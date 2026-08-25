WWE programming will no longer be available on ABEMA in Japan beginning at the end of September.

ABEMA announced on Tuesday that its run as the home of WWE programming in Japan will officially come to an end on September 30. The streaming service has carried WWE content in the country since 2023, including weekly episodes of Raw and SmackDown as well as Premium Live Events.

In a statement issued on August 25, ABEMA confirmed that its WWE coverage will conclude with the September 29 episode of Raw.

“Regarding the WWE content (RAW / SMACKDOWN / each PLE event) that has been streamed on ABEMA,” the statement began. “The streaming will end as of September 30, 2026 (Wednesday).”

“The final broadcast will be RAW on September 29 (Tuesday),” the statement continued. “We sincerely thank everyone who has watched WWE on ABEMA up until now. We appreciate your continued support for ABEMA.”

WWE has increasingly shifted its international distribution to Netflix in recent years, with the streaming giant serving as the home of Raw and other WWE programming across numerous international markets.

Japan has remained one of the notable exceptions, with WWE’s programming continuing to air through ABEMA. While no replacement home has been officially announced, there has been speculation that Japan could eventually join the list of markets where WWE programming is available through Netflix.

For now, ABEMA’s announcement only confirms that its WWE distribution agreement will conclude at the end of September.