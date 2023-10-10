The viewership numbers are in for the October 9th episode of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 1,557,000 viewers overnight, an increase of 3% compared to last week’s number of 1,511,000. They scored a rating of 0.43 in the 18-49 demographic, which was slightly down from last week’s 0.48 rating.

Raw went up against the Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL game. The red-brand featured Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso successfully defend the Undisputed tag team titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event.

