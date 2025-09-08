WWE Raw Results 9/8/25

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The Usos & The Vision Segment

Jey Uso: I said The Usos are now in your city. The Vision, Seth Rollins, The Bronnies, The Brusos, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed done messed up. You screwed up, uce.

Bron Breakker: Hey, Reed, look, it’s the twins. Hey, Big Jim, you lost, man? This ain’t SmackDown, this is Monday Night Raw, uce. The Vision runs Monday Night Raw. The Dogs run Monday Night Raw. And y’all got some nerve coming out here standing in our ring after what y’all family did to Paul Heyman.

Bronson Reed: Not tonight, not tonight. Tonight, all I want from Roman’s family is to acknowledge their Tribal Thief. Big Jim, listen to Big Bronson, you were not a factor in Seth Rollins’ Vision when you were on SmackDown, but now you are here on Monday.

Bron Breakker: Shut up.

Bronson Reed: We don’t need listen to these people. He ain’t coming back, we already dealt with him, and we’re gonna deal with you, too, Jimmy. And if you want to know how that goes down, just look at your cousin who’s sitting in the hospital?

Jimmy Uso: Hey, how about you shut your mouth when you talk about The OTC? Hey, Bron Breakker, to answer your question, yeah Big Jim know where I’m at, I’m right here on Mon-Jey Night Raw. And you know what? I’m very happy to be standing in front of The Vision, because I do remember Seth’s J&J Security, but what the hell do we got here, more like a PB&J Security? And we know who you two punks are but let me remind you about who’s standing in the ring, uce. You’re the two’s and we are the ones. I don’t know what irks me more, either because you two got the same damn name, or because you take orders from what’s his name? Paul Heyman. Yeah, yeah, I got you, taking orders from Paul Heyman.

The Usos: Aka The Advocate. AKA The Wiseman. AKA The Orca, he built like one. AKA The Words Of The Tribal Chief, A Dumbass.

Jimmy Uso: Hey, so check this out, Milwaukee. They want to come out here and make a name for themselves, cool. Guess what we did? We went to Adam Pearce, we rapped with him, and guess what? It’s Breakker & Big Head Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza, you’re going against the best damn tag team in the game, Jimmy and Jey, The Usos!

Jey Uso: But check it out, Milwaukee. We don’t even need to wait, we can get jiggy, right now. Hey, talk to em’, four letters, one word, UGH-UGH, YEET!

Bronson Reed: No, no, no, we can wait, because we can wait till Wrestlepalooza. Not tonight, Milwaukee doesn’t deserve to see this match.

LA Knight attacks The Vision on the stage. The Vision drives Knight back first into the LED Board on the ring apron. The Usos delivers Stereo Suicide Dives. Jey and Knight rolls Reed back into the ring. Reed gets treated like a punching bag. Jimmy SuperKicks Breakker. Reed blocks The BFT. Reed shoves Knight towards Jey. Jey tells Knight to settle down. Reed levels Jey with The Body Avalanche. Jimmy SuperKicks Reed to the floor. Jey and Knight starts bickering with each other to close this segment.

– There will be a brand-new starting time for Raw on Netflix. Starting next week, the show will be airing at 7pm ET!

STILL TO COME

– AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez w/Roxanne Perez

– AJ Lee, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Segment

Checkout Episode 481 of The Hoots Podcast