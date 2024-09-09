WWE Raw Results 9/9/24

Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary, Canada

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made In A Street Fight

Cross with The Lou Thez Press. All hell starts breaking loose. Cross repeatedly slams Nile’s head on the ring apron. Rowan chops Brutus. Forearm Exchange. Cross puts a trash can over Nile’s head. Cross repeatedly whips Nile with the kendo stick. Cross throws Nile into the ringside barricade. Cross with a running dropkick. Gacy is throwing haymakers at Brutus. Rowan dumps Julius face first on the apron. Gacy with a Vertical Suplex on the apron. Lumis catches Gable in mid-air. Lumis with The Full Nelson Bomb. Cross clears the announce table. Nile sweeps out the legs of Cross. Gacy kicks Brutus in the gut. Gacy repeatedly stomps on Brutus chest. Gable attacks Lumis and Gacy with the kendo stick. Gable poses for the crowd. Brutus throws Gacy into the steel ring steps. Rowan HeadButts Gable. The Creeds gang up on Rowan. Rowan with a Double Vertical Suplex on the floor. Rowan drops Gable with a running shoulder tackle. Rowan pulls out a table from under the ring. Rowan punches Gable. Rowan goes for a Bodyslam, but Julius gets in the way.

Nile blinds Rowan with the fire extinguisher. Gable with multiple chair shots. The Creeds with The Double SpineBuster through the table on the floor. American Made buries Rowan under a pile of weapons. Gable with a kendo stick to Lumis. Gable with a drop toe hold into the chair. Julius chokes Lumis with the kendo stick. Lumis avoids a big chair shot from Gable. Lumis with a Belly to Back Suplex. Lumis pops back on his feet. Lumis with The Leg Drop. Julius rolls Gacy back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Gacy with a Handspring Double Lariat. Lumis lays Gable flat on another table. Julius blasts Lumis off the apron with The Pounce. Gacy is displaying his fighting spirit. Julius with a chair shot across the back of Gacy. Brutus puts a trash can over Gacy’s head. American Made takes Gacy to the woodshed. Cross stops Nile in her tracks. Cross with a series of kendo stick shots. Cross with a Running Crossbody Block over the announce table. Gable follows that with a basement dropkick. Julius rolls another table into the ring. Julius with a forearm smash. The Creeds goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Rowan gets in the way. Rowan clotheslines Julius. Rowan with The Big Boot. Rowan uses the barricade wall as a weapon. Rowan with three clotheslines. Rowan dropkicks Brutus. Rowan with a Spinning Heel Kick to Julius. Rowan with The Uranage Slam for a two count.

Gable wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Second Forearm Exchange. Gable with rapid fire haymakers. Rowan decks Julius with a back elbow smash. Gable responds with a drop toe hold into the wedged chair. The Creeds clotheslines Rowan over the top rope. Gable with The German Suplex into the barricade. Brutus delivers The Brutus Ball to the outside. Julius attacks Rowan with the ring stairs. Gacy lands The Suicide Dive. Lumis with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Stereo Uranage Slams. Gacy PowerBombs Lumis into Julius. Lumis with The Diving Leg Drop through the table on the floor. Gable attacks Gacy from behind. Gacy is playing mind games with Gable. Gacy with The Recoil Lariat. Gacy ascends to the top turnbuckle. Gable hits The Avalanche Angle Slam through the table for a two count. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Cross pulls Nile out of the ring. Cross with a Release German Suplex. Cross dropkicks Nile off the apron. Cross with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker on the floor. Gable gets distracted by Uncle Howdy. Rowan with a Running Crossbody Block. Rowan with The Iron Claw Slam on the ring stairs. Rowan rolls Gable back into the ring. Howdy nails Julius with The Sister Abigail. Lumis connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Wyatt Sicks via Pinfall

Finn Balor & Damian Priest Segment

Finn Balor: It didn’t have to be this way, Damian. You see, you say that I screwed you, but really you screwed The Judgment Day. You see, when I joined the group, I reached down, and I tried to help you up. But the more I helped you up, the more you tried to hold me down. That’s right, Damian, you held me down, your friend. I was your brother. I was the guy who had your back. I was the guy who made sure you stayed champion. But let’s not forget the fact that I should’ve been the World Heavyweight Champion, a long time ago, if it wasn’t for you lurking behind my back with that briefcase every chance you could. Because every time I got close to that championship, Damian, it was you who screwed me. So, I need you to stop hiding in the back, and come out here, because I have some things I want to say to your face.

