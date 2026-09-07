WWE Raw Results 9/7/26
Legacy Arena
Birmingham, Alabama
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Vision Segment
– Bron Breakker vs. Ethan Page vs. Rey Mysterio In A 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match
– Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Maxxine Dupri In A 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match
– Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio
– Liv Morgan (c) w/The Judgment Day vs. Stephanie Vaquer For The WWE Women’s World Championship
– The Usos Segment
Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files