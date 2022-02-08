Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.387 million viewers on Syfy, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 25.63% from last week’s 1.865 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble show on the USA Network.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.376 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.083 million), the second hour drew 1.449 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.879 million) and the final hour drew 1.337 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.633 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 23.40% from last week’s 0.47 key demo rating. That 0.36 key demo rating represents 470,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 23.57% from the 615,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.47 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.616 million viewers, also ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demographic. The Winter Olympics coverage of men’s figure skating on the USA Network, in the 8pm timeslot that usually belongs to RAW, topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 key demo rating, also drawing 2.071 million viewers.

RAW ranked #20 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Winter Olympics coverage of men’s figure skating, Gutfeld!, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, Winter Olympics pre-show, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America Reports, America’s Newsroom at 10am, FOX & Friends at 8am, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX & Friends at 7am, Your World With Neil Cavuto, and The Story. This is down from last week’s #10 ranking for the night in viewership.

This week’s RAW on Syfy drew the lowest audience in show history for a prime time airing, but it was the first time since 2008 that RAW was bumped from the USA Network to Syfy, so a significant drop was expected. The lowest viewership in overall show history came on August 25, 2008 when RAW was moved to 12:40am due to US Open Tennis, and drew 483,000 viewers. The key demo rating is actually not the lowest for the show as the December 6, 2021 episode drew a 0.35 key demo rating. The Winter Olympics coverage of men’s figure skating aired in the usual RAW timeslot on the USA Network and drew 2.071 million viewers with a 0.40 key demo rating, ranking #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with that rating. This week’s RAW viewership was down 25.63% from last week’s episode on the USA Network, while this week’s key demo rating was down 23.40% from last week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.143 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 4.048 million viewers on CBS, the Winter Olympics on NBC drew 8.448 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.117 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s March drew 313,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Winter Olympics on NBC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 1.59.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 19.12% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 26.53% from the same week in 2021. The episode one year ago aired on the USA Network.

Monday’s RAW from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO had just a few segments and one match advertised ahead of time – the Quiz Bowl with RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy as the opener, WWE Hall of Famer Lita appearing to hype her match with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber, and Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, which turned into Rollins and Kevin Owens vs. Riddle and Randy Orton in the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