Damian Priest: Ever since you broke up the real Judgment Day, I’ve been trying to get my hands on you, and you’ve had run every single time from me. So, this is what’s going to happen. I’m going to let you say what you need to say, but when you’re done talking, I’m dropping your ass.

Finn Balor: No, no, no, no, that’s not how this is going to go. No, you don’t get to tell me what to do anymore, because I’m not your sidekick. I’m Finn Balor, and you turned Finn Balor into a sidekick. I ain’t no sidekick. You and Rhea are going to fall on the same night, because I want you, one on one at Bad Blood.

Damian Priest: Challenging me to a match at Bad Blood? Fine, I accept. Now, it’s time for me to do what I came out here to do.

Finn Balor: No, no, no, I think you’re forgetting one thing, big man, I think you’re forgetting one thing. Haven’t you forgotten about the old Judgment Day playbook?

Damian Priest: Playbook? I wrote The Judgment Day Playbook. I’m going to explain something to you, right now.

Priest gets into a huge brawl with The Judgment Day. Priest catches Dominik Mysterio in mid-air. The numbers game catches up to Priest. The Judgment Day gangs up on Priest. Rhea Ripley limps down the aisle. Rhea attacks Liv Morgan and Dominik with the crutch. Liv delivers a chop block. Balor blocks Priest with one of the World Tag Team Title Belts. Liv viciously attacks Rhea’s left knee with the crutch. Priest sacrifices his own body to shield Rhea. Balor prepares for The Coupe De Grace. Jey Uso storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Braun Strowman. Following the injuries he suffered from the Bronson Reed attack, Braun is still standing. He knew that he had to be the man to step up to Bronson. No offense to Miz, but he’s no match for Bronson. Braun is not going to make any excuses. He may be wounded, but he’s going to remind the world that a wounded monster is completely dangerous. Bron Breakker gets up in Braun’s grill. Bron is here to prove that you don’t have to be 7ft tall or 900 pounds to be a monster. The reason Braun is still standing is because he’s never been in the ring with the big dog. Braun says that Breakker doesn’t know who he’s talking to and calls him a kid. Breakker tells Strowman that he’ll be seeing him around.

– Starting October 7th, Raw will be going back to two hours through the rest of 2024 culminating with the USA Network Finale on December 30th.

Second Match: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill (c) vs. The Unholy Union For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Bianca Bel Air and Alba Fyre will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. BelAir applies a side headlock. Fyre whips BelAir across the ring. BelAir drops Fyre with a shoulder tackle. BelAir lunges over Fyre. BelAir taunts Fyre. BelAir leapfrogs over Fyre. BelAir blocks a deep arm-drag. BelAir sends Fyre back first into the turnbuckles. BelAir bodyslams Fyre. BelAir tags in Cargill. Double Irish Whip. Two Double Shoulder Tackles. BelAir and Cargill clotheslines Fyre over the top rope. Unholy Union regroups on the outside. Fyre tags in Dawn. Cargill gets distracted by Fyre. Dawn attacks Cargill from behind. Cargill reverses out of the irish whip from Dawn. Cargill with Two Delayed Bodyslams. Cargill with a leaping back elbow smash. Dawn side steps Cargill into the turnbuckles. Dawn drives Cargill face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dawn mocks BelAir. Dawn tags in Fyre. Fyre delivers a chop block. Dawn with The Roundhouse Kick. Fyre stomps on the back of Cargill’s head for a two count. Fyre repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Cargill. Fyre tags in Dawn. Cargill uses her feet to create separation. Cargill tags in BelAir.

