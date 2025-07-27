The updates for Monday’s red brand show continue to filter in.

Ahead of the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI., the host venue for the show, The Little Caesars Arena, has leaked a yet-to-be announced featured match for the show.

Whether it will be a post-show dark match exclusively for the live crowd or one included on the TV broadcast was not specified, the match shared by the Detroit venue features AJ Styles & The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane taking on WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez.

Officially announced for WWE Raw on July 28 are appearances by GUNTHER, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. “Big” Bronson Reed, The Judgment Day vs. LWO for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven.

