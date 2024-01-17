The viewership numbers are in for the January 15th edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,419,000 average viewers and scored a rating of 0.45 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the January 8th episode that had 1,464,000 average viewers, but the key demo was up 2% from the previous week’s 0.44.

Raw faced stiff competition as the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Buccaneers NFL Wild Card Playoff game was on at roughly the same time. The game pulled in 29.1 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC according to SportsMediaWatch. The headlining match on Raw was Seth Rollins battling Jinder Mahal for the world heavyweight championship.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.