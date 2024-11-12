The WWE Raw spoiler lineup, as well as some late backstage news and notes have surfaced for next week’s show, which will be taped tonight after the live show.

Featured below isn’t the actual internal run down for the show, but an order of how things are being filmed:

* Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile

* IC Title: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

* War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio & Carlito

* Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins

* Liv Morgan promo with Raquel Rodriguez

* Each match is scheduled for two segments

* There are other segments set to be filmed away from the crowd

(H/T: Fightful Select)