BelAir with two shoulder tackles. BelAir dropkicks Dawn. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Fyre. BelAir with a Running Vertical Suplex. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with The Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir dives over Fyre. BelAir with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. BelAir goes for The KOD, but Fyre gets in the way. Dawn tags in Fyre. Dawn tugs on BelAir’s hair. BelAir shoves Dawn into Fyre. BelAir goes for The SuperPlex, but Dawn runs interference. Dawn tags herself in. Double PowerBomb for a two count. Dawn tags in Fyre. Unholy Union goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Cargill gets in the way. Cargill shoves Dawn into Fyre. Cargill goes for Jaded, but Fyre counters with a SuperKick. BelAir rolls Fyre over for a two count. Fyre with a double leg takedown. Fyre tags in Dawn. Unholy Union hits their Gory Bomb/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Dawn tags in Fyre. Unholy Union are putting the boots to BelAir. BelAir shoves down Fyre. BelAir drives Dawn face first into the steel ring post. Fyre SuperKicks BelAir. Cargill tags herself in. Cargill nails Fyre with The Pump Kick. Cargill and BelAir connects with their DDT/German Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Dragon Lee. He’s renewing a rivalry with Dominik Mysterio tonight. He’s always ready, but everybody knows that The Judgment Day can’t do anything alone. He has back up this time. The Judgment Day joins the conversation. Rey Mysterio calls them The Adams Family. Finn Balor says that if The LWO stands in The Judgment Day’s way, they’ll get beat down just like The Terror Twins. The only thing Rey saw was a group of wannabe thugs running away from a real fight. Dominik tells Rey to watch is mouth. Rey suggest that Finn should stop hiding behind his stupid son, and face him in a match, tonight. Finn accepts Rey’s challenge. Finn says that Rey just made a huge mistake.

Bret Hart, GUNTHER, Sami Zayn Segment

Bret Hart: Well, this is the place to be, right? No one took more pride than I did being a champion, but also a Canadian Champion. Let me tell you about Canadian Champions. Candian Champions will take on anybody, and they never, ever duck a challenge, and they have to prove themselves like I did every night for 20 years, that I was the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.

GUNTHER: Ladies and gentlemen, what a time to be alive, Bret The Hitman Hart. I’ll tell you this, I’m about to pour my heart out to one of my childhood heroes. In all seriousness, the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.

Bret Hart: You get no argument here.

GUNTHER: And this feels a little like, the passing of the torch moment, because, yes, you are the best there was, but you’re right now looking at the best there is, and the best there ever will be. Okay, now that we got business out of the way, I want to express something from the bottom of my heart. I’m serious about this, because just like Stu said before, all the boys in the back, including me, we all watched you growing up. And you have always been a childhood hero for me. So, I wanted to take a moment to tell you, personally, that you will always be a close second to my actual favorite. And my all-time favorite is none other than Bill Goldberg. So, Bret, join them.

Sami Zayn: You’ve got a lot nerve, standing in this ring, in this city, talking to this man the way you just did. You think this is a joke? You want to make jokes about Bret being a hero? Guess what? It’s not a joke, Bret is a Canadian Hero. And in case you can’t tell, he’s a hero to every single person in this city, and he’s a hero to an entire generation of wrestlers in the back that are still studying this man matches, to this day. And more importantly, he’s a hero to me. And you may have that championship around your waist, but Bret Hart set the tone for what it means to be a champion. But what do you do, huh? What do you do? I challenge you to a match, and what do you do, you put tail in between your legs, you turn around, and you ran away. You want to say that you’re the best there is? Fine. Prove it. Sami Zayn versus GUNTHER, Part II, for the World Heavyweight Championship.

GUNTHER: Sami, understand this, with all due respect, Bret, but you’re not in my league. And Sami, as much as you want to be, and as much as Bret is your hero, you’re far away from being in the same league as Bret Hart. So, what does that tell you? My answer remains, no.

Bret Hart: That doesn’t look like a champion to me. That looks like a coward. That looks like a dirty, yellow coward, right here. A gutless, yellow coward. Yeah, you.

GUNTHER has a huge standoff with Sami on the outside. Sami is throwing haymakers at GUNTHER. Sami tees off on GUNTHER. Sami had to be restrained by the referees.

– Bron Breakker had a backstage confrontation with Pete Dunne. Pete says that after he’s done winning tonight’s main event, and demolishing Trick Williams, he will be one more step away from becoming a double champion. Pete doesn’t want Bron to call him Butch. Bron says that Pete can’t beat him in a fight, but he wishes him luck. Sheamus clocks Pete with The Brogue Kick. Sheamus tries to attack Pete with the shillelagh.

Third Match: Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgment Day vs. Dragon Lee w/The LWO

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mysterio backs Lee into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Mysterio slaps Lee in the chest. Lee with a double leg takedown. Lee transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lee applies a single leg crab. Mysterio grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Mysterio kicks Lee in the face. Lee with The Rolling Senton. Mysterio dropkicks Lee in mid-air for a two count. Mysterio dumps Lee out of the ring. Mysterio poses for the crowd. Lee regroups on the outside. Mysterio kicks Lee in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Mysterio with clubbing crossfaces. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Lee with heavy bodyshots. Lee punches Mysterio in the gut. Mysterio throws Lee out of the ring. Mysterio lands The Suicide Dive. Mysterio rolls Lee back into the ring. Mysterio with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Mysterio is trying to rip off Lee’s mask. Mysterio transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mysterio rips off Lee’s t-shirt.

Mysterio whips Lee back first into the turnbuckles. Lee is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Mysterio pulls Lee down to the mat. Mysterio drags Lee to the corner. Mysterio ties Lee’s mask to the bottom rope. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Lee is displaying his fighting spirit. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Mysterio. Combination Cabron. Lee with The Hesitation Dropkick for a two count. Lee goes for The SitOut PowerBomb, but Mysterio lands back on his feet. Lee with a Pump Knee Strike. Mysterio responds with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Lee rolls Mysterio over for a two count. Lee with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Mysterio launches Lee over the top rope. Lee kicks the top turnbuckle pad into Mysterio’s face. Lee ascends to the top turnbuckle. Mysterio with a running forearm smash. Mysterio with an overhand chop. Lee gets Mysterio tied up in the tree of woe. Lee with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. JD McDonagh puts Mysterio’s foot on the bottom rope. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Liv Morgan delivers a chop block behind the referee’s back. Mysterio hits The 619. Mysterio connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio via Pinfall

– Damage CTRL tells Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill that they want a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– Jackie Redmond pays homage to the Gaudreau brothers, Johnny and Matt who unfortunately passed away recently.

Fourth Match: Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Natalya vs. Pure Fusion Collective In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Zelina Vega and Zoey Stark will start things off. Stark with a waist lock go-behind. Stark whips Vega across the ring. Vega with a Hurricanrana. Stark kicks Vega in the face. Stark tags in Baszler. Baszler sends Vega tumbling to the floor. Baszler viciously kicks the left shoulder of Vega. Baszler tags in Stark. Stark with The Slingshot Pescado. PFC poses for the crowd. Stark rolls Vega back into the ring. Vega with heavy bodyshots. Stark launches Vega to the corner. Stark tags in Baszler. PFC repeatedly stomps on Vega’s chest. Baszler tags in Deville. Vega with forearm shivers. Deville answers with rapid fire bodyshots. Deville with a Spinning Back Kick. Deville dumps Vega out of the ring. Deville tags in Baszler. Baszler dumps Vega back first on the ring apron. Baszler rolls Vega back into the ring. Baszler tags in Stark. BackBreaker/Running Lariat Combination for a two count. Stark applies a rear chin lock. Vega with elbows into the midsection of Stark. Vega rolls Stark over for a two count. Stark clotheslines Vega. Stark tags in Baszler. Baszler toys around with Vega.

