weekend during a WWE Live Event in Columbus, Georgia. We wish The Mad Dragon a speedy recovery.

GUNTHER & Sami Zayn Segment

GUNTHER: You know, life as the World Heavyweight Champion has been fantastic. I love every aspect of being the World Heavyweight Champion. Being the top guy, the money, the luxuries, the amenities. But there’s one thing that I really hate about my life, right now. And that is the insult that I have to deal with Sami Zayn, every single week. I could not ask for anybody more annoying than Sami Zayn, a man that comes here, week to week.

Sami Zayn: You know, GUNTHER, if you find it so annoying, dealing with me, every single week, you know, there’s a very easy way to put an end to this, once and for all. And all you got to do is give me what I keep asking for, and put your World Heavyweight Championship on the line, one on one. But you won’t do it, will you? You won’t do it, and I know why. And deep down, GUNTHER, I think you know why, too. So, why don’t you just tell me, right here to my face, tell me right now why you won’t do it. Admit it.

GUNTHER: I tried to tell you. I’ve tried to beat it into you. You are just not on my level.

Sami Zayn: If I’m not on your level, then how come I’m the one that beat you at WrestleMania? Huh? You think you’re so much better, but I’m the one that did it. You beat everyone they put in front of you, you beat future Hall of famers. You beat former world champions. Everyone that stood up to you got knocked down except me. I pinned you. And you think you’re so much better than me, and that’s exactly why it drives you crazy, doesn’t it? And you know, that if it was me, Sami Zayn versus GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship, you’re scared that it will happen, again.

GUNTHER: You know what, Sami? You’re right? I am afraid. I’m not afraid of you. I’m afraid for my reputation. Because after all of the legendary things I did with the Intercontinental Championship, losing to the better man would not have been a problem, but losing to you has been the biggest embarrassment of my career. You know, I was so busy embarrassing you in front of your own family, that eventually, it was what you did to me. Because I was very confident that I would beat you at WrestleMania, so I flew my family over, as well, but I didn’t parade them around like you did, just to get some sympathy. But once it was all done, I went to the back, and I had to look my father in the eye, and he asked me, son, I flew all the way from Vienna to Philadelphia just to watch you lose against the bum, Sami Zayn. It’s okay, Sami, I don’t expect you to understand, because your family is used to seeing you fail. Your family doesn’t expect anything from you. My family expects everything from me, because I’m the golden goose of my family. I am GUNTHER. I am special. And I am something that you will never be, and that is the World Heavyweight Champion.

Sami Zayn: Well, you’re right about something, GUNTHER. You’re right, my family has watched me lose, they watched me get knocked down, many of times. But what do I do when I fail in front of my family, I pick myself up, and I keep moving forward. Now, what did you do when you came up short in front of your family? You crumbled. After I beat you, did you ever ask me for a rematch? No. Did you ever ask Adam Pearce for a rematch? No. You tucked your tail between your legs, and you ran off and you hid. You disappeared off of WWE TV for months. You didn’t show your face here because you couldn’t show your face here. And all because your dad made you feel like a loser. Well, now you’re showing your dad that this is his son is also a coward.

GUNTHER clotheslines Zayn. GUNTHER starts putting the boots to Zayn. Zayn is throwing haymakers at GUNTHER. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but GUNTHER counters with The Sleeper Hold. GUNTHER plants Zayn with The PowerBomb.

GUNTHER: You want this so bad, Sami? You got your match.

Fifth Match: The Awesome Truth vs. The Authors Of Pain w/The Final Testament

R-Truth and Rezar will start things off. Truth with forearm shivers. Truth ducks a clothesline from Rezar. Truth with two leaping shoulder blocks. Truth with The Spinning Side Slam. Truth follows that with The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Rezar blocks The Attitude Adjustment. Rezar drops Truth with The Dominator. Rezar stomps on Truth’s back. Rezar tags in Akam. Akam with a gut punch. Akam tags in Rezar. Rezar drives his knee into the midsection of Truth for a two count. Rezar tags in Akam. Akam goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Truth lands back on his feet. Truth shoves Akam. Truth sends Rezar tumbling to the floor. Truth drops Akam with a Leg Lariat. Truth tags in Miz. Miz levels Truth with The Big Boot. Karrion Kross is loving it from the outside. Miz walks out on Truth. Akam tags in Rezar. AOP connects with What A Rush to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Authors Of Pain via Pinfall

– GUNTHER had a backstage confrontation with Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn will get his World Heavyweight Ttle opportunity next week. Plus, Sheamus will take on Pete Dunne In A Donny Brook Match.

Sixth Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed In A Last Monster Standing Match

Strowman clotheslines Reed before the bell rings. Strowman whips Reed across the ring. Reed ducks under two clotheslines from Strowman. Reed with a flying forearm smash. Strowman sends Reed chest first into the steel ring steps. Strowman repeatedly hits Reed with the ring stairs. Strowman Chokeslams Reed through the announce table. Strowman is fired up. Reed gets up at the count of six. Reed regains control of the match during the commercial break. Reed sets up a chair contraption on the floor. Strowman HeadButts Reed. Strowman with a running shoulder block that sends Reed crashing through the chair contraption.

Reed gets up at 8. Strowman with a double axe handle strike. Strowman and Reed head towards the stage. Reed drives Strowman face first into the LED Video Wall. Reed grabs a steel chair. Strowman with a straight right hand. Strowman with multiple chair shots. Strowman brings Reed up the production crates. Reed rakes the eyes of Strowman. Reed delivers The Death Valley Driver through two production tables. Strowman gets up at 8. Strowman clotheslines Reed over the ringside barricade. Reed with a reverse hammer throw into the ring stairs.

Reed delivers The Pounce through the barricade. Strowman refuses to stay down. Reed Spears Strowman through another security barrier that almost wipes out the entire front row. Reed rolls Strowman back into the ring. Reed connects with Two Tsunami Splashes. Reed wipes out the security guards. Reed shoves down the referee Chad Patton. Reed nearly gets into a brawl with Adam Pearce. Strowman wipes out everybody with a Flying Crossbody Block. Strowman rolls Reed and Patton back into the ring. Strowman ascends to the top turnbuckle. Reed and Strowman are trading back and forth shots. Reed delivers The SuperPlex and the ring collapses. Seth Rollins plants Reed with The Curb Stomp on the ring stair. That allows Strowman to pickup the victory.

Winner: Braun Strowman

