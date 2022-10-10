The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
* The Bloodline in-ring promo
* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory
* Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable
* Judgment Day promo
* Candice LeRae vs. Bayley
* The Miz’s Birthday Celebration
* Omos squash
* United States Title: Bobby Lashley defends vs. Seth Rollins
* Matt Riddle vs. Sami Zayn
* DX Anniversary 25th Anniversary Celebration
* Brock Lesnar is backstage
Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:
