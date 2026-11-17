LA Knight made his return to WWE television on the November 16 episode of WWE Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina, securing a spot on Team USA for the upcoming Survivor Series 2026 premium live event.

“The Megastar” had been off television for over a month after being attacked by Bronson Reed, but resurfaced during the opening segment of this week’s show.

The segment began with Cody Rhodes preparing to announce the fourth member of Team USA for the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series Elimination Match against Team Mexico, which will be captained by Rey Mysterio.

CM Punk interrupted Rhodes, jokingly referring to himself as the team’s co-captain before the two were joined by The Miz and Kit Wilson.

Miz made his case for joining Team USA, pointing to his lengthy WWE career and history with both Rhodes and Punk. Although Punk informed him that someone else had already been selected, Rhodes suggested they hear Miz out.

After some back-and-forth, Rhodes and Punk simultaneously shouted “Yeah!” to introduce LA Knight, who made his way to the ring to a big reaction from the Raleigh crowd.

Miz took exception to Knight being selected over him, leading to a verbal exchange between the two. Knight eventually offered to put his spot on Team USA on the line in a match against Miz later in the segment.

The match took place immediately afterward, with Knight picking up the victory to officially secure his place on Team USA. With the win, Knight joins Rhodes and Punk as confirmed members of Team USA.

Team USA now features Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight, and one remaining spot unfilled. They will be taking on Team Mexico, which currently features Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fénix and two more members yet-to-be-revealed.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.

The Miz is going OFF 😨 @mikethemiz https://t.co/xYA5UCCx42 — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

The Miz vs. LA Knight RIGHT NOW!! 🤌 The winner will book a spot on Team USA at #SurvivorSeries! https://t.co/4aLhl33WkR — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

The Miz is DEFINITELY seeing stars after that! ✨ YEAH! @RealLAKnight https://t.co/KIbqf3ObIz — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

LA KNIGHT WINS!! 👏 Welcome to Team USA, @RealLAKnight!! https://t.co/7mwALmY8JN — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

A well-deserved GTS/Cross Rhodes combo for Kit Wilson! 😴 @CMPunk | @CodyRhodes https://t.co/xXMRhpg0Jb — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026