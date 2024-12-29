WWE Raw is coming to The Garden in 2025.

This weekend, Madison Square Garden issued a statement to announce they will be hosting a live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix as part of “The Road to WrestleMania 41.”

The show is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2025.

MSG’s announcement reads as follows:

JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time in three years, WWE returns to The Garden with Monday Night RAW on Mar 10! Access venue presale tickets starting Wed, Jan 8 at 10am with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Jan 10 at 10am.