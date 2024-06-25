The viewership numbers are in for the June 24th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to the PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Raw drew 1,814,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.61 in the 18-49 demographic. Both of these categories are up from the June 17th episode, which drew 1,747,000 viewers and scored a 0.55 in the key demo. The show took place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and was attended by 11,185 fans.

Raw featured the Judgment Day winning the WWE Tag Team Titles, another appearance from The Wyatts, and more superstars qualifying for the Money In The Bank PLE. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.