WWE Raw Results 9/7/26

Legacy Arena

Birmingham, Alabama

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Vision Segment

– Bron Breakker vs. Ethan Page vs. Rey Mysterio In A 2026 Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Maxxine Dupri In A 2026 Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio

– Liv Morgan (c) w/The Judgment Day vs. Stephanie Vaquer For The WWE Women’s World Championship

– The Usos Segment

Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files