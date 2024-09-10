The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Pro Wrestling Torch is reporting that the “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw on Monday, September 9, 2024 drew 1.430 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is down from the previous week’s show on September 2, which finished with 1.652 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.45 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 0.49 rating in the same key demo for the 9/2 episode.

This week’s show in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on 9/9 marked the lowest numbers for WWE Raw since January. The show faced tough competition in the form of a NFL games onb ESPN and ABC.