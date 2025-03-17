Some spoiler notes have surfaced ahead of today’s WWE Raw taping in Brussels, Belgium at 3/2c.

– The mystery vignette that aired last week is confirmed to be for Rey Fenix, who has officially signed a contract with WWE.

– JD McDonagh is expected to receive medical clearance and return to in-ring competition by the end of the month. Additionally, Tyler Bate is now fully cleared and set to join the WWE Raw roster imminently.

– Aleister Black is rumored to return to WWE on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

– CM Punk is not present at today’s WWE Raw event in Brussels, Belgium, meaning he will not be making an appearance on the show.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)