Vega is displaying her fighting spirit. Vega with two short-arm clotheslines. Baszler stops Vega in her tracks. PFC clears the ring. Baszler whips Vega into the turnbuckles. Baszler with a gut punch. Baszler tags in Stark. Double Irish Whip. Vega kicks Stark in the chest. Vega is throwing haymakers at Baszler. Vega dumps Baszler out of the ring. Stark attacks Vega from behind. Stark with Two Snap Vertical Suplex’s. Stark dumps Vega out of the ring. Stark tags in Baszler. Vega fights out of the electric chair position. Vega sends Baszler face first into the LED Screen. Natalya and Stark are tagged in. Natalya ducks a clothesline from Stark. Natalya with two haymakers. Natalya knocks Deville off the ring apron. Natalya tees off on Stark. Stark reverses out of the irish whip from Natalya. Natalya side steps Stark into the turnbuckles. Natalya with The Slingshot Atomic Drop. Natalya runs over Stark’s back. Natalya with a basement dropkick. Stark blocks The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Stark decks Natalya with a back elbow smash. Natalya blocks The SuperKick. Natalya goes for The Sharpshooter, but PFC gets in the way. Valkyria with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Vega with a Flying Meteora off the apron. Rollup Exchange. Stereo Boston Crabs. Natalya makes Stark tap out to The Sharpshooter.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Natalya via Submission

– The 2024 WWE Survivor Series: War Games PLE will take place on November 30th from Vancouver, Canada.

– Natalya had a nice embrace with Bret Hart in the backstage area.

Drew McIntyre, Wade Barrett, Adam Pearce Segment

Drew McIntyre: Well, don’t stop, come on. Louder, louder, chant his name, I’ll join. CM Punk, CM Punk, CM Punk. Now whenever that name is chanted, it’s not about nostalgia, it doesn’t upset me, it doesn’t frustrate me. Whenever you chant, CM Punk, it’s simply in memory of. Did you not see what happened last week? Not the violence, that was poetic, but did you hear what Punk had to say? He walked out to this ring, stood right there, and said I beat Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match. I touched some corners, so I’m done with him, and I’m going to fight for the World Title now. Let’s recap. He’s screwed me out of the world title three times this year. I pinned him at SummerSlam. And just because he’s the best at touching four corners in a row, he’s suddenly done with me, and we’re moving on? I don’t think so, you arrogant prick.

I know you expect me to gloat about what I did to Punk last week, and make some zingers, but I’ve been talking about him since January. I made him a bigger star, and I have to live with that fact. But I can live with that fact, because I am the one that ended CM Punk’s career. Alright, enough of the past, onto the present, the future, what matters around here, me, Drew McIntyre. So, what’s first on the agenda? The World Championship, that I’ve been cheated out of multiple times for sure. But also this week, my first Hollywood movie comes out. The Killers Game with Drew McIntyre and “The Animal” Dave Bautista, so make sure you check that out.

Things are perfect, it’s almost perfect, there’s one loose end that I got to cover, right now, and I’m afraid I got some bad news. And it involves you, Wade. I don’t have many friends left in this world, let alone in this company, you are one of my oldest friends, we go back a couple of decades, we came to this country together, we lived together, we’ve been arrested together. You are the only logical voice that fought my case when Michael Cole lied to everybody. Not just about how Punk was hurting me, how he was hurting our business, screwing up main event after main event. So, why when it was time for me to end him, did you step in my way? I’m not angry with you, buddy. I’m just disappointed. But if you do it again, I’m not going to be disappointed, I’m going to be angry, and I’m going to do something about it.

