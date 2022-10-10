The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* The Bloodline in-ring promo

* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

* Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable

* Judgment Day promo

* Candice LeRae vs. Bayley

* The Miz’s Birthday Celebration

* Omos squash

* United States Title: Bobby Lashley defends vs. Seth Rollins

* Matt Riddle vs. Sami Zayn

* DX Anniversary 25th Anniversary Celebration

* Brock Lesnar is backstage

