WWE programming is officially headed to Netflix in Japan.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Raw, SmackDown and NXT will begin streaming on Netflix in Japan starting October 1.

The move comes as WWE’s current agreement with ABEMA is scheduled to expire on September 30. ABEMA has carried WWE programming in Japan since 2023.

Netflix currently serves as the home of Raw in the United States. In most international markets, the streaming service also carries Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE premium live events, with Germany, Austria and Sub-Saharan Africa among the exceptions.

Additional details regarding WWE’s move to Netflix in Japan are expected to be announced soon.