Adam Pearce: Enough, enough, enough. Drew, have you lost the plot in my life so bad that, now it’s not about CM Punk, now you want to fight with your friends? You want to fight with Wade Barrett? The voice of reason, the only one that has been whispering in your ear, keeping your head above water, now you want to fight him? I don’t believe it, I don’t believe you want to fight him, I don’t think he wants to fight you. Let’s cut the charade. Tess, Wade, I apologize for the interruption. Drew, if you would join me in the ring, I have some information that you might need to hear.

Drew McIntyre: Pearce, I was talking to my friend, man to man. You’re not my friend. You’re a corporate suit, you’re the kind of guy that Punk kisses the arse of. So, if you got something to say, say it quick.

Adam Pearce: I heard what you said about Punk. Earlier today, I spoke to CM Punk. And I can assure you, as much as you think you’ve ended him, CM Punk is not done. Specifically, Drew, CM Punk is not done with you.

Drew McIntyre: I don’t believe you. There’s not a chance that after what I did last week, he wants another piece of me. But let’s play the hypothetical game, since you’re playing games, let’s have some fun. Who would like to see Drew McIntyre fight CM Punk, one more time? If that’s true, and that’s a huge if, you are signing his death certificate.

Adam Pearce: Call what you want, but it has to end. After the Strap Match, Punk thought it was over, so did I, so did they. And then last week, what do you do, you lose your mind, and we’re back in the fight. And the fight has to end, and it ends at Bad Blood. Yeah, it’s going to be CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood, one more time. And Drew, I can assure you of this, when it’s over, and it will be over, I’m going to find peace. You want to know why I’m going to find peace? I’m going to find peace, because I know in my heart it will be over. And it’s going to be over, because October 5th, Atlanta, Georgia, Bad Blood, it will be CM Punk, it will be Drew McIntyre, it will be Hell In A Cell.

– We see Karrion Kross playing mind games with The Miz and Xavier Woods. Woods hopes that Miz is not listening to Karrion’s mind games. The Miz says that Karrion is not wrong, he is in a rut. Woods tries to hype up Miz by talking about his resume. Kofi Kingston tells Woods that they have a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. It will be the 10th Anniversary of The New Day this November.

Fifth Match: Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

Balor drives his knee into the midsection of Mysterio. Balor hammers down on the back of Mysterio’s neck. Balor applies a wrist lock. Mysterio kicks the left hamstring of Balor. Mysterio with two haymakers. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Mysterio dives over Balor. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Balor. Balor scores the elbow knockdown. Balor with a gut punch. Balor with a knife edge chop. Balor rams his elbow across the back of Mysterio’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Balor repeatedly stomps on Mysterio’s chest. Balor argues with the referee. Mysterio is throwing haymakers at Balor. Balor drives Mysterio back first into the turnbuckles. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Balor with a gut punch. Balor transitions into a corner mount. Mysterio dumps Balor face first on the top turnbuckle pad.

Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscisssors Takeover. Mysterio dropkicks Balor to the floor. Mysterio with The Slingshot Pescado. Balor regains control of the match during the commercial break. Balor applies a rear chin lock. Mysterio with elbows into the midsection of Balor. Balor drives his knee into the midsection of Mysterio. Mysterio kicks Balor in the chest. Mysterio dumps Balor out of the ring. Mysterio with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mysterio with a Sliding Splash to the outside. Mysterio rolls Balor back into the ring. Mysterio with The Flying Seated Senton. Mysterio ducks a clothesline from Balor. Mysterio with The Springboard Crossbody Block. Mysterio with The 619 to Balor’s ribs. Mysterio follows that with a Hurricanrana into the ropes. Balor denies The 619. Balor catapults Mysterio throat first into the top rope. Balor applies the single leg crab in the ropes. The referee decides to call for the bell as Balor refuses to let go of the hold. After the match, Balor delivers The Shotgun Dropkick into the steel ring post. Balor with another running dropkick into the LED Screen.

Winner: Finn Balor via Pinfall

– The Judgment Day Vignette.

– Next week on Raw, CM Punk returns to Portland, Oregon.

Sixth Match: Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman In A Number One Contenders Match

Checkout Episode 429 of The Hoots Podcast